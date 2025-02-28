Schefter: Raiders Expected To Pursue Russell Wilson, Justin Fields

With Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford the first domino to fall ahead of free agency, teams that missed out on him are quickly pivoting to other options. Per ESPNs’ Adam Schefter, the Las Vegas Raiders are turning their attention to a pair of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks and are expected to pursue Justin Fields and Russell Wilson.

Schefter also mentioned the Minnesota Vikings’ Sam Darnold as a potential Raiders option.

With Matthew Stafford remaining with the Rams, the Las Vegas Raiders now are expected to investigate veteran quarterback options that include Russell Wilson,

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2025

Stafford and the Rams reached an agreement to keep him in Los Angeles for 2025.

Wilson comes with an easy connection to the Raiders. He could reunite with former head coach Pete Carroll, who drafted and coached him for a decade with the Seattle Seahawks. Though their time ended unceremoniously, Wilson traded to the Denver Broncos, Carroll and Wilson have made amends and are on good terms. Wilson visited with Carroll after the 2023 season and this week during the Combine, Carroll pointing out that he keeps in regular contact with Wilson and ex-Seahawks players.

Fields would be a younger option and potentially better fit in offensive coordinator’s Chip Kelly offense. He would offer the Raiders more mobility and force defenses to account for him in the run game.

Under a new regime, the Raiders are starting over at quarterback. Last year, they missed out on drafting any of the top rookies and underwhelmed with a combination of Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O’Connell, even turning to Desmond Ridder late in the season. Minshew is expected to be released one year into the two-year, $25 million contract he signed ahead of the 2024 season.

Pittsburgh is on record wanting to re-sign Wilson or Fields, though it’s not clear which player it prefers. Wilson has been steadfast in his desire to remain with the Steelers while Fields is reportedly open to re-signing as well and reportedly, still the frontrunner. If Pittsburgh retains one of them, the other could wind up in Las Vegas.