Report: Veteran QB Market Set To Grow With ‘Overwhelming Belief’ Jets Move On From Aaron Rodgers

According to FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz on X, there is a strong belief that the New York Jets are set to move on from QB Aaron Rodgers.

“While further discussions are expected, the overwhelming belief is that the Jets are unlikely to move forward with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback in 2025,” Schultz wrote. “…A resolution is expected sooner rather than later.”

There are now a few interesting veteran quarterbacks on the market. Rodgers is likely to join Russell Wilson, and there is a strong possibility that Kirk Cousins could join them, too. Matthew Stafford may also be available, but he would need to be acquired via trade, and it’s unclear if the LA Rams are open to that possibility. The latest reporting suggests Stafford is likely to remain in LA.

All four of those players have a tremendous list of accolades, including three Super Bowl rings and 25 Pro Bowl appearances between them. None of them are more accomplished than Rodgers, who has one Super Bowl ring, four MVP awards, 10 Pro Bowl appearances, and four first-team All-Pro selections.

There are bound to be at least some media rumblings involving Rodgers and the Steelers over the next month. The Steelers only have Skylar Thompson under contract for 2025 and have a decision to make about bringing back Wilson, Justin Fields, or potentially going outside the organization.

I would label this possibility extremely unlikely, given Rodgers’ advanced age, his 2024 performance, and his lack of mobility. He is 41 years old, and I doubt he will want to play anywhere for cheap.

He spent two years with the Jets and logged only a few snaps before tearing his Achilles. His 2024 season was far from a triumphant return, with a 5-12 record despite sky-high expectations for his team. It isn’t out of the question that Rodgers could decide to retire, either. My guess is that it would depend on what league interest looks like once he officially leaves the Jets’ roster.