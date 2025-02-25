Ravens Could Be Looking At Another Major Offensive Line Reshuffle Without Ronnie Stanley In 2025

The Baltimore Ravens have a major Ronnie Stanley question for yet another offseason, but this time it’s a different question. For the past few years, they have had to wonder about his health. Now he has proven his health and has returned somewhat to his former Pro Bowl form. But he is also due to be a free agent, and at 31, are they willing to make him one of the league’s highest-paid tackles again?

If they don’t pay Stanley, then the Ravens are looking at a second straight offseason of rebuilding the offensive line. A year ago, they parted with three starters, trading RT Morgan Moses and letting OGs Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson walk in free agency. They could have even more turnover this year.

If the Ravens let Ronnie Stanley walk, they will need a new left tackle. One option would be to move 2024 rookie Roger Rosengarten from the right side to the left side. But then they would need a new right tackle, and Rosengarten profiled better on the right side than left. Also a free agent is LG Patrick Mekari, as are reserve linemen Ben Cleveland and Josh Jones.

While the salary cap is expected to rise considerably, Baltimore has less cap space available than most teams. How much are the Ravens willing to spend what they have on Ronnie Stanely and Patrick Mekari? If they choose to “go younger” once again, they could be shifting up to three offensive line spots for the second time in as many years. The only spots not subject to change would be C Tyler Linderbaum and RG Daniel Faalele.

Many questioned the Ravens’ decision to reshuffle the line a year ago, including question marks surrounding Ronnie Stanley, whom many considered a potential salary cap cut. While there were some growing pains, however, things worked out in the end. And even if they part with Mekari, they have Andrew Vorhees long removed from his Combine injury ready to play.

To their credit, the Ravens do have one of the best front offices in the league, and they know how to massage the cap as well as anyone, including the Steelers. There are always contracts to restructure or rework, void years to add, extensions to sign. Even a big extension like the one they would have to sign Stanley to could come with a relatively low first-year hit.

If the Ravens really wanted to, they could certainly re-sign Ronnie Stanley. But it’s also still fair to question what he has left in the tank, which has taken a beating. Right after they signed him to his last major extension, he suffered a career-altering ankle injury. It’s taken him years to finally move past it fully to where he is today.