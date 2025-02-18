Schefter: Russell Wilson Believes He Has ‘Realistic Chance’ To Return With Steelers

While most of the media assumes Russell Wilson will be playing for someone other than the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, Wilson himself isn’t nearly as convinced. Ever optimistic, he reportedly remains hopeful of re-signing with Pittsburgh over the next few weeks as free agency looms. ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed Wilson’s mindset in the latest episode of his podcast.

“I saw Russell at the Super Bowl,” Schefter told co-host Ty Schmit. “He still thinks that despite the reports to the contrary, that there’s a realistic chance he’s going to be back in Pittsburgh. That he’s talked about the future and what this offense and the personnel would look like with the Steelers. He’s operating like he’s definitely interested in being there.”

It echoes reporting Schefter offered the day of the Super Bowl and he’s been the most optimistic reporter in believing Wilson could re-sign with the Steelers. That confidence seems to stem from direct conversations with Wilson himself who has remained consistent about wanting to stay in Pittsburgh.

As Schefter alludes to, Wilson is talking like he is returning. Discussing personnel, what the 2025 offense looks like, and in other conversations with reporters, still referring to the team as “we,” himself included.

It’s logical for Russell Wilson to want to stay. At 36, he has no reason to want to be on his third team in three years. Stability is good for anyone, especially a quarterback with a family and someone who doesn’t want to get the “journeyman” label slapped on him. Pittsburgh is also the best opportunity to compete. Determining other suitors for Wilson is difficult, especially if the door to reunite with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas is closed. The New York Giants are a dark-horse team to show interest, but Wilson would be taking over a team that won three games in 2024 and has one playoff appearance since 2017.

Schefter noted that Wilson’s desire to return isn’t a guarantee it’ll occur. There’s still a contract for both sides to figure out. Perhaps Wilson would be willing to drop his price tag to remain in Pittsburgh, no longer needing to chase dollars after having one of the most lucrative careers in NFL history. He’s earned over $300 million during his career, which doesn’t even account the many ad deals he’s done over the years. There’s no need to take an offer from the highest bidder.

Still, will the Steelers even bid? If Justin Fields is their choice, no offer is coming Wilson’s way. He could be the team’s fallback option, as beat reporters have speculated. No matter what happens, it’s clear Wilson will do whatever he can to stay in Pittsburgh, a possibility that shouldn’t be completely discounted.