Report: Steelers Hold Formal Combine Interview With Texas QB Quinn Ewers

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly held a formal Combine interview with Texas QB Quinn Ewers, according to the @_MLFootball Twitter/X account which shared the news Wednesday night.

Ewers is one of several quarterbacks jockeying for position to become a Tier 2 passer in this year’s class behind Miami (FL)’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. Coming off a turbulent 2024 season where he reportedly played through an injury, Ewers finished 2024 with 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, helping lead Texas to the College Football Playoffs.

In our scouting report, Nate Kosko highlighted Ewers’ veteran presence, quick release, and anticipatory throwing ability. However, he knocked Ewers’ inconsistent downfield accuracy and habit of taking bad sacks. He concluded:

“Ewers has a lot of development to do as a pocket passer to become a good second-string quarterback at the next level. I love his confidence and accuracy throwing to the middle of the field, which is rare to find in a lot of QB rooms. He needs to improve his 3-level accuracy outside the numbers and try and improve his frame, specifically his lower body. He will have a lot of learning to do as a backup to learn NFL offenses, because it felt like the offense was gimmicky due to his limitations.

The way he deals with pressure will not allow him to survive in the NFL, and he needs to stick in the pocket and get through all progressions in a true drop back setting. His limited athletic ability and average arm strength make it hard for him to spray the ball across the field. My player comp for him is Drew Lock.”

And gave him a fifth round grade, roughly where he’s currently expected to be drafted. But a strong Combine workout and pre-draft process could boost his stock as he competes with the likes of Syracuse’s Kyle McCord, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Ohio State’s Will Howard, and Louisville’s Tyler Shough for draft position.

Ewers and the Combine quarterbacks will speak to the media later this week and we’ll better gauge how much homework Pittsburgh is doing on the position in draft season. The team has kept the door open to draft a quarterback even if they sign/re-sign a veteran, most likely Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. Assuming the other leaves, it would leave a glaring hole for the No. 2 spot.

