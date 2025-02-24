Russell Wilson Explained To NFL Analyst Why Steelers Need To Keep George Pickens

In the midst of a quarterback search, the Pittsburgh Steelers also need to address their wide receiver corps. There’s a lack of proven talent at the position beyond WR George Pickens. And Pickens’ future with the team has been in question.

There isn’t any question about Pickens’ talent. Despite all the quarterback instability since the Steelers drafted George Pickens in 2022, he has produced quite well. He’s played in 48 games and caught 174 passes for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averages 16.3 yards per catch. He’s a dynamic receiver who can make plays down the field, high-point the ball, and even make plays after the ball is in his hands.

However, the consistency and the focus on the details are lacking. There are lapses of concentration, a lack of interest, and even a lack of effort at times on the field. So would the Steelers be better off getting rid of Pickens? That was a topic of debate on The Facility on FS1 Monday morning. And Emmanuel Acho said his talk with Russell Wilson helped him arrive at his answer.

“My answer switched after talking to Russell Wilson at the Super Bowl,” Acho said. “George Pickens, he’s such a wild card to me that I’m like, ‘Yo, can you win with him as your No. 1, not talent-wise, but can you win with him as your No. 1, the volatility of him?’ Russ was like, ‘Look, I trust him, we work well together.’ I’m gonna say stay.”

At first glance, it seems like there wouldn’t be a bigger personality difference in the league than between Russell Wilson and George Pickens. Wilson is the quintessential rah-rah guy, always positive to the point that a lot of people can’t stand it. Pickens seems to be the latest in a long tradition of wide receiver divas, focused on self and not team.

Yet, according to Acho, Wilson believes in Pickens. He says they work well together and Pickens has earned Wilson’s trust. And we definitely saw that at points during Wilson’s time as the Steelers’ starting quarterback.

Because what quarterback wouldn’t trust a wide receiver who can do this?

Insider Mark Kaboly has a hard time believing that the Steelers will trade George Pickens this offseason. Especially with the lack of talent at the position. The Steelers cannot afford to create more holes on offense, and that’s exactly what they would do by trading him. Does that mean he’s a long-term part of the team? He needs to show growth mentally and emotionally. But the reality is that he’s a tremendous talent that the Steelers can’t get rid of right now.