Report: Steelers Hold Formal Combine Meeting With Penn State TE Tyler Warren

The Pittsburgh Steelers are doing their homework on one of the top tight ends in a deep 2025 draft class. According to the @_MLFootball Twitter/X account, the Steelers held a formal Combine meeting with Penn State TE Tyler Warren.

Warren is considered a top-two tight end in the NFL Draft alongside Michigan TE Colton Loveland. A unique player creatively used at Penn State, he broke out for a massive 2024 season with the Nittany Lions. Warren caught 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Penn State offense also used him as a runner and Wildcat quarterback, carrying the ball 26 times for 218 yards and four rushing touchdowns. Arguably his most memorable highlight of the year came against USC, lining up at center, snapping the ball, and running downfield to make a contested end zone grab.

In our scouting report, we highlighted Warren’s unique frame, after-catch ability, and versatility. However, we knocked his one year of serious production and linear route-running. The report concluded:

“Tyler Warren is a unique prospect in this year’s draft because of how Penn State used him in 2024. He showed real promise in 2023 next to Theo Johnson, where Warren had over 400 yards and seven touchdowns. However, that season did not prepare fans for what Warren would bring to the table the very next year. He returned in 2024 and put up 104 catches for 1,233 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. This was also paired with 26 rush attempts for 218 yards and another four scores out of the wildcat primarily. Coaches will love his versatility at the next level as it can open up their playbook to make him a super-version of Taysom Hill.“

And gave him a first-round grade. He is projected to be a first-round pick who may not be available at No. 21, where Pittsburgh currently sits.

His reported interview brings the number of known formals Pittsburgh has had at 16. Teams are allotted up to 45 formal sessions with prospects, though teams talk to virtually everyone informally.

With Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, tight end isn’t high on the list of Steelers’ immediate needs. But offensive coordinator Arthur Smith loves trotting out multiple of them more than any other OC in football. And Warren is viewed as a playmaker, something GM Omar Khan said the team needs more of in 2025.