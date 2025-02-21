Pre-2025 Combine Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

We’re still in a lull of the NFL calendar though that will quickly change. The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is right around the corner, and we’ll have multiple Steelers Depot members in Indianapolis for the event. Not only to talk to the more than 300 prospects attending but we’ll also hear from Steelers general manager Omar Khan for the first time since the season ended.

The site will also be tracking all the weigh-ins and testing. We’ll have that information shared in a spreadsheet for draft nerds like us to follow along.

Pittsburgh seemingly finalized its coaching staff this week by officially naming Scott McCurley the team’s new inside linebackers coach. He’ll replace Aaron Curry. The Steelers also made their first cut of the offseason, releasing EDGE Preston Smith in a predictable and major cap-saving move.

As always, we’ll be here to cover whatever happens over the weekend while continuing to add to our 2025 draft scouting reports, a list that now contains over 100 players.

1 – If you had to guess, how many players who attend the Combine will the Steelers ultimately draft (they have seven picks)?

2 – On a scale of 1-10, what is your interest in the Steelers signing RB Nick Chubb?

3 – What is your favorite NFL Combine event?

4 – Will Pittsburgh select an offensive lineman at any point of the draft?

5 – Would you prefer the Steelers draft a WR or sign/trade for a veteran?

Recap of 2025 Valentines Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents graded the hire of new Steelers DB coach Gerald Alexander. While not upset with the hire, respondents were not wowed by it. This acquisition received a 2.35 grade point average. Close to a C+.

Question 2: News broke after the article posted that Scott McCurley had been hired as the Steelers’ new ILB coach. Ten of 14 respondents preferred an external hire over promoting either Ryan (shake) Shazier or Vince (bake) Williams.

Question 3: Respondents submitted varied responses on potential external QB options. From bringing back Kenny Pickett to putting Aaron Rodgers out there. A couple folks said rely on the draft. Just two quarterbacks got more than one vote. Sam Darnold and 2024 Steelers No. 3 QB Kyle Allen received two votes each. Many folks mentioned the need for Justin Fields to re-sign with Pittsburgh.

Question 4: Just two folks indicated they will head to Ireland to see the Steelers play. Respondent Steve Small is just a hovercraft away, but he is holding out to see his first live Steelers game in Pittsburgh. Looks like I’ll just be getting to meet bung at Croke Park.

Question 5: Obviously, we found the commercial to be fair.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Although the Steelers’ season is over, there will be a lot to ponder, including which of the 17 unrestricted free agents should be re-signed, draft speculation, and other personnel moves. Hope you all continue responding to the Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions as we progress toward the 2025 season.