Rooney Confirms Tomlin In Charge Of Making Coaching Staff Changes

It’s no secret that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin holds significant weight in the organization. While he is not always given final say, he does have significant say in many key aspects of the team such as roster construction.

It’s long been assumed Tomlin has final say on the coaching staff changes that do – and don’t – get made. In a sit down with owner Art Rooney II, he confirmed Tomlin had control.

“It’s that time of year when coaching staffs get put together,” Rooney told WTAE’s Ashley Liotus in an interview conducted earlier this week. “And so Mike is doing that, and talking to the coaches, and making decisions on whether any changes will be made. And if so, where.”

Tomlin having full control of the coaching staff may cause some outrage but isn’t surprising. Given that Tomlin is heading into his 18th season as Steelers’ head coach and is one of the NFL”s highest-paid coaches, Rooney’s given him that kind of autonomy with the belief it’s been earned.

That is certainly up for debate given Pittsburgh’s recent trend of getting blown out in the playoffs, having arguably an outdated offensive philosophy, and employing a defensive strategy that often gets picked apart by some of the league’s best offenses and quarterback.

Pittsburgh promised changes to the coaching staff this offseason coming off their disappointing concluding to the 2024 season, but the only one made so far was Inside Linebackers Coach Aaron Curry moving to the New York Jets. There’s plenty on Tomlin’s plate this time of year but Pittsburgh is one of the last teams to shift their coaching staff.

The steady but often slow-moving Steelers is part of the franchise’s mantra. With the Senior Bowl ending today, Tomlin should have a little more time to see how he wants his staff to shape up for the 2025 season. Hopefully, he moves quickly as draft prep is ramping up, and having a full staff on hand to give their valuable inputs is crucial.