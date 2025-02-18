Steelers 2025 Free Agent Analysis – QB Russell Wilson

Steelers Free Agent Analysis: Russell Wilson

Position: Quarterback

Experience: 13 Years (1 with Steelers

Free Agent Status: Unrestricted

2023 Salary Cap Hit: $1,121,000

2024 Season Breakdown:

Did the Steelers simply walk up and hand Russell Wilson the starting quarterback job? That is the prevailing belief, and there are few willing to dispute it. After all, Mike Tomlin named him the starter even after being limited most of training camp. And then he inserted Wilson into the starting lineup even though they were winning with Justin Fields.

Rather than run it back with Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph, the Steelers pounced when the Denver Broncos released Russell Wilson. Because of the nature of his previous deal, they were able to sign him to just a veteran-minimum contract—perhaps with promises of a starting job. Reportedly, no other team was willing to offer that at the time.

To Wilson’s credit, the first part of his starting tenure with the Steelers seemed almost too good to be true. In hindsight, it likely was, or certainly their 6-1 record with him under center. What followed was a five-game losing streak, albeit against very stiff competition. Among the teams to whom they lost are the two teams that advanced to the Super Bowl. The run also included two road losses to the Baltimore Ravens.

While Russell Wilson was not the primary driver for the Steelers’ late downturn, he certainly wasn’t an innocent bystander. Not only did he fall back into some old habits, he also authored a string of untimely and avoidable giveaways.

Still, neither the 6-1 run nor the 0-5 skid that followed are fair representations of Russell Wilson and his collaboration with the Steelers in 2024. Just which angle lies closer to the truth is one of the elements they have to parcel out for their next step, though.

Free Agency Outlook:

The biggest question the Steelers face this offseason is whether to re-sign Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. Their markets will likely be different both in terms of salary demand and competition, but Wilson is clearly and obviously the more experienced player. The logic goes that he offers the team a higher floor, even if his ceiling may be lower than Fields.

Ultimately, the decision may not be up solely to Pittsburgh. It’s possible that either or both of their quarterbacks will choose to test free agency. That is their right as the Steelers will not be tagging either Wilson or Fields. And once there is competition, it’s difficult to predict how things will unfold.

The Steelers have a long list of free agents this year, but not absolutely can’t-lose names. While it includes significant players like Najee Harris and Dan Moore Jr., they are not the team’s priority. The biggest question is the quarterback position, working to choose between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. There are some choice role players, but they wouldn’t fall apart if they lost the entire lot—minus a quarterback.