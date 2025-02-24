Report: Browns Begin Cleaning House, Release Vet S Juan Thornhill

The Cleveland Browns are cleaning up the mess they’re in. With an older roster, a bloated cap situation, and bleak short-term outlook, they’re in position to hit the reset button and get cap compliant. That includes releasing veteran S Juan Thornhill, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The #Browns are releasing veteran S Juan Thornhill, sources say. The team and Thornhill’s camp spoke in recent days and the decision was made to part ways now, giving Thornhill a few weeks before free agency to find his next home. Thornhill had one year at $7m left on his deal. pic.twitter.com/CcNQpn5jc2 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 24, 2025

Thornhill, still only 29, signed a three-year, $21 million contract with Cleveland in March 2023. Like most of the team’s recent moves, adding Thornhill didn’t work out. Injuries played a role, and he appeared in 11 games during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The playmaking he flashed in Kansas City failed to translate, Thornhill unable to intercept a pass, force a fumble, or record a sack in Cleveland.

In 2024, Thornhill finished tied for seventh on the team with 49 tackles. In 2023, he recorded 54. It’s a no-brainer decision to move on as the Browns attempt to re-tool their roster during a difficult offseason. Star DE Myles Garrett requested a trade, the team is stuck with QB Deshaun Watson’s contract, its offensive line is aging out, and it’s coming off a deeply disappointing fourth-place finish.

Cleveland will look to build through the draft on cheaper rookie contracts. Holding the No. 2 pick of the draft, it remains to be seen if the Browns target a quarterback like Miami (Fla’s)’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, a top pass rusher like Penn State’s Abdul Carter, or the unique allure of Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter, who could be the league’s first true two-way player in years. Already feeling the heat, head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry are under the microscope in 2025.

While Thornhill is unlikely to be pursued by the Steeler, if he’s greeted with a cold market, there could be value in adding him as a backup safety and sixth defender in dime packages. Depth behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott is thin and a sneaky offseason need for the Steelers to address.