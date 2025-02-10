Report: Patriots Releasing Former Steelers’ OT Chukwuma Okorafor

Slated to hit free agency at the start of the new league year, former Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor is getting a jumpstart on free agency.

The New England Patriots, according to ESPN’s Field Yates, are releasing Okorafor early, giving the veteran tackle a chance to land with a new team and get a head start before free agency.

The Patriots will be releasing veteran OT Chuks Okorafor today, who was scheduled to be a free agent in March. This gives Okorafor a month head start to sign with a new team, which the 27-year would like to do. He was placed on the exempt/left squad in Week 2 of this season,… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 10, 2025

Okorafor signed a one-year deal with the Patriots on March 11 last year following six seasons in Pittsburgh. The Steelers released Okorafor on Feb. 12, 2024.

Things went very poorly in New England for Okorafor in 2024. He was benched just 12 plays into the season in Week 1. Then, fter being benched in Week 1 by the Patriots following just those 12 snaps at left tackle, the veteran was placed on the Exempt/Left Team list on September 14 by the team.

Okorafor was placed on the Exempt/Left Team because he reportedly was reconsidering if he still wanted to play football. Based on the Patriots releasing him early ahead of the start of the new league year in free agency, it appears that Okorafor still wants to play football.

Prior to signing with the Patriots in free agency last offseason, things went poorly in Okorafor’s final season in Pittsburgh. The former 2018 third-round pick was benched entering Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans in place of then-rookie Broderick Jones at right tackle.

Reportedly, Okorafor’s benching was due to comments he made on the sideline late in a Week 8 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Acrisure Stadium. After being benched and spending the rest of the season on the sideline, Okorafor further made things worse, stating after the Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills that he regretted signing a long-term deal in free agency with the Steelers ahead of the 2022 season.

Now, he’s going to be back on the market once again with a chance to land somewhere and rebuilt his career.