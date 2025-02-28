Report: Combine Buzz Says Steelers Will Draft O-Line Or D-Line In First Round

With the NFL Scouting Combine underway, many eyes in the NFL world are on the draft. While free agency is still to come, the draft also looms large. The Pittsburgh Steelers seem primed to improve their roster, especially with their first-round pick. It’s still unclear what position they’ll be targeting with that selection, though. The Steelers have a number of needs. However, according to analyst Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, many people at the Combine believe the Steelers are targeting an offensive or defensive lineman in the first round.

“Who would they take with their selection in the first round?” Pauline wrote in a Friday article on Sportskeeda. “People in Indianapolis believe it is likely to be a player on the line of scrimmage, either an offensive or defensive lineman.”

Defensive line is a huge need for the Steelers. Cam Heyward was still elite last year, but he turns 36 in May and might not have many years left in the NFL. Keeanu Benton is an ascending player, but the Steelers need more help up front on defense. Derrick Henry gashed them on the ground twice last year, and that memory is likely stuck in the Steelers’ minds.

At the Combine, they haven’t hidden their interest in some of the top defensive line prospects. That’s supposed to be one of the strengths of this draft, so while the Steelers could potentially wait and still take a decent player, they could be more inclined to take one of the premier players.

However, the Steelers selecting an offensive lineman in the first round would be surprising. The past two years, they’ve taken an offensive lineman in the first round. They heavily invested draft capital into that group last year.

Zach Frazier looks like a stud at center. Mason McCormick filled in for James Daniels at right guard and looked fine. Broderick Jones, the Steelers’ 2023 first-round pick, had issues but he’s still got potential. Troy Fautanu didn’t really play last year, so it’s too soon to draw any conclusions about him. It just feels like the Steelers have bigger needs at positions other than the offensive line.

Defensive line, wide receiver, corner, and even running back look like they need more attention.

Nothing is guaranteed with the draft, though. Maybe the Steelers will take an offensive lineman in the first round, for whatever reason. However, don’t be surprised if they take a defensive lineman. Good options should be available to them. Omar Khan has made it no secret that he wants to upgrade the Steelers in the trenches. He did it with the offensive line, and now he could do it on the other side of the ball.