Schultz: Rams Likely Want First Round Pick For QB Matthew Stafford

If a team is going to pry away QB Matthew Stafford from the Los Angeles Rams’ roster, it’s going to cost them. A lot. According to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz, the teams that have called about Stafford’s availability are being met with a high price tag.

From Schultz:

“Several teams, per league sources, have called L.A. about Stafford and the belief is a first-round pick would probably be the asking price should the Rams choose to make a deal.”

Schultz also notes the Rams have no intentions of trading or even shopping Stafford, a likely reason for the large asking price. A way to say “no” without officially saying “no” should contract talks between the two sides fall apart. That’s the biggest obstacle that could prevent Stafford from returning to the Rams as he is in search of a new contract after difficult negotiations last season that resulted in a short-term pay raise.

It isn’t clear if the Steelers are one of the “several teams” that have inquired about Stafford. But it would make sense for a team like Pittsburgh to explore all options given its quarterback uncertainty. As we noted in our recent pros and cons article, Stafford is easily the most talented quarterback conceivably available and would help close the gap against AFC foes with franchise arms: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills, and the Baltimore Ravens among others.

But acquiring Stafford will prove tough. In contract, in trade compensation, and in time. For Pittsburgh to snag Stafford, a deal would essentially need to take place before the new league year begins. The Steelers can’t be patient and wait for weeks and months to see how the Rams/Stafford situation plays out. Otherwise, they’re risking missing out on all their other options, like re-signing Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, and being left with nothing should the Rams and Stafford come to an agreement in say, June.

Even a hypothetical in which the Steelers trade for Stafford, their window to win could be narrowing. He’s 37 and dealt with several injuries in recent years. It’s not clear how much longer he intends, or his body will permit him to, play. A deal with the Rams for Stafford is ultimately unlikely and certainly won’t come cheap even if it happens.