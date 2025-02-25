Ravens GM Calls Allegations Of Inappropriate Sexual Conduct Against Justin Tucker ‘Serious And Concerning’

Baltimore Ravens K Justin Tucker has been the subject of an NFL investigation this offseason after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct during massages from 2012-2016, and the Ravens are monitoring the situation. Speaking to reporters ahead of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta called the allegations against Tucker “serious and concerning.”

“The allegations are serious and concerning. The amount of allegations are serious and concerning. I think we’re fortunate that the league is doing an investigation. We’ll wait as patiently as we can for as much information as we can. We’ll make our decisions based on that,” DeCosta said via the Ravens’ Twitter account.

When similar allegations surfaced against Deshaun Watson in 2022, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh stated that the team had a “zero tolerance policy” for such situations. DeCosta said the team looks at each situation differently. He also confirmed that he’s met with the league as part of the investigation.

“I think the biggest thing that we have to do, first of all, is look at every single case differently. There are no absolutes, and I think, in this case, we’re still awaiting as much information as possible. Again, we’re fortunate that the league has come down to Baltimore, I met with the league, I believe the league is meeting with other people in Baltimore as well.”

A report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday said that the league had met with some of Tucker’s accusers and planned on meeting with more. The number of masseuses who have accused Tucker of inappropriate conduct during massages has risen to 16, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Tucker’s tenure in Baltimore ended due to the investigation.

Tucker is coming off his worst season as a pro, as he made just 22 out of 30 field goals and was just 6-11 on kicks of 50+ yards. He still holds the all-time record for career field goal percentage at 89.1%, and he’s been a first-team All-Pro five times. He’s been the best kicker of his generation, but his legacy could be marred pending the result of the NFL investigation, and it could also end his tenure with the Ravens and potentially his NFL career.

There is no timeline for when the NFL investigation’s results will be released. Still, depending on the investigation’s results, Justin Tucker could be suspended next season, and the Ravens will need to make a decision about his future in the coming months.