Report: Myles Garrett Willing To Stay With Browns For ‘Blockbuster’ Contract Extension

Everyone has a price. For Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett to rescind his trade request, his number appears to be $40 million. Browns’ insider Mary Kay Cabot shared that type of Earth-shattering contract could be enough to convince Garrett to stick it out for the long haul.

“He’s also open to signing him to a blockbuster extension which would likely make him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL at about $40 million a year,” the MoreForYouCleveland Twitter/X account shared Thursday morning.

“He’s also open to signing him to a blockbuster extension which would likely make him the highest paid defensive player in the NFL at about $40 million a year.” – @MaryKayCabot on #Browns GM Andrew Berry possibly extending Myles Garrett. pic.twitter.com/yv9npgFMhS — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) February 26, 2025

Garrett went public with his trade request the Monday before the Super Bowl, making media rounds to express his frustration with the state of Cleveland and desire for a fresh start. Reports made clear the issue wasn’t money but the Browns’ uncompetitive future, a team coming off a three-win season that has little hope of quickly turning things around.

The Browns’ brass has been steadfast in a desire to keep Garrett and the only prayer of that happening is to throw a massive contract extension his way. A $40 million deal would blow the current top EDGE rush contract out of the water. San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa currently leads the field at $34 million per season, a deal he signed ahead of the 2023 season. Since, the pass-rush market has been quieter. But with Dallas’ Micah Parsons, Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson, Las Vegas’ Maxx Crosby, and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt in line for new deals and extensions, the position could quickly see a spike in money.

It’s all the more reason why Pittsburgh should quickly extend Watt. If Garrett gets his $40 million per year from Cleveland, the Steelers would need Watt’s contract to top it to preserve their guaranteed money precedent; only players paid No. 1 at their position receive guaranteed money past Year One.

The report doesn’t put a timeline on when an extension could happen. But if it does, it’ll be more proof there’s no player problem that can’t be solved with money. The front office saves face, Garrett receives generational wealth, the Browns win six games in 2025 and fire everyone. The system works.