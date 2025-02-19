Report: NFL Gives Teams Salary Cap Update, Brings Good News For Steelers

The start of the 2025 NFL year is now three weeks away and that means we should know very soon what the official salary cap number will be for the 2025 season. However, on Wednesday a report on the expected range for the 2025 NFL salary number will be surfaced.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the NFL has now informed teams that the 2025 per-team salary cap will fall in the range of $277.5 million to $281.5 million. As Graziano also reported, that number is way up from the 2024 league salary cap number of $255.4 million.

The NFL today informed teams that the 2025 per-team salary cap will fall in the range of $277.5 million to $281.5 million, way up from last year's $255.4 million. Cap will have increased by more than $53 million over the last two years. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 19, 2025

Up until now, most 2025 NFL salary cap predictions have been right around $272.5 million. I even used that exact amount in my recent salary cap update for the Steelers that I released on Tuesday. At the very least, it seems like the $272.5 million estimate will be at least $5 million lower than the actual number and possibly as low as $9 million.

Obviously, franchise tag and restricted tender amounts will need to be set once the NFL officially announces the exact salary cap number for the 2025 season. That official announcement could come in the next week and thus prior to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine getting underway in Indianapolis.

Last year, the NFL announced the 2024 salary cap number on Feb. 23.

As soon as the NFL announces the 2025 salary cap amount, we’ll make sure to pass that news along right away and then follow that announcement with a full update as it relates to the Steelers.