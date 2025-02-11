Seven Steelers Make List Of NFL’s Top 100 Free Agents

After an unremarkable list of internal free agents after the 2023 season, there will be plenty of notable Pittsburgh Steelers on the move after the 2024 campaign. A whopping seven Steelers made the 33rd Team’s list of top 100 free agents, most of them coming from the offensive side of the football. Here’s how author Dan Pizzuta ranked them.

Steelers Top 100 Free Agents

No. 40 – QB Justin Fields

No. 47 – OT Dan Moore Jr.

No. 48 – OG James Daniels

No. 53 – QB Russell Wilson

No. 58 – CB Donte Jackson

No. 62 – RB Najee Harris

No. 96 – WR Mike Williams

The cluster of Steelers come in the middle, starting with Fields and ending with Harris. Fields and Wilson are two of the top three pending free agent quarterbacks though others like the New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers, Atlanta Falcons’ Kirk Cousins, and possibly even the New Orleans Saints’ Derek Carr could join them. Consistent with other outlets, the Minnesota Vikings’ Sam Darnold is easily the top quarterback on the list, coming in at No. 18, but Fields should have a market after progressing in 2024 while Wilson can take advantage of a down year overall for the position. One of them is likely to return to Pittsburgh, though the jury is out on whom.

Moore and Daniels began last season starting along the Steelers’ offensive line. Only Moore ended in that role. Daniels tore his Achilles in Week 4, cutting short what was supposed to be a solid season leading to a big-time payday in a hot guard market. Instead, Daniels will have to show he’s healthy before signing and could take a one-year, prove-it deal before cashing in during the 2026 offseason. Fortunately, he’ll still be in the prime of his career by then. Moore has plenty of left tackle experience and has incrementally improved throughout his career. Teams will pay good money for that kind of resume even if Moore is a far cry from a franchise left tackle.

Jackson’s listing feels high and inflated by his career-high five interceptions in 2024. Still, ball production is valued and he’s a good locker room fit who enjoyed a strong first half of the season before fading down the stretch. Harris is a workhorse and the list’s No. 2 free agent running back only trailing the Minnesota Vikings’ Aaron Jones, setting him up for a potential $10 million payday. A strong draft class, however, will reduce some of his value.

Finally, Williams sneaks inside the top 100 despite quiet stints with the New York Jets and Steelers. Still, he can make downfield plays and perhaps being two years removed from his 2023 torn ACL will serve him well physically and mentally.

The top five free agents consist of a pair of wide receivers in the Cincinnati Bengals’ Tee Higgins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Chris Godwin.

Most of the names on that list won’t return as Steelers. Moore, Daniels, Williams, and at least one of the quarterbacks are likely to be playing elsewhere in 2025. Harris’ odds of return were slightly boosted thanks to a report from the PPG’s Gerry Dulac that left that door open but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him sign elsewhere. Instead, Pittsburgh could focus on adding external free agents at corner, wide receiver, and potentially defensive line in an effort to reshape its roster and get over the hump in 2025.