Senior Bowl Interview: For Miami RB Damien Martinez, It’s All About ‘Finish’

The 2025 running back class is like Heinz’s “57 varieties”. Okay, maybe there aren’t 57 draftable running backs, but various draft analysts have stated there are as many as 30 draftable running backs. It’s easily one of the deepest and most diverse groups in recent memory at the position. If you want a bruising running back with bad intentions when he runs, Miami RB Damien Martinez comes to mind.

I had the opportunity to speak with him at the 2025 Senior Bowl.

If he had to boil his game down to one specific trait, it would be his finish.

“Everybody sees how I finish my runs,” Martinez told me during the Senior Bowl media lunch. “Tough, hard-earned yards.”

There is no doubt about that. Just put on his tape for five minutes, and you’ll see tacklers bouncing off him or a pile of defenders being dragged an extra 10 or 15 yards as he drives his legs.

A brief compilation of @CanesFootball RB Damien Martinez gaining yards after contact the hard way (but making it look easy). Full scouting report coming later today. pic.twitter.com/2q8VzL3zUG — Ross McCorkle (@Ross_McCorkle) February 6, 2025

Senior Bowl practices aren’t a great place to evaluate running backs for anything other than pass protection or running routes one-on-one against linebackers, but Martinez clearly stood out in Mobile, Ala., with his physicality during the team sessions.

He nailed his defining trait right on the head, and he did the same with his biggest areas for improvement.

“Definitely pass protection, my technique,” Martinez said. “You gotta be able to be a three-down back in today’s league, being able to pass protect and catch the ball out of the backfield, so for sure that.”

As it stands, the two roughest parts of his game are pass pro and receiving. It’s hard to get a running back on the field too much without the alarm bell ringing in the defense’s head for an obvious run play if they are unable to contribute in the passing game. To Martinez’s credit, he looked great in pass pro at the Senior Bowl.

It helps that he is so self aware. He knows exactly what he is great at (and how to use it) and exactly where he needs to improve.

He probably isn’t going to blow anybody away with his 40-yard dash later this month at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he confirmed to me that he will be participating in all of the drills.

To prepare for the Combine, Martinez is working with Yo Murphy House of Athletes in Tampa. The former Buccaneer has worked with several college and professional players, including Shaq Leonard.

If there is one pitch that Martinez could give to a GM to draft him, what would it be?

“I love ball. I’m a guy that’s gonna come in and give a hundred percent of everything,” Martinez said. “Really detailed. Wants to win. Wants to help the team.”

Check out my full scouting report on Damien Martinez below.