Senior Bowl Recap: American Team Wins Thriller On Walk-Off Touchdown

The Senior Bowl has its own set of rules to limit the exotic gimmicky stuff that teams can do. That didn’t stop either team today with multiple double passes and flea flickers to gain a majority of the yards and points in this game. Otherwise, it was a defensive slugfest with the deep defensive line group creating havoc in the backfield. TCU’s Jack Bech was the story of the day with the game-winning touchdown on the final play of the game.

The National team started the game with the ball. Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel got the first crack at things with Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II in the backfield. Gordon got the offense started on the right foot with a pair of solid runs. LSU DE Sai’vion Jones got into the backfield a couple times to slow them down, but Gabriel managed to convert on a couple third-and-long attempts to extend the drive.

They did a little trickery with a backwards pass to Gordon, who then played quarterback for a play and completed one back shoulder to Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins for the first touchdown. It wasn’t the cleanest throw, but a touchdown nevertheless. Miami WR Xavier Restrepo laid the key block to allow Gordon to get the ball off. Gabriel also converted the two-point attempt with a high-point to Elijah Arroyo on a goal line fade. That was his best toss of the day so far. 8-0 National.

The American team started with Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard and Georgia RB Trevor Etienne in the game. Toledo DT Darius Alexander got into the backfield and made a tackle on second down, but a completion to TCU WR Jack Bech extended the drive. Oregon ILB Jeffrey Bassa blitzed and would have had the sack, but didn’t take the kill shot on Leonard. He tagged him off instead. Leonard had a completion to Georgia WR Arian Smith. It shouldn’t have been ruled a fumble, but it was. National team gets the ball back and Iowa S Sebastian Castro credited for the forced fumble and recovery.

LSU’s Jones got more penetration and is currently wrecking the game. He brought down Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten for a loss. Another long third down attempt for Gabriel to navigate, but it fell incomplete intended for Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew.

Leonard checked back into the game for the American team with Kansas RB Devin Neal entering the game. Leonard found Isaac TeSlaa on third down to extend the drive. Iowa State CB Darien Porter prevented what would have been a big gain with his jam at the line of scrimmage to prevent Bech from running his route. Arkansas EDGE Landon Jackson, who struggled in practice all week, set up a third and long. Leonard was sacked by Utah DT Junior Tafuna, who had an excellent final day of practice. He won with power as he had been most of the week.

Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel was back to receive the punt for the National team and returned it a handful of yards. Louisville QB Tyler Shough checked into the game for the second quarter. He had a strong week of practice relative to the up-and-down play of the position overall. On 4th and short, USC RB Woody Marks was stopped just short to turn it over on downs.

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart checked into the game and did a flea flicker with Etienne with a jump ball for Bech. It was caught for a big gain. If he placed it out in front it probably would have been a touchdown. Dart evaded pressure and rushed one in for a touchdown. They went for the two-point attempt and completed to TeSlaa to convert. Another tough grab by TeSlaa. 8-8 Even.

The National team led by Shough couldn’t sustain the drive with the broadcast showing a Dillon Gabriel interview instead of the game. They attempted a 54-yard field goal and missed.

Dart came back on the field, and he was nearly sacked by Tafuna. Dart didn’t see Arkansas’ Jackson coming and a forced fumble turnover. Jackson needed a big game after a rough week of practice.

Ollie Gordon checked back into the game for the National team with the half coming to a close. Shough tossed one into traffic to BGSU’s Harold Fannin Jr. and it was intercepted by Caleb Ransaw in the end zone.

The half ended with an 8-8 tie.

Jalen Milroe checked in for the American team to start the second half. He looked good with a couple plays with his legs and he was accurate on one of his opening pass attempts. UCF RB RJ Harvey showed off some of his speed to get to the edge. The drive stalled out with a sack from Central Arkansas DL David Walker. The long field goal was no good.

Laurier QB Taylor Elgersma checked into the game and was under pressure right away. Tuten showed off some of his power for a smaller and speedier guy. They ended up having to punt.

Milroe back in the game, he threw one into the dirt with some of those accuracy issues popping back up. That was an issue throughout the week of practice. The American team had to punt.

Elgersma finally broke the tie with a drive to get into field goal range and take the lead. He found Illinois WR Pat Bryant wide open on what appeared to be a busted coverage to set up the field goal. 11-8 National.

Based on the on-field interview, Milroe is very likely done for the day.

There was a fumbled C-QB exchange and Tafuna came up with the ball.

Shough entered the game with great field position to put the game out of reach. He found Fannin for a gain to set up a goal to go scenario. On 2nd and goal, Shough found Virginia Tech WR Da’Quan Felton in the flat for a touchdown. They went for two and completed to Iowa State’s Noel. 19-8 National.

SMU RB Brashard Smith almost broke a kick return for a touchdown. He showed off impressive speed to set up the American team with a shorter field.

Memphis QB Seth Henigan in the game for the American team and he found Georgia’s Smith for a big gain. The dipped back into the trick-play well to have RJ Harvey throw a touchdown to Maryland WR Tai Felton. The two-point attempt was converted to TeSlaa once again. That was his third tough catch in traffic. 19-16 National.

Gordon checked back into the game for the National team. He got chopped down by Notre Dame DE RJ Oben for a minimal gain. K-State’s Jacob Parrish closed on a short pass to limit the YAC on second down. Georgia S Dan Jackson ended the drive with a great pass breakup over the middle.

The National team got the ball back, but stalled out in the red zone with a turnover on downs.

Memphis’ Henigan helped give the American team a chance with a nice throw late in the game within the final two minutes. They marched down the field with the help of TeSlaa and Auburn RB Jarquez Hunter. It came down to the final play of the game on 4th and goal. They didn’t go for the tie, they went for the win. Henigan rolled out to evade pressure and found TCU’s Jack Bech to seal victory. 22-19 American Team.

