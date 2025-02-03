Senior Bowl Interview: Kansas RB Devin Neal Looks To Flash NFL-Caliber Speed

This 2025 NFL Draft running back class is stacked with both top-end talent and immense depth that should last well into the middle to late rounds. That makes it extra difficult to stand out to NFL talent evaluators. Kansas RB Devin Neal knows how important his 40-yard dash at the upcoming 2025 NFL Scouting Combine will be for his draft stock.

I asked after one of the Senior Bowl practices if he was preparing for one drill a little more than the rest with something to prove to NFL teams.

“For me, it’s running the 40,” Neal said. “I know that’s a part of my game that’s been doubted and people wanna see how fast I am. Just another opportunity to prove myself.”

Our Alex Kozora wrote a scouting report on Neal and noted his burst and speed are both impressive, but his long speed isn’t elite, and he often gets beat downfield by superior speed and angles. Weighing in at 220 pounds, Neal doesn’t need elite speed to be effective, but he still has a lofty goal for himself at the Combine.

“I wanna run a high 4.4, that’s my goal and I know I can do it,” Neal said.

If he can run anything below 4.5, that is plenty of speed to work with. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren ran a 4.55 at the 2022 Combine, for comparison. Neal clocking a better time than that with his size would be great for his draft stock.

Speaking of Warren, Neal called him one of the best pass-blocking RBs in the world.

“I played against him when he was at Oklahoma State,” Neal said while noting he watches Warren’s film a lot. “I love his toughness. I loved his game. One thing for him that I take away is his pass pro. He’s elite at it and he’s one of the best in the league, and that’s why he stays on the field.”

The Steelers are reportedly looking for a running back who can get the edge in Arthur Smith’s wide-zone scheme. Warren can do that at times, but it would be great to have a back with even better speed who can consistently find the edge for chunks of yards.

Neal is right at home in a wide-zone run scheme.

“I feel great about that. That’s all I ran in college. I’ve ran in every scheme and I feel comfortable running in anything,” Neal said. “I just think that’s another part of me that is underrated because I have four different types of runs and consistently done it well. So I love outside zone. It’s my favorite run.”

That makes him a natural fit for Smith’s offense, and a candidate to replace Najee Harris as an every-down back with Jaylen Warren serving as a perfect complement.

Neal had 760 rushing attempts for 4,343 rushing yards and 49 TDs while at Kansas. He chipped in another 77 receptions for 711 yards and four TDs. He had three-consecutive seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards and had over 100 yards per game in each of his final two seasons.

Most top players will meet with just about every team while at the Senior Bowl, but Neal confirmed that he met with the Steelers there.

“I spoke to them yesterday,” Neal said last week. “I didn’t talk to Coach [Mike] Tomlin yet. It’s really cool to see him [at practice], I’ve always been a fan of him and what he’s done for the Steelers. I’ll really take that one to heart when I meet with him finally.”

What’s the number one thing that came up during his meetings with teams? Neal was a two-time captain at Kansas, and teams loved talking about his leadership.

“It’s like speed dating almost,” Neal said of meeting with so many teams in a short period of time. “I think one of the things I bring best is my character, just who I am off the field. I can bring a sense of leadership and I’ve been a two-time captain, so those are valuable things that would be wanted in any locker room. So I think them getting to know me in that aspect really helps me as well.”

Neal represented himself well at the Senior Bowl and seems like a real candidate to be on the Steelers’ radar this draft season.