Sports Media Expert Explains Why Mike Tomlin Could Get $100 Million TV Contract

While Mike Tomlin will be coaching the Steelers in 2025 and probably beyond given the three-year contract extension he signed last June, he could have a lot of money awaiting him if he ever took the plunge into media. The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand opined on who could earn the next $100 million NFL TV job, and Marchand writes that if and when Tomlin wants, he’ll have “major broadcast opportunities,” along with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce.

“McVay, Travis Kelce and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will have major broadcasting opportunities, if and when they want,” he writes. “Tomlin has shown no inkling about exiting the sidelines, but he is the one who executives and NFL play-by-players talk about in terms of potential because of his way of succinctly making thoughtful points during press conferences and other media availabilities.”

The most buzz about Tomlin potentially leaving the Steelers for a broadcast opportunity came at the end of last season, and while rumors that Tomlin could choose to step away dragged on for weeks, it was quickly put to rest early in the offseason. Tomlin’s extension later in the summer ended any inkling he could be thinking of leaving the team for the broadcast booth. There was also a report by Aditi Kinkhabawala in 2022 that Tomlin almost left the Steelers for a TV network at some point.

Tomlin’s quotes and phrases, or “Tomlinisms,” have taken on a life of their own. While he might not always be the most forthcoming in media sessions, it’s because he’s such a great speaker and knows how to manage what information he wants to get out. His ability to break down the game would serve him well as a TV analyst, and it’s no surprise that executives are prepared to throw lots of money at him.

He’s well compensated in Pittsburgh, with his three-year extension worth a reported $50 million, but NFL TV money has entered a different stratosphere in recent years, with Tom Brady’s 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX setting the bar. Tony Romo is also making over $100 million, with a 10-year, $180 million deal from CBS, while Troy Aikman’s ESPN contract is a hair under $100 million total, coming in at five years and $90 million.

TV executives’ interest in Mike Tomlin has been present for years, and with salaries continuing to grow for analysts, a financial windfall awaits if he ever decides to take the plunge into the other side.