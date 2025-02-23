Ranking The Steelers’ Top Offseason Roster Needs

The legal tampering period of free agency opens two weeks from tomorrow, presenting the Pittsburgh Steelers with their first opportunity to overhaul portions of the roster. Typically, about a third of the roster gets churned and replaced, and this year should be no different after another one-and-done playoff disappointment.

Free agency used to be a quiet time of the year in Pittsburgh, but times are changing. Omar Khan signed Patrick Queen as the highest-paid external free agent in team history last offseason. He also brought in Donte Jackson, DeShon Elliott, Russell Wilson, and a handful of wide receivers last year. With the salary cap expected to increase significantly for the 2025 season, the Steelers have quite a bit of space to work with. They should be pretty active once again.

Here are the top five positions for the Steelers to figure out this offseason, or at least the way I see it. I will also offer my best guess for whether the position will be addressed in free agency (or by trade), the 2025 NFL Draft, or both.

6. Safety

This is probably the most overlooked need for the Steelers. Elliott was an excellent addition last offseason but will be entering the final season of his contract in 2025. Minkah Fitzpatrick was better than people gave him credit for, but he is expensive, and his salary only goes up over the final years of his contract.

Miles Killebrew is a special teamer, Ryan Watts just had offseason neck surgery, and Damontae Kazee is likely on his way out. It could become their top need in the 2026 offseason if they don’t address the safety position now.

There are some solid safeties on the free-agent market, while the draft class doesn’t have a ton of depth. The best path forward is likely adding a safety via free agency to at least a two-year contract to buy some time for a longer-term

Under Contract: DeShon Elliott, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Miles Killebrew, Ryan Watts

Pending Free Agents: Damontae Kazee

5. Running Back

If you believe some of the recent reporting, the Steelers are considering a reunion with pending FA Najee Harris. If that’s the case, then this falls to near the bottom of their list of needs. If not, it becomes very important to the 2025 team’s success. They didn’t do it very well in 2024, but the Steelers want to run their offense through the ground game.

Jaylen Warren can be easily retained with a restricted free agent tender, but Harris would need to be signed to a multi-year contract. It would be surprising if Cordarrelle Patterson were retained despite having another year on his contract.

The main argument for letting Harris walk is that this is a historically rich running back group in the draft. According to many notable draft experts, there are over 30 draftable running backs. They can find a year-one contributor well into the fourth round and maybe later. I think they ultimately tender Warren and draft Harris’ replacement in the third or fourth round of the draft.

Under Contract: Cordarrelle Patterson, Aaron Shampklin, Jonathan Ward, Evan Hull

Pending Free Agents: Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren (RFA)

4. Defensive Line

The Steelers’ top four needs are all pretty dire and, thus, difficult to put in the correct order. To be clear, I had the Steelers double-dipping at defensive line over the first three rounds of my mock draft 1.0. But if you look at what they have on the roster, there are positions in much worse shape for the 2025 season. DL becomes a much more pressing issue in 2026, but this is the year to add young talent via the draft.

I can’t remember a draft class over the last decade or two with this much DL talent. With Larry Ogunjobi likely to be a cap casualty, they are going to need a starter alongside Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton. Still, they at least have a couple of sure things in that lineup at the moment.

DeMarvin Leal remains a question mark, and his chances of living up to his third-round draft selection are running out. Dean Lowry and Montravius Adams remain under contract for 2025, while Isaiahh Loudermilk is a pending free agent.

I could see them addressing this need in both FA and the draft to balance the short and long-term needs.

Under Contract: Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Dean Lowry, Montravius Adams, Keeanu Benton, DeMarvin Leal, Logan Lee, Jacob Slade, Domenique Davis

Pending Free Agents: Isaiahh Loudermilk

3. Wide Receiver

George Pickens was the only impact receiver on the roster last year, and he is entering the final year of his rookie contract. It seems unlikely he will be given a long-term deal. They also still need an actual No. 2 receiver. It isn’t the deepest group in the draft, but solid players can be found throughout the first two days. They will need to address this position in free agency (or via trade) as well as in the draft.

Along with Pickens, Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson will round out the core group for next season. Wilson’s return offers at least some hope after what was essentially a redshirt season.

Under Contract: George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Brandon Johnson, Lance McCutcheon

Pending Free Agents: Mike Williams, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek

2. Cornerback

Aside from Joey Porter Jr., what do the Steelers actually have? Beanie Bishop Jr. was impressive relative to his UDFA status, but is he the future of the slot corner position in Pittsburgh? He shouldn’t prevent the team from looking for other slot options. Donte Jackson is a pending free agent and battled nagging injuries over the back half of the season. Darius Rush didn’t work out and was released early on. Cory Trice Jr. showed some promise but has only played six games and dealt with another long-term injury in 2024.

Maybe they just bring back Jackson, but his injury history makes that a tough decision. This is another position I could see them addressing in both free agency and the draft, perhaps with a mid-to-late round addition paired with a higher-level free agent.

Under Contract: Joey Porter Jr., Beanie Bishop Jr., Cory Trice Jr.

Pending Free Agents: Donte Jackson, Cameron Sutton, James Pierre, C.J. Henderson

1. Quarterback

Skylar Thompson is the only quarterback under contract at the moment at the most important position, so yeah, this will be at the top of the list. Justin Fields and Russell Wilson are at the top of the list to be retained, but there are reportedly whispers that the Steelers are also considering outside options on the free agent or trade market. Unfortunately, this draft class lacks depth in the QB position, so the Steelers will likely need to look at the 2026 NFL Draft for their potential long-term solution. This year is about maximizing the aging defensive core. To me, that means rolling with a veteran like Wilson, Matthew Stafford, or Aaron Rodgers. I am open to the youth that Fields offers, but I am skeptical that they are sold on him, and the Steelers always do their best to have the most competitive roster possible for the present moment.

Whatever decision they make at this position will determine a lot. It will determine their 2025 success and maybe even their short—to intermediate-term plans at the position. I am not opposed to drafting a quarterback in the middle or late rounds if there is one they really like, but I am firmly against that taking place on day one or two in this weak QB class.

Under Contract: Skylar Thompson

Pending Free Agents: Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen