Report: Bengals Will Franchise Tag WR Tee Higgins

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t want to break up the band. According to a Sports Illustrated report, the team intends on placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on stud WR Tee Higgins ahead of free agency, making it likely he remains with the team for at least the 2025 season.

SI’s James Rapien shared the news Monday.

Sources: The Bengals' plan to use the franchise tag on Tee Higgins. Here's what it means for a long-term deal, when it could happen and other details that we have on the star wide receiver⬇️https://t.co/TdLrFWc6Bn — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) February 17, 2025

His article says Higgins’ camp anticipates receiving the tag ahead of free agency. The window to place franchise tags on players opens tomorrow, Tuesday Feb. 18, though it’s unclear exactly when the team will exercise the move.

It would make for the second-straight seasons Higgins has received the tag and require a salary increase of at least 120 percent from his 2024 figure, a rule for players tagged in back-to-back seasons. In theory, another team could swoop in and sign Higgins away but doing so would require giving up its next two first-round picks, a price tag no team is likely to meet. A tag-and-trade scenario is also possible but rare in the NFL and likely wouldn’t occur until later this year.

The franchise tag would also allow more time for the Bengals and Higgins to work out a long-term deal, a goal complicated by the need to give teammate WR Ja’Marr Chase a new contract that should make him the highest-paid receiver in football. A new deal for Higgins is likely to fall into the $26-30 million yearly value range. Rapien’s report indicates the Bengals’ goal is to sign him to a new deal before the 2025 season begins.

The top pending free agent wide receiver and arguably the top free agent of any position for 2025, Higgins caught 73 passes for 911-yards and 10 touchdowns despite playing in only 12 games in 2024. His best game came in a must-have, late-season win over the Denver Broncos, Higgins catching 11 passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner.

QB Joe Burrow has publicly pushed for the Bengals to retain Tee Higgins, placing pressure on an organization known for not spending a lot of money. The Bengals seem to be listening. Their offense is their greatest strength and if their defense can improve from 2024, they’ll be playoff contenders in 2025.

While Higgins was unlikely to become a Steeler even if he hit the open market, the odds would’ve been high on him exiting the AFC North, making him someone Pittsburgh no longer had to contend with twice a season. If this report is true, they’ll see him twice next season. The Steelers are expected to be in the market for a veteran free agent receiver or possibly a trade with the Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp and San Francisco 49ers’ Deebo Samuel being shopped.