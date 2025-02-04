Should Steelers Call Rams About WR Cooper Kupp?

Should the Steelers call the Rams about WR Cooper Kupp?

According to the man himself, Cooper Kupp is on the trade block, but should the Steelers pursue him? They are definitively in the market for a No. 2 WR—President Art Rooney II said so himself. Kupp, a former All-Pro, certainly still has something to offer at his age. But there are a lot of factors to consider, not the least of which being longevity.

The Steelers desperately pursued a trade for a quality wide receiver all offseason last year and came up short. They reportedly did call the Rams about Cooper Kupp last season, but to no avail. According to reports at the time, Los Angeles became reluctant to trade him as its season turned around.

Now the Rams want him gone, and there will be a market for him. The question is who will want to pay him. The Steelers have previously acquired Allen Robinson II from the Rams, getting them to eat some money. If Los Angeles isn’t willing to do so this time, it’s hard to see a deal getting done.

Cooper Kupp will turn 32 this year, and he has missed at least five games in each of the three years since his All-Pro season. He played in 12 games last year, catching 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns. While Kupp still flashes elite ability, the Steelers need somebody who will be available.

They already burned themselves a few months ago, trading a fifth-round pick for Mike Williams. Given that they were willing to pull the trigger on that deal, though, it’s not far-fetched to think the Steelers will call the Rams and see what the deal is with Cooper Kupp.

Aside from durability, the issue is, of course, money. The Rams owe him $20 million for 2025, including a $7.5 roster bonus in March. There is zero chance the Steelers would pay Kupp $20 million for this year. And he is due very nearly another $20 million in 2026, though that wouldn’t come guaranteed through the trade. But then you’re talking about a one-year rental, barring a substantial restructure that includes a pay cut.

