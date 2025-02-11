Pittsburgh Steelers Wants, Needs, and Prospects – Offensive Line

Previous Steelers Roster Overview Series
Is there anyone in Steelers Nation who hasn’t cheered Omar Khan and Andy Weidl’s devotion toward building the Steelers offensive line? They seem to be obsessed with building this team from the trenches out – and lord bless them for it, because that is Steelers football! The problems started before the Khan/Weidl regime came in, with the untimely retirement of Pouncey, and then DeCastro, and then the QB (Roethlisberger) who could cover up the OL gaps. It wasn’t good.
Now, however, we’ve seen four (!) early OL draft picks in two years, plus three quality free agent signings. That’s an absolutely massive level of investment. Fans hoped for great things in 2024, but a series of disasters undid us yet again.
- Broderick Jones failed to make the hoped for Sophomore Leap, then got hampered by injury for the first part of the year, and then played only a little better than he had as a rookie;
- Nate Herbig was lost to a season ending shoulder injury in mid-August;
- Troy Fautanu was lost to a season ending knee dislocation in early September;
- Isaac Seumalo was lost for more than a month to a torn pec; and
- James Daniels was lost to a season ending torn Achilles in late September.
Suffice it to say, the line played solid+ football for much of the year, but looked poor during the terrible five game slide at the end. Time to dive in to the current roster as we approach free agency and the 2025 NFL draft.
THE EXISTING ROSTER
- T/G Broderick Jones. Turns 24 in May. Going into Year 3. The Steelers’ Round 1 pick in 2023 came with descriptions along these lines: “Gifted by the football gods with every athletic asset to be a star offensive tackle, but astonishingly young, astonishingly raw, and all but certain to require 2-3 years of hard work before he begins to hit his stride.” Jones started at right tackle almost right away, looked good for a few games, and then began to struggle as opponents built up enough film to figure out his flaws. Fans have offered every explanation in the book for those struggles. ‘He should have been playing on the left instead of the right! The coaches have mishandled his development! He’s an incompetent [nasty word] who was only picked because the decision makers are morons and I should be in charge! He’s been injured! He’s been picked on! The blocking scheme is awful!’ And more. But the reality is much simpler. This is exactly what we predicted.
Offensive line play requires tight, exacting technique on every play, with a high (but not too high) level of aggression. Lineman aren’t hitters striving to go 1 for 3. They’re hurlers who lose their job if they give up a homer on even 3% of their pitches. The young Mr. Jones has enough inconsistencies to make him vulnerable against opponents who’ve spent 80 hour weeks studying his film. Was he better in Year 2 than Year 1? Yes. Will he ‘get it’ before or during Year 3, as originally predicted? Hopefully. But not another flat out “yes.”
NOTE: Broderick Jones would make a fine guard even if he ultimately fails on the edge. It’s something to consider when it comes to depth. That said, his current technique issues are severe enough to prevent success at that position too, though he’d probably “get it” a little faster.
- T/G Troy Fautanu. Turns 25 in October. Going into Year 2. The team’s Round 1 pick in 2024 is another athletic genius, but one who came to the league with much better skills in place than Broderick Jones. Which makes a lot of sense, fwiw, since he is a year and a half older than Jones, and played for just about twice the number of college games and snaps. Fautanu’s predraft question marks all went to his lack of height (only 6’3¾”). Would that force him inside to OG? Scouts at all levels had mixed opinions, but the majority believed that his exceptional arm length (34½”), established skills, mobility, athleticism, and experience would be enough to overcome it. And besides, Fautanu would offer Round 1 value even if he was “only” a guard, because he projected as an incredible IOL prospect.
Fautanu looked extremely solid at tackle during his rookie preseason. Indeed, early reports said that Pittsburgh planned to start him over Broderick Jones. Then he suffered a season ending knee dislocation in September, and was relegated to only mental snaps and observation. I cannot wait to see him back in action for 2025.
- CTR Zach Frazier. Turns 24 in August. Going into Year 2. Many readers will remember my 2024 panic about the empty roster at center as draft day arrived. Zach Frazier was my #2 guy, behind only Graham Barton (who went to Tampa Bay in the late 1st and played very well). Frazier, the Steelers’ Round 2 pick, would have been tied with Barton if we’d realized how high his ceiling could be. This was the team’s rookie of the year, and it wasn’t even close. Heck, he may prove to be their rookie of the decade.
- OG Mason McCormick. Turns 25 in May. Going into Year 2. Pittsburgh’s Round 4 pick of last year got rushed into service much faster than we hoped. First, to replace OG Isaac Seumalo after a pectoral injury, and then to replace star RG James Daniels after he tore an Achilles in late September. McCormick played at a competent NFL level, which is waaaaay beyond what anyone might have expected. But will he grow to be more than competent? The potential is there for a Sophomore Leap, but that is a hope more than an expectation.
- OG Isaac Seumalo. Turns 32 in October. Under contract for 2025, but not 2026. Seumalo arrival in 2023 was a fabulous move. He stabilized the left side of the line next to Dan Moore Jr., and by all reports became a mentor in professionalism for the entire room. He looked much less impressive in 2024, particularly toward the end of the year. The big question is why. 32 isn’t “old” for a lineman, but it’s well on the way to getting there. Has Seumalo reached the end of his career? Did his early season pectoral injury linger, and limit his play? Or was there an unreported injury?
Everyone hopes it was the injury bug, because Seumalo projects to be more important than ever in 2025. The starting left tackle is going to be either Broderick Jones, who’d be switching sides for the first time as a pro, or Troy Fautanu, who’d be playing his first NFL season. Mentoring aside, the team needs someone like him to ensure clear lines of communication between the young tackle and the equally new center.
- OG James Daniels. Turns 28 in September. Unrestricted Free Agent. The Steelers brought Daniels on board in 2022 on a free agency contract worth ≈ $7 Million a/p/y. He earned every penny of that until the injury last September. At least imho. The team had declined to extend his contract back in June of 2024. That pronanly had more to do with the stunning jump in free agent OG salaries than anything about Daniels himself, but it suggests that he’s likely to find a new home during this year’s free agency session.
The joker in that calculation is Daniels’ torn Achilles. This will depress his value on the market significantly. Will he end up signing a more reasonably priced, 1-year “show me” deal for 2025? Mason McCormick would no doubt step in again if Daniels departs, but then we’d be looking at a potential depth problem in addition to the step down of experience.
- OT Dan Moore Jr. Turns 27 in September. Unrestricted Free Agent. The man everyone loves to hate transformed during 2024. First from, “I can’t believe he’s still here” into “OMG, how will this team survive without him?” And then toward the end of the season into, “Okay, I guess he really is just a guy.” Pittsburgh’s Round 4 pick in 2021 has started in every year he’s been here, stayed healthy, displayed a fabulous work ethic and exemplary team spirit, and continued to improve with every new chapter of the book. Embarrassed fans will no doubt say he’s now maxed out as the world’s best backup and shrug-level starter. But why believe that when another step forward in Year 5 would bring him completely up to NFL standards, and continued improvement in Year 6 would make him special?
Dan Moore Jr. will hit free agency in 2025, and that rosier view will convince at least one team to sign him for an amount that his detractors will gape at. Some quick research says the average 2024 salary for a starting NFL left tackle on his second contract was a gasp-worthy $25-$28 Million a/p/y. Mr. Moore may or may not reach those exact numbers, but even a $10-$15 Million contract would price him out of Pittsburgh, which has two Round 1 picks in the wings. Give the man his farewell party with an all you can eat coupon from Big Shot Bob’s, shake his hand, and wish him bon voyage. I certainly do. He’s been a very good Steeler despite all the abuse from those who should have been rooting him on. Opinionated? Me? Never.
- G/C Nate Herbig. Turns 27 in July. Signed through 2025. Herbig came into 2024 as the designated starter in the middle of the line, only to lose his spot to a torn rotator cuff in August. Thank heaven Zach Frazier did so well! Herbig epitomizes the quality IOL backup. He’s a wily, 3-postion vet who won’t make mistakes, but isn’t special enough to do more than his part on any given down.
- OT Calvin Anderson. Turns 29 in March. Unrestricted Free Agent. Calvin Anderson inked a two year, $7 Million a/p/y deal with New England in 2023, but ran into health issues and got released. The Steelers picked him up on a 1-year deal in 2024, and kept him on the roster as depth. He played only 11 snaps and gave up a sack, but he’s also supposed to be a very impressive young man as a human being, and the word on the street has been that Pittsburgh really likes him as a depth player. I’ve little doubt the team would like to keep him, though it might be at a somewhat lower price if Omar Khan can work his magic. If both Dan Moore Jr. and Calvin Anderson depart, the team will have zero depth behind the two young starters. A backup quality, midlevel Tackle would instantly become a free agency/draft priority.
- OG Spencer Anderson. Turns 25 in June. On Year 3 of his rookie deal. The 7th Round pick in 2023 became a preseason star for in-the-know fans, to the point where Pittsburgh had no problem plugging him in when James Daniels got hurt. Mason McCormick eventually beat him out, but it was a back and forth competition. The combination of Herbig and Anderson should provide the 2025 Steelers with excellent depth if Seumalo returns to form for the 2025 run. If Seumalo decides to retire (pure speculation, not news), expect the team to target a high ceilinged prospect in the draft. Tomlin loves competition, and both McCormick and Anderson are young enough to need it.
- OT Dylan Cook. Turned 27 in January. Deep depth going into Year 3. Tampa signed him as a 2022 UDFA, and then released him in 2023. He’s now spent two years on the Steelers practice squad, and has looked good enough to earn a “Why Would They Risk Him?” article when Cook was waived in 2004.
- TE Darnell Washington, 6-7, with 34⅜” arms, and 300-310 lbs. if reports during the season are true. During the early 1970s the Steelers had one of the best blocking TEs in football. His name was Larry Brown. Brown slid over to tackle in 1977 and never looked back. He anchored the Pittsburgh line through 1984.
Darnell Washington has tackle height, tackle-length arms, has reportedly grown into the size of an NFL tackle, and has room on his frame to get bigger still. He was the Round 3 pick in the same year that Broderick Jones was chosen in Round 1, and has now proven to be a phenomenal blocker… for a TE. Does he have a true chance at tackle if things go south for Jones or Fautanu? I’m not saying ‘yes.’ I’ll even say ‘doubtful.’ But I won’t say ‘no.’
ANALYSIS
The offensive line wasn’t close to being a strength in 2024, but it’s hard to blame that on the front office. The investments have all looked sound, and they haven’t been small. Daniels, Seumalo, and Herbig all proved to be quality free agent signings. And the team has spent four (4!) early picks on the OL during the last two drafts; all of whom had starts during the season if you include Fautanu’s brief stint. I’d rather blame a person – I am an American after all – but due credit needs to go toward the slew of injuries, and the lack of experience both individually (particularly Broderick Jones and Mason McCormick) and as a unit. It’s reasonable to expect a noticeable step forward in 2025 (injuries aside), with the OL becoming a genuine strength in 2026. The departure of James Daniels would definitely be a blow, but it would be more than outweighed by those improvements.
Does that mean the team can ignore the OL during free agency and the 2025 draft? I’m afraid not.
First, the Steelers won’t have a truly great line until they find another star to play at guard. It isn’t a “need” by any means, but the OL-obsessed Weidle and Khan would think long and hard before passing over the next Faneca or DeCastro. Next, you may have noted that Nate Herbig is penciled in as the primary backup at both guard and center. That’s never wise, and Hebig’s contract expires after this year, so a midround pick would be well spent on someone with the same kind of flexible skill set. There’s also a chance that Seumalo might retire when his contract also ends after the 2025 season. We don’t know if that’s in the cards or not, but the team does. And if it is, planning ahead would be a good idea.
The tackle position basically comes down to growth concerns. Dan Moore Jr. will (and deserves to) cash in on free agency for a contract that Pittsburgh will not match. That leaves a hole. The team has Jones and Fautanu waiting to fill that hole, and I’m morally certain they will get that chance in 2025. And probably 2026 unless there’s an utter disaster. Please join me in petitioning the football gods for both young men to make a major step forward in time for training camp. And please join me in not-so-patiently waiting to find out, because no one reading this post has any right to judge those odds. Any hard opinions say more about the speaker than the player.
As for backups, I believe that Calvin Anderson could hold down the fort at tackle for at least a few games. After that he’ll probably start to suffer because opponents will figure him out. Dylan Cook? He rose over the 2024 preseason from idle dream to idle hope, but neither is enough to count on yet. The pair provide adequate depth behind good starters, but we can’t count on anything beyond that.
So would a tackle pick make sense? Not an early one. No… unless we want to engage in Evil Draft Guru Games. Another Round 1, guard-capable tackle would create competition for Jones and Fautanu. Two bones for three dogs, with the loser sliding inside as a superb guard prospect. It works on paper, but tbh it smells like an idea that only some whacked out, draft obsessed fan could come up with.
What about a tackle pick for depth? That depends on how you view Calvin Anderson and Dylan Cook, but in Round 7 I’d never say never.
THE OFFENSIVE LINE TARGETS
Please DO NOT confuse these for all-teams grades or predictions. I’m offering grade ranges instead of numbers because of the limited amount of need, as described above. Round 1-2 equals a potential star who is guard capable. Cue the Evil Draft Guru music. Everyone else gets a Round 3-5 grade as a potential heir to Seumalo and/or improved IOL depth.
|Round
1
|8.7
|G/T/C Will Campbell, LSU (Junior). 6-6, 323 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Jan. 6, 2004 (21 years old). The assets include great experience and IQ at LT, tremendous play strength, toughness, balance, overall athleticism, and ridiculous mobility when pulling. I.e., a Round 1 NFL guard for any scheme, but one drawn up in a lab for zone-based rushing attacks like Pittsburgh’s under Arthur Smith. The limitations are a severe lack of length (for a tackle), vulnerability (only as a tackle) to great upfield pass rushes, and setting issues in pass defense (only as a tackle). So take your choice: an arguably viable but limited tackle with pass protection issues, or an all pro with a limitless ceiling at guard? Every reviewer out there has assumed door #2; which happens to be a spot where Pittsburgh might want to invest. As always, start your research with the scouting profile by Brandon Thorn, the #1 Internet evaluator of offensive linemen. “Overall, Campbell is a prime candidate to move inside as a pro. He has the makeup, movement skills, play strength, and competitive toughness to make a smooth transition to guard or center and be an impact starter with Pro Bowl potential during his rookie contract… Pro Comparison: David DeCastro.” Oh my yes. Nate Kosko’s Depot scouting report (solid Round 1 grade) reaches the same conclusion. “Will Campbell does not have the body type to survive as an OT in pass protection at the next level… [but his] strong IQ, passion to win, amazing play strength in the run game, and explosiveness to pull and climb [make him a great projection at guard].” The 33rd Team scouting profile (solid Round 1 grade) also agrees that Campbell’s limitations in space as a pass defending tackle “seem more like inconveniences towards a pathway to ideal positional value [at guard where he should be] an impactful NFL starter.”
|Round
1-2
|8.7
|T/G Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas (Junior). 6-4, 320 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born _________, 200_ (2_ years old). The 2024 winner of Outland Trophy for being the nation’s best OL is fundamentally sound in all the major ways: high level athleticism, good footwork, good length, good strength, a solid anchor, and a better than average understanding of hand fighting. The problems all seem to go back to matters of balance, like leaning over his feet, getting jolted back, or falling off blocks. Those tend to be fixable problems that derive from some single issue, such as conditioning, or discomfort with a lower stance. Good assets, good skills, a high ceiling, and fixable problems add up to a very solid prospect. Efram Geller’s Depot scouting report (Round 1 grade) calls Banks identifies several areas for improvement, but all are fixable and Efram concludes that Banks is “a future NFL tackle… [who] doesn’t have All-Pro potential but can slide in as a starter.” Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50 list lists Banks at #19 overall, saying that Banks’s problems all go to fixable technique issues: “In pass protection, he launches out of his stance and shows the ability to sink and bend his knees. He keeps his hands inside and is patient with his punch. When he struggles, it’s because he sets up too deep or his feet settle too early… Some teams see him as more of a guard, but I believe he can hold up at tackle. Overall, Banks has some things to clean up, but I like his core foundation of strength/agility.”
|Round
1-2
|OG Tyler Booker, Alabama (Junior). 6-5, 350 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Apr. 12, 2004 (20 years old). A colossal specimen of almost-humanity with a surprising amount of agility and technique. Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50 had him at #14 overall, based in part on awesome reports about his leadership ability. Booker will occasionally lose to pure quickness, though it isn’t common. Bull rushers may as well fall back and hope to get a hand in the passing lane. They aren’t going to compress the pocket, and that’s for sure. In the run game he has good pad level and decent burst, which combine to make him a phone booth menace. And he won’t hit drinking age until a week before the draft. One shudders to imagine the future if this isn’t his grown man strength already. Booker obviously has tremendous talent for gap/power running games, but does he have the mobility to play in an outside zone as well? The process will tell. Brandon Thorn’s expert scouting profile ends with a Round 2 grade based on massive power and “adequate [but not great] athletic ability, [offset by] mediocre foot quickness and redirect skills can create soft edges against counter moves.”
|Round
1-2
|T/G Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon (Junior). 6-4, 315 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Nov. __, 2003 (21 years old). A high school running back who converted to OL, Conerly is a marvelous athlete with great movement skills but limitations when it comes to size and strength. Brandon Thorn, the best OL analyst in the media gig, had him with a Round 3 grade going into 2024 based on “rudimentary footwork in the run game and lapses in pass protection technique.” Coming out, Thorn awarded a fringe-1st grade, calling Conerly “a much more refined and consistent player… [particularly] in his play strength, timing, and ability to establish first meaningful contact.” Someone with this profile wouldn’t get by the team in Round 2. Conerly would be worth that investment even if he was only high value depth/competition at OT, an ideal OL6 right away, and possibly a depth piece at guard who’d fit best in the outside zone system that Arthur Smith prefers. Indeed, the Steelers might be an ideal landing spot given how much he could learn from a similar body type like Troy Fautanu. “Fautanu Lite” wouldn’t be a bad summary.
|Round
1-2
|G/T Armand Membou, Missouri (Junior). 6-3¾, 332 lbs. with 34” arms and 9⅝” hands. Born Mar. __, 2004 (20 years old). Bias alert. I have a thing for undersized college OT’s good enough to make a run at the position in the NFL, and almost certain to become stars if they move inside to an IOL spot. That makes Armand Membou is one of my favorites in this year’s class. Membou came in at #17 overall on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50 list, with an intriguing comparison to Alijah Vera-Tucker, who was also used as a comp for Troy Fautanu. Brandon Thorn’s scouting profile prefers a comp to Ickey Ekwonu, saying ‘Membou’s “physical tools, pass protection skills and demeanor signal a year one starter with the runway to become an impact player at tackle or guard.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile could have been recycled from the one for Troy Fautanu: “Young, talented prospect whose lack of NFL-tackle size will test teams’ willingness to make exceptions to their standards… Membou’s potential impact at a premium position should keep him at tackle, but he has outstanding potential regardless.”
|Round
3-5
|T/G Anthony Belton, NC State (RS Senior). 6-5⅜, 345 lbs. with 34½” arms and 10¼” hands. Born _________, 200_ (2_ years old). With three years of starting experience under his belt, Anthony Belton looks an awful lot like the guard-capable swing tackle Pittsburgh could really use as depth behind Fautanu and Broderick Jones. His run blocking is already there. The pass protection needs work, however. He won’t push for a starting job in 2025 unless someone gets hurt, but the ceiling is high enough to see that happening if he makes a leap for 2026 or 2027. This goes to the 33rd Team scouting report by Kyle Crabbs. Brandon Thorn’s scouting profile admires the “starter-level size, natural power, and enough athletic ability to warrant being drafted,” but considers him a “high-variance dart throw [due to] sloppy technique and shaky recovery skills.”
|Round
3-5
|8.1
|T/G Emery Jones LSU (Junior). 6-4¾, 312 lbs. with long 34¾” arms and big 10¾”” hands. Born Mar. 5, 2004 (21 years old). Weidl & Khan like to build from the trenches, and there is room for a T/G type who’d compete with Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu; i.e., someone like Emery Jones. Jonathan Heitritter’s Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade) sums things up a follows: “He is a good athlete with impressive movement skills and noticeable strength, but he doesn’t always play with that strength as he needs to play more under control and less over his toes to capitalize on the traits he has.” Note that I have worked with men in other sports who had this “wants to lean in” problem, and it is fixable; but not easy to fix because you need to rebuild a lot of habits built up since childhood, both mental and physical. The player comp is none other than Broderick Jones, and you could knock this grade up by the better part of a round if you choose to write off the 2023 first rounder as a loss (which I do not). Brandon Thorn’s scouting profile ends in a Round 3, potential starter grade, saying Jones has high level tools, but also some serious technical concerns that contribute to “shaky body control and balance [that] too often sap his ability to sustain, leaving more questions than answers in his projection to the NFL.”
|Round
3-5
|OG Marcus Mbow, Purdue (RS Junior). 6-4, 309 lbs. with 33” arms and 10⅜” hands. Born April 2, 2003 (21 years old). Imagine a shorter Chuks Okorafor who played OT in college, but has arms too short to do it in the NFL. What would he do? Move inside to become a movement oriented, outside zone Guard. And there you have it. Lance Zierlien’s NFL.com scouting profile offers this summary: “What Mbow lacks in desired size and mass, he makes up for with athleticism, hustle and elite instincts. He is likely to head back home to guard after two years manning right tackle for Purdue. He’s a free-flowing athlete with the ability to create chunk-run opportunities with blocks on the second level or in space, but he’s also willing to swap paint with aggressive first contact.” Mbow came in at #47 overall on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50 list. The scouting profile by Brandon Thorn (Round 3 grade) concludes that, “Mbow brings good quickness and a crafty, refined skill-set that will allow him to compete for a backup role right away at tackle or guard with starter potential during his rookie contract but he will need to bolster his play strength and ability to deal with power before becoming a full-time starter.”
|Round
3-5
|OC/G Seth McLaughlin, Ohio St. by way of Alabama (RS Senior). 6-4, 305 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born _________, 200_ (2_ years old). [Torn Achilles in November] McLaughlin presents an interesting temptation for Steelers fans. Very interesting. He won the Rimington Trophy for the nation’s best Center despite playing only 10 games; he’d be just as good as a Guard; and thus he would serve as both an heir to Seumalo depth behind Zach Frazier. A slightly younger and better version of Nate Herbig, if you will, who is going to be a free agent at the end of 2025. This interview where McLaughlin talks about why he left Alabama is worth a read. It reveals a focused and professional approach that would fit the team well. He’s also got some 34 starts under his belt over three years of experience, and is a smart young man who earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees while at Alabama, graduating summa cum laude with a 4.0 GPA. The scouting report by Brandon Thorn ends in a Round 3 grade for “an older prospect coming off a major lower leg injury with solid athletic ability and the mental makeup, build, play strength and technical savvy to compete for the pivot job when healthy and stick as a starter long-term in a multiple run scheme.”
|Round
3-5
|G/T Wyatt Milum, W. Va. (Senior). 6-6⅜, 315 lbs. with 32½” arms and 10¼” hands. Born Dec. 27, 2001 (23 years old). A four year college starter at both LT and RT on the same OL as Zach Frazier, Milum’s lack of reach will force him in to play guard at the next level. In that role he’s a darned nice prospect who might be graded even higher if Pittsburgh had more need at the position. This goes to Brandon Thorn’s typically excellent scouting profile (Round 2 grade).
|7.3
|OT Hollin Pierce, Rutgers (RS Senior). 6-7¾, 342 lbs. with astonishing 36⅝”arms and 9¾” hands. Born ___. __ 200_ (2_ years old). How often do you see the word “humongous” in a scouting report, let alone with the note that your prospect, who began college at close to 400 lbs., “does not have a lot of body fat on him” here in 2025? That is exactly how Jim Hester’s Depot scouting report begins. It ends with a Round 4 grade because Pierce “has all the physical attributes NFL teams look for in offensive tackles…, [but will require] a redshirt year… to adjust to the speed of the pro game.” The #1 asset is all that extraordinary length, power, and physicality. The concerns are some missing foot speed and lateral quickness. Will the first make up for the second…? There’s your summary in a nutshell. Kyle Crabbs’ 33rd Team scouting profile (Round 6 grade) agrees for the most part. “Pierce boasts top-tier size, [power] and length for the offensive tackle position… [but] does not possess great foot speed and struggles with vertical pass sets and wide-angled rushers with speed… He lacks the redirection quickness and mirror speed to flash back inside against inside counters… [and] when he overcorrects, it usually snowballs.”
|Round
3-5
|8.1
|OG Tate Ratledge, Georgia (Senior). 6-6, 320 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Apr. 26, 2004 (23 years old). Technically adept, surprisingly athletic, starter ready, and with room to improve, the main knocks on Ratledge come from his exclusive experience at RG in a system based solidly on gap and inside zone run concepts. His ability to play other spots and other systems requires speculation. Other than that, he’s a good, solid, multisport athlete who piled on good muscle once he began to focus on his future as an NFL Guard. Ross McCorkle’s Depot scouting report (Round 2-3 grade) describes Ratledge as a good, athletic, power-oriented guard whose “current technique has him better suited for a gap-based run scheme… [but] with some technique work, he can be just as effective in a zone offense that has him playing in space a bit more.” Ross uses none other than Mason McCormick, the Steelers 2024 Round 4 pick, as the player comp. Brandon Thorn’s scouting profile agrees completely, and also ends in a Round 2 grade for a “potential impact player [who] should get in a lineup within his rookie year.”
|Round
3-5
|T/G Jalen Rivers, Miami (RS Junior). 6-5, 331 lbs. with 35” armus extremus and 10⅛” hands. Born _________, 200_ (2_ years old). [2021 knee, 2022 knee] Jalen Rivers is high on my list of potential midround steals, just as ILB Peyton Wilson was in 2024. Both men look like real talents who are held back by historic injuries that will put team doctors to the test. Rivers is a mammoth sized college Tackle with good experience at Guard as well, His upside is huge, if a little speculative and marred by the injury asterisk. At the very least he would add high ceiling, developmental depth at both positions. This goes to Brandon Thorn’s scouting profile (Round 3 grade), which ends as follows: “Rivers is a hulking, imposing presence with good play strength, solid athletic ability and refined use of hands to weaponize his considerable wingspan. If his injury history checks out he will be able to compete for a starting role right away at guard in a downhill run scheme with the ability to play tackle in a pinch.”
|Round
3-5
|OG Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona (Junior). 6-4, 339 lbs. with long 34⅝” arms and 10¼” hands. Born Jan. 13, 200_ (2_ years old). One of those big ol’ Polynesian kids from Honolulu who plays up to his size and survived as a tackle in college. At the next level he’s a guard, and nothing but a guard. Brandon Thorn’s scouting profile ends in a Round 3 grade based on his size, power, and basically solid technique, offset against barely adequate mobility and overall athleticism. He may mature into a long term, JAG (just a guy) starter. And he may end up as no more than depth. This grade includes a discount for lack of need, and also lack of fit to what Pittsburgh is trying to build.
|Round
3-5
|8.8
|OT Josh Simmons, Ohio St. (Senior). 6-5, 310 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Dec. 26, 2002 (22 years old). [October knee injury] Some argued that Josh Simmons should be considered the #1 OT of the class until his season ending knee injury in October. The Depot scouting report by Efram Geller supports that argument. It describes Simmons as a natural pass protector with NFL size and length, who already uses his hands at an NFL level, and who plays with both patience and sound technique. The flaws would be his run blocking (he gets sloppy in space and will lunge), and the fact that he’s an NFL-level athlete but not a wunderkind. Gets a slight discount on this board due to the Jones and Fautanu picks in 2023 and 2024, combined with Simmons’ inability to move inside to guard. I don’t like to use October reviews, but scouting profiles by Brandon Thorn deserve an exception. This one ends in a Round 2 grade.
|Round
3-5
|OC/G Jared Wilson, Georgia (RS Junior). 6-3, 310 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Jun. 5, 2003 (21 years old). [Torn Achilles in November] Sometimes you really wish a prospect had returned to school for one more run. This is one of those times. Jared Wilson has the native talent to excel at both Center and Guard, particularly in a movement oriented system, but he’s only got one year of game experience. That’s just not enough, as our recent Tackle from Georgia has demonstrated. And with Center being the most intellectually demanding line position, well… I wish he’d gone back for another year of college ball. Brandon Thorn’s expert scouting profile notes that Wilson has “renowned athletic ability inside the Georgia program,” but worries that he’s more potential than reality. “Overall, Wilson is still a green, inexperienced starter but shows starter-level athletic ability and play strength.”
|Round
3-5
|G/T/C Grey Zabel, N. Dak. St. (RS Senior). 6-5⅜, 316 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 9⅜” hands. Born Mar. 30, 2002 (22 years old). He played OT in college, then arrived at the Senior Bowl and looked like he’d been playing both OG and CTR for most of his life. Nasty, smart, strong, and quick. Zabel played in a run heavy offense (2:1) The Bleacher Report scouting profile by Brandon Thorn has a summary that catches the majority view well: “Zabel shows starter-level physical tools with refined run blocking skills and understanding of leverage that signal he can become an immediate role player and potential starter within his first year or two with center likely being his best fit.” In other words, ideal IOL depth behind Frazier, and a fine potential heir to Seumalo. Both Thorn and Lance Zierlein express doubts about Zabel’s ability to play OT at the next level.
CONCLUSION
The Steelers have two 1st-round OTs who could easily grow into greatness, but are very early on the road toward that lofty goal. Will they get there? That’s going to be the story of the next few years. The depth behind them looks iffy, but of course depth that wasn’t iffy would be starting on some other team.
The Steelers have nice, average players at guard, unless you assume the worst for Seumalo or McCormick. The next Faneca or DeCastro would elevate the line toward being everything we hope for, but is this the year to make another early investment? Nate Herbig and Calvin Anderson appear to be solid depth, but Herbig’s contract ends after this year, and both young men could use come developmental competition.
At center, Zach Frazier looks like a budding star. Herbig provides solid depth behind him, notwithstanding the 2024 injury, but Herbig is also the #1 backup at guard – not a great idea.
I would expect the line-hungry team of Andy Weidl and Omar Khan to leap at any genuine steals, but not for a prospect who only offers fair value.