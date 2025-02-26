Rich Walsh: ‘This Isn’t Your Grandfather’s Steelers’, Thinks Steelers Will Be Active This Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers have recently left their fan base feeling frustrated. They are in one of the more annoying scenarios a sports team can be in. They’re competitive every year but not quite enough to make any noise in the postseason. A portion of the fanbase wants the team to be drastic in its efforts to improve the roster. Fortunately for them, KDKA’s Rich Walsh thinks the Steelers will be active this offseason. Walsh shared some of the takeaways from his conversation with Steelers GM Omar Khan.

“He [Omar Khan] did say to me, ‘everything is on the table'”, Walsh said, via 93.7 The Fan. “This isn’t your father’s, your grandfather’s Steelers. Everything’s on the table. They might move up, they might move down. They might stay and pass. Who knows what they’re gonna do.”

If you look hard enough, there is a sense of desperation around the franchise. After the Steelers were eliminated two seasons ago, their owner, Art Rooney II, admitted that their postseason fortunes hadn’t been good enough. Pittsburgh followed that up with another 10-7 season, followed by a postseason loss. Khan mentioned multiple times on Tuesday at the combine that the way the Steelers finished the 2024 season was ‘unacceptable.’

Still, the Steelers don’t think they’re too far off of Super Bowl contention. There are a couple of areas they need to address to truly feel that way. Obviously, the quarterback position. They’ll need to fill holes at running back and receiver as well. Some extra depth across the defense wouldn’t hurt, either.

It’s worth mentioning that Khan has shown aggression in the past. A couple of years ago, he traded up for Broderick Jones. Khan was decently aggressive last offseason, bringing in two new quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. He seems to know the Steelers need to make some big moves this offseason.

2025 will be a big season for the Steelers. We’re heading into the final season of both T.J. Watt and George Pickens’ contracts. If Pittsburgh follows the same script and the upcoming season ends in a similar fashion, the voices from critics will only get louder. We’ll see if Khan makes some moves bold enough to push the Steelers into contention.