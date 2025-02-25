Schefter Doesn’t Expect Matthew Stafford To Become A Steeler

Through free agency and the NFL Draft, this year’s quarterback class is relatively weak. That’s not ideal for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are still searching for an answer at the position. Adding Matthew Stafford’s name to the trade rumor pile offered a jolt, and if truly available, he is arguably the top quarterback option of the offseason. Unfortunately for the Steelers, NFL insider Adam Schefter doesn’t think Pittsburgh is Stafford’s destination.

“I think if you’re the Pittsburgh Steelers, you have to check in on Matthew Stafford,” Schefter said on his Adam Schefter podcast “I don’t know that that’s gonna be the spot he ultimately winds up in, I think it’s a tough deal for the Steelers to get done. When Matthew Stafford surveys it, Matthew Stafford is going to have to be on board with everything as well.

“As much sense as it would make for Pittsburgh to try and get Matthew Stafford, in the end, my guess is that he doesn’t wind up as a Pittsburgh Steeler.”

The Stafford situation is confusing. Although he’s heading into his late 30’s, Stafford still nearly knocked off the eventual Super Bowl champions on the road in the playoffs last year. While he’s still playing at a high level, his contract complicates things. It’s part of the reason Los Angeles is exploring their options. Any potential trade for Stafford requires a new contract, which isn’t looking like something the Steelers have interest in.

The unfortunate reality is that until the Steelers address the position, these rumors will keep flying. On paper, the Steelers seem like a logical destination. They’ve got talent on the roster, and had a strong start to 2024 up until their five-game losing streak to end the year. Adding a quarterback of Stafford’s caliber might make them true contenders.

Or, maybe that’s wishful thinking. The Steelers still have to address the rest of their offense. Their offensive line struggled to end the season. Pittsburgh also must add some sort of play-making ability around the offense to help out George Pickens, though that seems to be on GM Omar Khan’s to-do list. Elevating this roster into Super Bowl contention will cost some money. Spending money on Stafford, and assets to trade for him in the first place eats into those resources.

If not Stafford, which seems to be the case, Pittsburgh will likely turn to Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. Fans won’t be as excited about those two options. They remain the most realistic, though, and offer the team more chances to improve the roster around them as well.