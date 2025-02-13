Six Steelers Make Prisco’s List Of Top 100 Free Agents; Russell Wilson Near Bottom

A day after seven Pittsburgh Steelers made The 33rd Team’s list of top 100 pending free agents come the new league year on March 12, six of them made CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco’s list. But the order and slotting are far different.

Here’s how Prisco saw the Steelers’ best expiring contracts.

No. 27 – OG James Daniels

No. 42 – OT Dan Moore Jr.

No. 51 – QB Justin Fields

No. 73 – RB Najee Harris

No. 75 – CB Donte Jackson

No. 90 – QB Russell Wilson

If you’re wondering, WR Mike Williams is the odd man out of the two lists. Daniels is 21 spots higher on Prisco’s list than The 33rd Team’s, a ranking more reflective had he stayed healthy all season. If that were the case, he would’ve been arguably the best offensive lineman to hit free agency and be in line for a major payday. However, a week 4 torn Achilles clouds his future and undoubtedly impacts his market value. Still, Prisco thinks he’s one of the best names available, the eighth-best lineman scheduled to hit the market.

Moore ranks 12th among offensive linemen. In his prime with a wealth of experience, he’s not a high-end blindside protector. But left tackles who hit the market are consistently overvalued, and he figures to cash in for a needy club.

Fields is out of the top-50 but still the second-best quarterback on the list, only behind the Minnesota Vikings’ Sam Darnold, who took the No. 1 spot. Prisco thinks the Steelers should consider re-signing him.

“But he’s 25, which is why there should be teams giving him a hard look. The Steelers would be wise to bring him back, if possible, to try and continue the growth he showed last season before his benching.”

He figures to have a more robust market than a year ago when the Chicago Bears could hardly give him away, settling for a conditional 2025 sixth-round selection. Now, he could be in line to start for the Steelers and several other outside teams.

Prisco floats the Steelers bringing Harris back, though it’s hard to tell if that’s speculation or some level of reporting. Most signs have indicated he won’t be re-signed, and the Steelers will look for more big-play ability at the position. However, a depressed free agent market, given how strong the draft class is, could increase the chances of Harris’ return on a cheaper-than-expected deal.

Jackson sits nearly right behind Harris after spending one year with the Steelers. He intercepted a career-high five interceptions but struggled with health and play down the stretch. After the bye, Jackson failed to play at least 95-percent of the team’s snaps in any game, had only three at or above 90-percent, and consistently left games early.

Wilson is the last Steeler on the list, a contrast to other Top 100s that have him closer to the middle. Prisco also ranks Wilson behind Cleveland Browns’ QB Jameis Winston at No. 88.

“At 36, is he anything more than a good backup? He flashed at times last season but struggled in a big way down the stretch. I just don’t see a robust market for him, and he might again be forced to take a one-year deal — maybe even as a backup.”

It’s fair to wonder where Wilson will end up if not Pittsburgh. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer don’t think it’ll be Las Vegas where he could reunite with head coach Pete Carroll. Perhaps the New York Giants, who expressed interest a year ago. That may be why Wilson is all-in on trying to return to the Steelers, knowing it’s his best and possibly only chance to start. His offseason arc will be one worth watching.