Report: Ravens’ OL Ben Cleveland Arrested On DUI Charge

Things are going from bad to worse this offseason for the Baltimore Ravens.

Already embroiled in the Justin Tucker scandal, the Ravens find themselves dealing with another off-the-field issue, this time with an arrest of guard Ben Cleveland.

Cleveland was arrested on a DUI charge on Feb. 12, according to Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office documents obtained by TMZ Sports. The article states that Cleveland was suspected of drunk driving in Milledgeville, Ga. on Feb. 12.

Based on the report from Cleveland’s arrest, the Baltimore guard was pulled over at around 10:25 p.m. after he had been swerving in a roadway. According to TMZ Sports, cops wrote Cleveland was “actually driving so erratically, he nearly steered his black Ford F-250 into a ditch.”

Elsewhere in the report, according to TMZ, “Cleveland admitted to drinking ‘approximately 3-4 beers’ at a nearby country club before getting behind the wheel.’ Cops also noted in the report that TMZ Sports obtained that Cleveland’s eyes were “glossy” and an odor of booze emanated from his ride.

The report from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office also stated that Cleveland failed at least one field sobriety test, and noted he “blew a .178 — more than double the legal limit of .08 — when a Breathalyzer was administered.”

A third-round pick out of Georgia in the 2021 NFL Draft, Cleveland played in all 17 regular season games for the Ravens during the 2024 season, as well as the two playoff games, including the 28-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card.

He is set to hit free agency at the start of the new league year.