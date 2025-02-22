Steelers 2025 Free Agent Analysis – CB Donte Jackson

Steelers Free Agent Analysis: Donte Jackson

Position: Cornerback

Experience: 7 Years (1 with Steelers)

Free Agent Status: Unrestricted

2024 Salary Cap Hit: $6,000,000

2024 Season Breakdown:

When the Steelers traded WR Diontae Johnson for CB Donte Jackson, many fans had no idea who he was. Having spent his whole career with the Carolina Panthers, that’s not incredibly surprising.

The Steelers knew who Jackson was and they had been trying to get him for years. Scouted out of LSU, he was a target in free agency in 2022. Then they attempted to trade for him in 2023 before finally doing so successfully last year.

Considering how Diontae Johnson’s career has gone, it’s safe to say the Steelers won the trade with Donte Jackson. They virtually won by default, but while Jackson has his issues, he did produce six takeaways in 2024. In addition to five interceptions, he recovered a fumble. With that kind of playmaking production, you can forgive some lapses in other parts of his game.

His body wasn’t always so forgiving, though. Though he only missed two games last season, Jackson dealt with weekly ailments. Late in the season, he was bothered by a chronic neck injury. It is fair to speculate on how his health impacted his play, as his performance did decline over time.

The Panthers signed Jackson to a three-year, $35-plus million contract in 2022. When he came over to the Steelers he agreed to a steep reduction in pay of about $4.5 million, down to $6 million. That is quite possibly reflective of where his market is at this point in his career.

Free Agency Outlook:

Given that the Steelers are without a second starting cornerback, they have to at least consider re-signing Donte Jackson. He is not the ideal answer, but there is also a benefit in having a veteran. Joey Porter Jr. is still early in his career, going into just his third season, and isn’t ready to take over the room.

After recording five interceptions, Jackson might have put his name back on the map a bit. Perhaps he will receive a bit more attention than anticipated, coming off a down period. Prior to his year with the Steelers, he suffered an injury in 2022 and then struggled in 2023.

If the Steelers do want a veteran, though, there are other players they can turn to than Jackson. Still, considering their long infatuation with him, do they really not want to re-sign him? They now have a year of first-hand experience with him, so that will tell a lot. And if he isn’t too expensive, that won’t necessarily stop them from adding another cornerback.

The Steelers have a long list of free agents this year, but not absolutely can’t-lose names. While it includes significant players like Najee Harris and Dan Moore Jr., they are not the team’s priority. The biggest question is the quarterback position, working to choose between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. There are some choice role players, but they wouldn’t fall apart if they lost the entire lot—minus a quarterback.