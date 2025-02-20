Steelers 2025 Free Agent Analysis – RB Najee Harris

Steelers Free Agent Analysis: Najee Harris

Position: Running Back

Experience: 4 Years

Free Agent Status: Unrestricted

2024 Salary Cap Hit: $4,151,460

2024 Season Breakdown:

Throughout his Steelers career, Najee Harris’ strongest attribute has been his durability. Over the past four years, he never missed a game, even though he played injured. But how much have they gotten out of all of that availability?

That seems to be a question the Steelers have been mulling about Najee Harris for a couple years. Already last year, they declined to pick up his fifth-year option. At the time, many expected that they would, the argument being they wanted to see him with OC Arthur Smith.

While the Steelers got their standard 1,000 yards out of him in 2024, Najee Harris otherwise had arguably his worst NFL season. He scored only six touchdowns, and he posted a career-low 43.7 percent run-success rate.

It’s hard to justify continuing to do business with that kind of inefficiency, looking at it in a vacuum. But if the Steelers believe they can get a lot more out of their offensive line, they may see Harris as the right man for the job.

Part of Harris’ problem throughout his career is that he lacks excellent field vision and often is slow to the hole. While he can force missed tackles in the backfield, the Steelers may want a more decisive runner. If they can improve their yards before contact, it would do wonders for the running game.

And they can do that not only with improvements from the line but also from the runners. More decisive running backs can beat defenders before they hit a hole. Is that what the Steelers want as they consider the future of Najee Harris? At what price point do they believe it is worth continuing to do business with him? They already have a decision to make about Jaylen Warren, who is a restricted free agent, raising the cost of the room. Are they willing to spend over $10 million on the duo?

Free Agency Outlook:

Najee Harris may be the top running back on the market — he turns just 27 on March 9 — making his chances of returning to the Steelers low. That is what many think, but there is a chance that he returns. Until he signs with another team, it will remain on the table.

A wild card is the 2025 NFL Draft. This year’s running back draft class is regarded as particularly deep, which may coax teams to stay away from signing unremarkable veterans. While he has produced consistently for the Steelers, Najee Harris is far from flashy. To this point, he has only shown himself to be a workmanlike runner, and his offers will reflect that.

The Steelers have a long list of free agents this year, but not absolutely can’t-lose names. While it includes significant players like Najee Harris and Dan Moore Jr., they are not the team’s priority. The biggest question is the quarterback position, working to choose between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. There are some choice role players, but they wouldn’t fall apart if they lost the entire lot—minus a quarterback.