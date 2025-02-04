Rookie DL Logan Lee Reveals 2024 Injury Wasn’t Serious, Team Placed Him On IR ‘Like A Redshirt Year’

In 2024, several rookies became key contributors for the Pittsburgh Steelers, helping them makes the playoffs. Not everyone got a chance to shine, though. Defensive lineman Logan Lee was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 draft, but an injury in the preseason landed him on injured reserve for the entire. It was never clear what Lee’s actual issue was, but he cleared up any confusion Tuesday.

“By the last preseason game, I had another minor soft-tissue injury, and that put me out just about two weeks, which was right for Week 1,” Lee said on Off the Air with Matt Randazzo. “They ended up putting me on injured reserve because we had pretty good depth at defensive line.

“So, I stayed on injured reserve the entire year, got healthy, and it was kind of like a development year. Almost like a redshirt year for me to where I was able to be retained by the Steelers while also being able to prepare myself, get healthy, and be able to get ready for the next year. They had invested a draft pick in me, and they wanted to keep me around for me to show my capabilities next year.”

That’s quite the shrewd move by the Steelers. They liked Lee enough to draft him, but they were having a tough time finding a place for him on their 53-man roster. Rather than risk losing him, they stashed him on injured reserve. While he didn’t practice with the team until late in the season, he spent time soaking up all the NFL knowledge available to him.

The Steelers were heavy along their defensive line last year, although that didn’t help them to close out the year. They had six defensive linemen on their roster, so there wasn’t a ton of room for Lee.

However, the Steelers were dominated on the ground near the end of the season, so maybe Lee would’ve had a chance to compete for playing time. Several players missed time due to injury as well, such as Larry Ogunjobi and Montravius Adams. The Steelers’ depth up front was tested.

This offseason, defensive line looks like a serious need for the Steelers. Cam Heyward had an elite season, but there’s no telling when Father Time will catch up to him. Ogunjobi looks like a candidate to be cut, and Isaiahh Loudermilk is set to be a free agent. Keeanu Benton seems like the only building block for the future.

Therefore, the Steelers are likely hoping Lee can be a contributor in 2025. As a sixth-round pick, expectations might not be sky-high for him, but the team seems to like his potential. This redshirt year could end up being great for him in the long run.