Schefter: Trade Compensation Could ‘Bog Down’ Any Matthew Stafford Trade Talks

For a quarterback who reportedly wants $50 million a year in a new contract, that type of financial commitment for 37-year-old Matthew Stafford might give some teams some pause when it comes to potentially trading for him.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter doesn’t believe that’s the case, though. Appearing on ESPN Radio’s Unsportsmanlike Tuesday morning, Schefter stated he believes the trade compensation to the Los Angeles Rams to acquire Stafford could be what ultimately bogs down any Stafford trade talks.

“I think any team that is interested in Matthew Stafford is going to be willing to pay for Matthew Stafford, that’s not an issue. The issue then is, okay, well, you can satisfy Matthew Stafford, but what is the price that you’re paying to the Rams?” Schefter said, according to audio via ESPN Radio. “And by the way, if you’re satisfying Matthew Stafford and you’re paying him a top rate for a quarterback, well then clearly you’re valuing him. Right? Clearly he’s important. Why should the Rams not get a premium?

“And that’s where I think things begin to bog down a little bit. Unless there’s a team that steps forward and makes it such that they make the decision simple for the Rams and they say, ‘Boy, we love Matthew Stafford. We want to take your partner. We’re willing to pay your partner and we value them so much that we’re going to compensate you accordingly.’ And that has not happened so far.”

NFL insider Jordan Schultz has reported that the Rams could be seeking a first-round pick in return for Stafford, whom they recently gave permission to talk to other teams to gauge his market value.

A first-round pick for a 37-year-old quarterback who wants a new deal might be a bit rich, but that is seemingly the going price for a quarterback of Stafford’s level. Just a few years ago, he led Los Angeles to a Super Bowl and is coming off a 2024 season in which he threw for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns to just eight interceptions in 16 games, sitting out the regular-season finale.

Stafford was quite good in the playoffs, too. He led the Rams to a 27-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round and then lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 in the Divisional Round. Across two playoff games, Stafford completed 63.4% of his passes for 533 yards and four touchdowns.

He remains a high-level quarterback, one who can elevate a team to new heights. But the age and the financial impact could make for a bit of an impasse. And as Schefter has reported, no team has come to the Rams with a good enough offer.

“And so that there’s your hangup. While we’re waiting for a team to see if they step up to make it worthwhile for the Rams, while the Rams are talking to Matthew Stafford to see if they could figure out a solution,” Schefter added. “And the longer it takes for somebody to step up and make everybody happy, Matthew Stafford and the Rams, the longer it takes, the more time there is for the Rams and Matthew Stafford to kind of figure out what could make it work for them.”

Ultimately, nothing could come of the Stafford trade talks. The Rams might ultimately give him what he wants financially and run it back with a team that was quite close to taking down the eventual Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles on the road in the snow in the NFC Divisional Round.