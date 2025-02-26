Steelers 2025 Free Agent Analysis – CB Cameron Sutton

Steelers Free Agent Analysis: Cameron Sutton

Position: Cornerback

Experience: 8 Years (7 with Steelers)

Free Agent Status: Unrestricted

2024 Salary Cap Hit: $547,222

2024 Season Breakdown:

When it comes to Steelers free agent CB Cameron Sutton, both the 10 games in which he played and the eight games in which he did not last season are worth considering. He spent the first half of the season suspended following a domestic violence arrest, prompting the Lions to release him. The Steelers were likely the only team that would have even considered signing him. Even on the field, however, he did little to justify their faith in him.

A former third-round pick, Sutton developed in the Steelers’ organization, parlaying that into a healthy windfall in free agency with the Lions in 2023. He had a rough season there, however, after which followed his off-field tribulations. He evaded arrest for some time, ultimately turning himself in. Police accounts of the allegations against him include biting and choking and punching his partner.

On the field for the Steelers, Cameron Sutton played the victim, opposing offenses taking advantage of him. He officially registered three passes defensed, but some of those were charitable. At least one should have been a defensive penalty, but the officials didn’t call it.

Perhaps most egregiously on the field, Sutton’s increase in playing time coincided with a breakdown in the Steelers’ communication abilities. Sutton always prided himself on his football intelligence and communication. While we can’t say he was the reason that happened, there is a correlation, and he is the most obvious variable.

Free Agency Outlook:

There really is no good reason that the Steelers should consider re-signing Cameron Sutton. Others can make the off-field argument for or against, if they choose to do so. On the field, however, he did nothing to show that he was the same player from two years ago.

Sutton is 30 years old as of tomorrow, but he played like he was older than that last year. Perhaps he was rusty after missing half the season and being away from the team. Yet this is a defense that he spent six years in, and he re-learned it in the offseason.

Basically, if the Steelers ultimately re-sign Sutton, then something probably went wrong. There is no reason they can’t land upon a better option in the secondary, and it wouldn’t look good. They already weathered the storm when they first re-signed him, but why revisit the issue? Then again, the coaches did keep playing him in spite of his struggles, so maybe they have a higher opinion of Sutton.

The Steelers have a long list of free agents this year, but not absolutely can’t-lose names. While it includes significant players like Najee Harris and Dan Moore Jr., they are not the team’s priority. The biggest question is the quarterback position, working to choose between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. There are some choice role players, but they wouldn’t fall apart if they lost the entire lot—minus a quarterback.