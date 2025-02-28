Steelers 2025 Free Agent Analysis – OL Nate Herbig

Steelers Free Agent Analysis: Nate Herbig

Position: Offensive Line

Experience: 6 Years (2 with Steelers)

Free Agent Status: Unrestricted

2024 Salary Cap Hit: $5,460,000

2024 Season Breakdown:

When the Steelers signed Nate Herbig in 2023, they presumably viewed him as a potential starter. Of course, then they signed Isaac Seumalo, who superseded him as a lock to start at left guard. The following year, however, they moved on from C Mason Cole, and he entered the fray there.

The Steelers operated with Nate Herbig at first-team center for most of the offseason, though they didn’t stand idle. Despite expressing confidence in him, at the same time, they were talking about searching for “the next great Steelers center”. They drafted one in the second round, finding Zach Frazier, who started all season.

Frazier likely would have overtaken Herbig anyway, but the Steelers allowed the veteran to take first-team reps throughout the process. In August during training camp, he tore his rotator cuff, ending his season. He spent the entire year on the Reserve/Injured List, and is now a pending unrestricted free agent.

Even assuming he didn’t win the starting job, Nate Herbig would have been quality depth for the Steelers. Capable of playing both guard and center, he likely would have been the top backup at both spots. At least initially, anyway, as they did like what they found in rookie Mason McCormick.

Free Agency Outlook:

Coming off a significant injury, the Steelers likely won’t find a lot of competition for Nate Herbig. In 2023, they signed him to a $4 million APY contract. The salary cap has gone up considerably since then, but he hasn’t raised his value in the interim.

It’s worth noting that Herbig is still 26 years old, so the Steelers have time on their side. He does have 30 starts across his career, including two for Pittsburgh during the 2023 season at guard. While he might not be a starter in waiting, he is a guy who can spot start for them.

The Steelers have a long list of free agents this year, but not absolutely can’t-lose names. While it includes significant players like Najee Harris and Dan Moore Jr., they are not the team’s priority. The biggest question is the quarterback position, working to choose between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. There are some choice role players, but they wouldn’t fall apart if they lost the entire lot—minus a quarterback.