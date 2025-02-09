Rapoport: ‘Dont Be Surprised’ If WR Davante Adams Follows Aaron Rodgers Out The Door In New York

After it was reported earlier on this Super Bowl Sunday that the New York Jets are preparing to move on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, follow-up reports indicate that the Jets are also likely to move on from star receiver and best friend of Aaron Rodgers: Davante Adams.

Davante Adams left his 2025 contract unchanged and his $38.3M cap number is untenable. He’d have to agree to a new deal to stay. And with Aaron Rodgers moving on, Adams likely will, as well. Adams would like to be on the West Coast, I’m told. https://t.co/uMndsRKoKp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2025

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted that the duo could “reunite elsewhere.” Could the Pittsburgh Steelers be that spot?

With the Steelers quarterback situation in flux, and the team’s desperate need for another quality wide receiver, it’s not absolutely crazy to imagine Rodgers and Adams going for one last ride, in the black and gold this time. Both Adams and Rodgers have spoken highly of Mike Tomlin, with Adams recently saying that he would “100 percent” love to play for Mike Tomlin.

The financials make the situation a bit more complicated.

The #Jets moving on from Aaron Rodgers puts the focus on Davante Adams, who enjoyed his time with the team but was primarily there because of Rodgers. His contract is non-guaranteed and would need to be adjusted if he stays, but with Rodgers gone, he may want out as well, per… https://t.co/lBnYxhEk6h pic.twitter.com/myxta9IRRz — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 9, 2025

Davante Adams has two years left in a five-year, $141 million contract with the Jets, but those two years are unguaranteed.

He’s proven that he can produce regardless of who’s throwing him the ball. He tallied over 2,800 yards and 23 touchdowns in two full-seasons worth of games with the Las Vegas Raiders. He had seven touchdowns in 11 games with Rodgers and the Jets last season. Adams would fit in perfectly opposite George Pickens in the Steelers offense, with the hands and pure size of both receivers causing fits for opposing secondaries.

In an ideal world, Adams on the Steelers could be great. But a few other things have to be mentioned.

Rapaport also noted that Adams wants to play out west.

While Pittsburgh is almost in the midwest, it’s most certainly not the west. A few teams circulating as possible landing spots include the Los Angeles Chargers, who are searching for another receiver to help out quarterback Justin Herbert, and the Los Angeles Rams, who are trading away their own veteran star receiver, Cooper Kupp.

Additionally, Adams will likely want to join a team with a strong quarterback situation. He wants a final chance to be a key piece on a team that could win the Lombardi Trophy, and places like Los Angeles have a bit more stability at quarterback.

Just like in 2024, Steelers GM Omar Khan will be busy shopping for wide receivers, and Adams is another name on an ever-growing list.