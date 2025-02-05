Should Steelers Have Any Interest In QB Matthew Stafford?

Should the Steelers have any interest in QB Matthew Stafford?

While the Steelers seem content with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, what if Matthew Stafford is available? We don’t actually know definitively whether he is or isn’t, but the rumors are out there. And if he is, should Pittsburgh be calling up the Rams and inquiring about a trade?

Matthew Stafford is about to turn 37 years old, but he has one of the NFL’s great arms. He was stuck in Detroit for most of his career, though probably wishes he were still there now. The Rams did go 10-6 with him last season, but could the Steelers do better than that with him?

The Steelers went 10-7 with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. How much better, if at all, would Stafford make them? While he is a more prolific passer, one can question his abilities at this stage of his career. After all, he only threw 20 touchdowns in 16 games last season, and Wilson is capable of that, at least.

Obviously, we can’t complete this conversation without at least talking about money. Matthew Stafford has a $23 million base salary for 2025, and $26 million for 2026. This year, he has a $4 million signing bonus, and $5 million for the year after. Now, these aren’t crazy figures for a franchise quarterback. But would the Steelers view him as one?

After all, if the Rams make Stafford available, the Steelers and every other team should be concerned. You don’t make franchise quarterbacks available, as a general rule. You safeguard and protect them as much as possible. If a franchise quarterback is available, you have to wonder what is wrong with him.

And this 36-year-old Matthew Stafford isn’t quite the same quarterback of old. Arguably, he can be something of an upgrade for the Steelers, but even that is uncertain. This would be Stafford in the Steelers’ scheme, behind the Steelers’ line, with the Steelers’ skill players. Arthur Smith is not Sean McVay, and there is no Puka Nacua.

