Schefter: Trade Market For 49ers WR Deebo Samuel ‘Stronger Than People Thought It Would Be’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have several needs that require significant attention this offseason. Quarterback is obviously at the top of the list, but wide receiver is in just as much need of an upgrade. San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel looks to be one player the Steelers could add. The 49ers seem fine trading him, although it’s been unclear how much interest he’s drawing. There’s been speculation that they could just cut Samuel. However, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter says that may not be the case.

“I think that there is a market for Deebo Samuel that’s probably a little bit stronger than people thought it would be,” Schefter said Friday on the Pardon My Take podcast. “I think the 49ers are going to be able to trade him.”

That is a significant update. Due to his cap hit, it seemed like there was a strong possibility the 49ers would be forced to cut Samuel. However, if Schefter’s information is good, that seems less likely. That might be bad news for the Steelers.

Last year, there was a report that the Steelers looked into trading for Samuel. Unfortunately, the 49ers’ asking price was too much. Now, Samuel will likely cost less to acquire, but that could draw more bidders. The Steelers could find themselves having more competition for Samuel’s services if they covet him.

Also, the Steelers have a number of needs, so giving up any draft capital isn’t ideal. Samuel is only under contract for 2025, so any team that acquires him would likely have to work out the details of an extension. If he is cut outright, the Steelers avoid both those problems. Having to trade for him just makes the situation a little more complicated.

Although Samuel was sensational a few years ago, he hasn’t been the same player recently. That’s part of the reason the 49ers are moving on from him. His price tag has outgrown his level of play. Perhaps a change of scenery could rejuvenate him, though. Samuel would be an interesting weapon for Arthur Smith’s offense.

Samuel would be a nice complement to George Pickens, but there’s no guarantee the Steelers will land him. Steelers fans surely remember how messy the Brandon Aiyuk saga was last year. Trading for Samuel shouldn’t be anywhere near as complicated as that, but it goes to show how many moving parts are involved in trades. Perhaps the Steelers will offer the 49ers the best package, though. That’s not impossible.