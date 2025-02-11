Russell Wilson ‘Has The Right People’s Support’ In Steelers Organization, Kaboly Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t determined yet whether to retain Russell Wilson or Justin Fields—depending on whom you ask. Some seem much surer than others that they already know. Those tend to be members of the national media, while local reporters are sure those discussions haven’t yet happened.

Of course it takes two to tango, and Wilson and Fields can decide when the Steelers make a decision. Both are pending unrestricted free agents, and both have the right to test the market. As much as the Steelers may want to do a deal before then, the only way they can prevent that is with a tag. And given that even the transition tag is a hefty sum, that seems thoroughly unlikely.

In the meantime, we will just have to weather the storm of reports about who the Steelers like and when. While the tide continues to turn in Justin Fields’ favor, the other camp has favorites. And Russell Wilson has some well-placed ones in the Steelers organization, Mark Kaboly says.

“Wilson is still very much in play and has the right people’s support inside the building to make his return a real possibility”, Kaboly wrote in a recent article on X addressing the Steelers’ quarterback position. He went on to advocate for Fields at the end of that sentence, but the point stands on its own.

Kaboly: Justin Fields is the Steelers' lottery ticket out of quarterback hell Mark Kaboly / Steelers Correspondent

One potential hurdle to Russell Wilson remaining with the Steelers is the matter of control. Reports recently surfaced, some speculating from Wilson’s camp, about how they limited his autonomy late in the season. Whether that came from Arthur Smith or otherwise—or happened at all—though, it doesn’t amount to much.

“Tomlin has been obsessed with a mobile quarterback for some time now, and Fields fits better into the Arthur Smith offense than Wilson”, Kaboly wrote. “Wilson and Smith didn’t see eye-to-eye at the end of the season but there’s a sense that isn’t a deal breaker for Wilson’s return”.

One detail that the report never divulged was precisely why Wilson’s freedom was supposedly curtailed, failing to acknowledge the possibility that it had anything to do with his struggles to command the Steelers’ offense.

Comically, Russell Wilson made the Pro Bowl this past season. He went 6-5 as a starter, going 214-of-336 for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. He took 33 sacks and fumbled five times.

In the Steelers’ postseason loss, Wilson went 20-of-29 for 270 yards and two touchdowns. Much of it was of a too-little-too-late variety, with both touchdown passes in the third quarter. The reality is that, by then, they were already down 21-0.

So who are these well-placed people in the Steelers’ organization who are in Russell Wilson’s camp? If we’re being honest, it’s probably Mike Tomlin, who started him and kept him in the lineup. Even if he had a hand in curtailing his freedom, he still allowed him to play quarterback.