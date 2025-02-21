Steelers 2025 Free Agent Analysis – OT Dan Moore Jr.

Steelers Free Agent Analysis: Dan Moore Jr.

Position: Offensive Tackle

Experience: 4 Years

Free Agent Status: Unrestricted

2024 Salary Cap Hit: $3,540,475

2024 Season Breakdown:

The Pittsburgh Steelers got their money’s worth out of Dan Moore Jr., a 2021 fourth-round pick. The only problem is they didn’t get much more than that. That’s why they have used first-round picks trying to replace him for two years running. And now that his contract is up, it’s time for those top picks to take over.

One thing nobody can knock Moore for is his professionalism. While I questioned his resistance to moving to right tackle, perhaps Moore and the Steelers just really know that he doesn’t belong there. There’s nothing wrong with knowing and being honest with your limits.

But Moore has been great about welcoming the Steelers’ new tackles. He took Broderick Jones under his wing in 2023, and he did the same with Troy Fautanu last year. He knew they were gunning for his job, but he supported them while improving his own game.

And to his credit, he did improve. Pretty much every year he was with the Steelers, Dan Moore Jr. was better than the year before. The only problem is he trailed off some at the end of last season. He ended up among the league leaders in sacks allowed following a rough final month.

But he is still a 26-year-old left tackle with 66 NFL starts, so he will have a market. Jonah Williams got a two-year, $30 million contract last year, and that might be a pretty decent comp. I’m not exactly an expert in projecting contracts though, so let’s say someone pays Moore $30 million per year and the Steelers get the 97th pick in the 2026 draft in compensation.

Free Agency Outlook:

The Steelers are expected to let Dan Moore Jr. walk in free agency. Over the past two years, they have used two first-round picks on offensive tackles. While they haven’t had much of a look at Troy Fautanu, it’s time for him and Broderick Jones to play.

Moore is a player with some very obvious flaws, and nobody will sign him expecting Joe Thomas. But he is very experienced and pretty young, and you rarely find that combination in a left tackle on the market. The Steelers would be thrilled if another team were willing to scoop him up at a hefty price.

The Steelers have a long list of free agents this year, but not absolutely can’t-lose names. While it includes significant players like Najee Harris and Dan Moore Jr., they are not the team’s priority. The biggest question is the quarterback position, working to choose between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. There are some choice role players, but they wouldn’t fall apart if they lost the entire lot—minus a quarterback.