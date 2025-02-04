Senior Bowl Interview: Iowa State’s Jaylin Noel Is More Than Just A Slot Receiver

A lot of the buzz entering Senior Bowl week was on Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins, and rightfully so, but his fellow Cyclone Jaylin Noel had arguably the best week of any wide receiver in attendance. The National team DBs voted him the WR practice player of the week.

𝑩𝑹𝑬𝑨𝑲𝑰𝑵𝑮: Iowa State's Jaylin Noel was named top WR on National squad in vote from CB & DS position groups at Practice Player-of-the-Week awards ceremony today at 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/OUALvptBUZ — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 31, 2025

At 5096, 196 pounds, Noel’s body type suggests he is more of a slot receiver, but he played primarily on the outside in Mobile during the Senior Bowl week of practices. He told me that was his main goal coming into the event.

“I’m a very versatile player,” Noel said. “Some teams might think I’m just a slot, but this week I’ve only played on the outside at the Z position. And it could be the X position if you needed me to, but I’m versatile. I can play on the outside and I can run routes at every level of the field.”

Noel played about two-thirds of his snaps in the slot for the Cyclones in 2024, but he also had 257 out wide. It was roughly the same breakdown the year prior as well.

He cracked the 1,000-yard mark in 2024 with 1,194 receiving yards on 80 receptions with eight touchdowns. He continuously got better year over year with a steady increase in his production year over year. He also returned punts and kicks throughout his four years at Iowa State.

Which current NFL players would Noel compare himself to?

“There might be a few. Jaylen Waddle, very fast and can go up and get the ball. Very athletic,” Noel said. “Jordan Addison, very fluid hips, smooth route runner, great hands, and then Amon-Ra St. Brown. I feel like we have close to the same body type and he’s very intelligent within the game and can create separation.”

Because of his experience and versatility lining up both inside and outside, Noel enters the NFL with a more diverse route tree than most.

“I feel like I can run every route,” Noel said. “But there’s always small things that you can do to get better.”

He knows he still has some things to work on. His biggest self-critique involves beating press coverage.

“Continuing to use my hands better at the line of scrimmage,” Noel identified as his biggest opportunity for growth. “I feel like my feet are good, but hands are key to winning within the route.”

Noel is just outside of Pro Football Focus’ top 100 prospects on its 2025 big board, but I would imagine he will be receiving Day 2 buzz after a strong Senior Bowl week, especially if he accomplishes his primary goal at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. He wants to run in the 4.3-second range. There is no doubt that would turn some heads.

Mike Tomlin is one of the most visible NFL head coaches in Mobile. He is often walking around the field and interacting with prospects. He will even give some tips and tricks to players if they ask.

“I was talking to [Tomlin] trying to pick his brain a little bit,” Noel said. “I was really just trying to study what he does to study DBs coming into a game, seeing what the little nuances in a DB’s stance and things like that, but it was just an honor to be able to talk to him. He’s gonna be a Hall of Fame coach.”

Noel confirmed a meeting with representatives from the Steelers during the Senior Bowl week. They drafted last year’s standout receiver at the Senior Bowl, Roman Wilson, after Tomlin had some intimate interactions with him at practice. Could Noel end up being a similar story?