Should Steelers Have Interest In Nick Chubb?

Should the Steelers have interest in RB Nick Chubb?

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin respects Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb so much, he calls him Mr. But even the most respected person in the world is susceptible to a severe blow to the knee. In a game against the Steelers in 2023, Chubb suffered just such an injury.

While he returned to play in the second half of last season, he wasn’t himself. He averaged just 3.3 yards per carry with a 41.7-percent success rate, wildly below his previous numbers. Prior to last season, Chubb averaged 5.3 yards per carry and a 48.4-percent success rate. Against the Steelers, historically, he had a career 4.5-yard average.

Chubb is an unrestricted free agent, but the Browns don’t seem in a rush to stand by him. Injuries are an unfortunate part of the business, though, and isn’t their fault. They owe him nothing. But if the Browns aren’t thinking about re-signing him, why should the Steelers?

If there is a logic here, it is obviously the hope that, more than a full season removed from his injury, Nick Chubb can regain some of his former glory. He probably won’t ever be the same elite running back he was. But the Steelers aren’t working from the highest plateau, so he could still be an upgrade.

And the Steelers have the potential to completely remake their running back room, if they so choose. Najee Harris is an unrestricted free agent, and Jaylen Warren is restricted. Cordarrelle Patterson is a potential salary cap casualty. If they don’t re-sign Harris and they cut Patterson, then a veteran back makes sense. But does it make sense for the Steelers to sign Nick Chubb, specifically?

Even though he returned and played the last eight games of the 2024 season, it would depend on his medicals. The Steelers are generally not afraid of players with injuries, including free agents, and they have tremendous respect for Chubb. But respecting what somebody has done in the past doesn’t mean they can do that for you in the future.

