Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Big Board: Top 100 Prospects

1:01 9.6 CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado (Junior). 6-1, 185 lbs. with __" arms and __" hands. Born May __, 2003 (21 years old). The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner who also won the Chuck Bednarik Award for best defensive player in the country and the Fred Biletnikoff Award for the nation's best WR. It's never happened before and may never happen again. Pittsburgh could use young talent at both positions, which makes Hunter the best skill position candidate one can imagine. It's a dream, and it ain't gonna happen, but let's enjoy it while we can. Note that his head coach in college was Deion Sanders, so we can assume the young Mr. Hunter is fairly advanced in his fundamentals as well as his native talent and results.

1:05 8.9 CB Will Johnson, Michigan. 6-2, 202 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born March __, 2003 (21 years old). The best of this year’s Avatar CBs, Johnson has the length, speed, build, toughness, and experience you look for. And he could be a bargain, since he missed most of the 2024 season with a turf-toe injury. The 2024 film showed an obvious Round 1 talent with typical college problems like being too handsy and guessing a bit too often. I.e., fixable problems. A good tackler who excels in both man and zone, except when he makes mistakes. Comes from a tough, swarming defense that plays with a Pittsburgh attitude, if not scheme. Efram Geller’s Depot scouting report ends in a top-10 grade, saying “Johnson’s short-area movement skills are among the best in the class. His extremely fluid hips allow him to capitalize on his quick reactions to shift his body constantly.” The only real question marks go to long speed. “He’s fast enough to keep up with most receivers but isn’t a burner like the Seahawks’ Tariq Woolen. Johnson can make for this with his top-notch acceleration.” CB Joh

1:05 9.1 DT Mason Graham, Michigan (Junior). 6-3, 320 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Sept. 2, 2003 (21 years old). It ain’t gonna happen, but I encourage you to enjoy the fantasy while you can. My biggest worry about Mason Graham would be Cam Heyward’s feelings about a Michigan man being his heir apparent. And with all due respect (a lot in this case), he’d have to lump it if the that impossible dream came true. Yes, Pittsburgh has very good, scheme-driven reasons to keep focusing on a narrow body type when drafting DTs. And no, Graham isn’t a perfect fit for that profile. He’s more of a natural 3-tech who can slide out as needed, rather than a 4- or 5-tech who can move in for sub-packages. And he may be the least body-beautiful top-five prospect you’re ever going to see. But come on! This young man dominated top opponents everywhere he went, to the point that a physical marvel like Kenneth Grant was the clear beta dog on that DL group. Graham’s combination of strength, slipperiness, explosion, and mass are downright special, and will only improve as NFL training tightens his body up, and NFL coaching helps him develop even better pad level and more sophisticated hand usage. That’s right: the best DL in the class also has major areas where he could improve. Graham earned a top 10 “Pro Bowl talent” in Efram Geller’s Depot scouting report. No one who watches the film will disagree regardless of how the RAS score comes in. DL Grah

1:05 9.3 EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State (Junior). 6-3, 259 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Jan. 2, 2004 (21 years old). Ain’t gonna happen. I’ve seen him routinely placed as the #1 pick in the draft! Would the Steelers grab him up if he somehow became available? Abso-friggin’-lutely. Edge is nowhere near a need at the moment, but it’s also the most important spot on the defense, and one hates to imagine how Pittsburgh’s would change if T.J. Watt got hurt. Abdul Carter has phenomenal, first-step burst, which is the asset Pittsburgh looks for most. His background as an ILB has also made him a fine tackler. That said, he’s new to setting the edge, needs to add some sand to his pants, and has very little in the way of actual pass-rush moves or skill at hand fighting. Carter is the best longer-term play a team could make at the Edge position but is likely to disappoint if he’s asked to play significant snaps in his rookie year. Steven Pavelka’s Depot scouting report ends in the typical top-10 grade. EDGE Car

1:15 8.7 G/T/C Will Campbell, LSU (Junior). 6-6, 323 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Jan. 6, 2004 (21 years old). His assets include great experience and IQ at LT, tremendous play strength, toughness, balance, overall athleticism, and ridiculous mobility when pulling. I.e., a Round-1 NFL guard for any scheme, but one drawn up in a lab for zone-based rushing attacks like Pittsburgh’s under Arthur Smith. The limitations are a severe lack of length (for a tackle), vulnerability (only as a tackle) to great upfield pass rushes, and setting issues in pass defense (only as a tackle). So take your choice: an arguably viable but limited tackle with pass-protection issues, or an All-Pro with a limitless ceiling at guard? Every reviewer out there has assumed door No. 2, which happens to be a spot where Pittsburgh might want to invest. As always, start your research with the scouting profile by Brandon Thorn, the No. 1 Internet evaluator of offensive linemen. “Overall, Campbell is a prime candidate to move inside as a pro. He has the makeup, movement skills, play strength, and competitive toughness to make a smooth transition to guard or center and be an impact starter with Pro Bowl potential during his rookie contract… Pro Comparison: David DeCastro.” Oh my yes. Nate Kosko’s Depot scouting report (solid Round 1 grade) reaches the same conclusion. “Will Campbell does not have the body type to survive as an OT in pass protection at the next level…[but his] strong IQ, passion to win, amazing play strength in the run game, and explosiveness to pull and climb [make him a great projection at guard].” The 33rd Team scouting profile (solid Round 1 grade) also agrees that Campbell’s limitations in space as a pass-defending tackle “seem more like inconveniences towards a pathway to ideal positional value [at guard where he should be] an impactful NFL starter.” OL Cam

1:15 8.7 T/G Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas (Junior). 6-4, 320 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born _________, 200_ (2_ years old). The 2024 Outland Trophy winner as the nation’s best OL is fundamentally sound in all the major ways: high-level athleticism, good footwork, good length, good strength, a solid anchor, and a better-than-average understanding of hand fighting. The problems all seem to go back to balance, like leaning over his feet, getting jolted back, or falling off blocks. Those tend to be fixable problems that derive from some single issue, such as conditioning or discomfort with a lower stance. Good assets, good skills, a high ceiling, and fixable problems add up to a very solid prospect. Efram Geller’s Depot scouting report (Round 1 grade) identifies several areas for improvement, but all are fixable and Efram concludes that Banks is “a future NFL tackle… [who] doesn’t have All-Pro potential but can slide in as a starter.” Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50 list lists Banks at No. 19 overall, saying that his problems all go to fixable technique issues. “In pass protection, he launches out of his stance and shows the ability to sink and bend his knees. He keeps his hands inside and is patient with his punch. When he struggles, it’s because he sets up too deep or his feet settle too early…Some teams see him as more of a guard, but I believe he can hold up at tackle. Overall, Banks has some things to clean up, but I like his core foundation of strength/agility.” This goes to Kyle Crabbs’ 33rd Team scouting profile from December. Here is the NFL Draft Buzz scouting profile (he is the outlet’s OT1). OT Ban

1:15 8.4 T/G Armand Membou, Missouri (Junior). 6-3¾, 332 lbs. with 34” arms and 9⅝” hands. Born March __, 2004 (20 years old). Bias alert: I have a thing for undersized college OTs good enough to make a run at the position in the NFL and almost certain to become stars if they move inside. That makes Armand Membou one of my favorites in this year’s class. He came in at No. 17 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50 list, with an intriguing comparison to Alijah Vera-Tucker, who was also used as a comp for Troy Fautanu. Brandon Thorn’s scouting profile prefers a comp to Icky Ekwonu, saying Membou’s “physical tools, pass-protection skills and demeanor signal a year one starter with the runway to become an impact player at tackle or guard.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile could have been recycled from his one on Troy Fautanu: “Young, talented prospect whose lack of NFL-tackle size will test teams’ willingness to make exceptions to their standards…Membou’s potential impact at a premium position should keep him at tackle, but he has outstanding potential regardless.” Same for Nate Kosko’s Depot scouting report (strong Round 2 grade), except he views Membou as having a lesser anchor: “As a pass blocker, Membou is very raw. He shows great flashes of being able to anchor down and control a defender but also can be seen getting pushed back quickly by powerful edge rushers…He is rarely beaten by a skillful rusher, as he uses his athleticism to put him in a successful position to win. If he does get beat by a half step, his quick feet allow him to recover swiftly.” OT Mem

1:15 9.1 RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise St. (Junior). 5-9, 215 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Dec. 2, 2003 (21 years old). A player with this level of skill at a “high value” position (QB, WR, EDGE, DL, OL, CB) would be the #1 pick overall, or at least in the top 3. Why would I swing for the fences like that? How about some Alex Kozora Stats Of The Weird. 2,601 rushing yards in 2024, only 27 yards behind Barry Sanders’ hitherto unapproachable record. And 1,970 of those yards came after contact – which is 250 more than the guy in second place for total yards. That’s just wrong. The all-time single-season NCAA record for broken tackles (164), 29 TDs, five (5!) of which came on runs of 70+ yards to tie a LaDainian Tomlinson record. Carried his team to the CFP singlehandedly. And by all accounts, a wonderful young man, and an even better teammate. Steven Pavelka’s Depot scouting profile ends with top-10 grade, saying Jeanty “is truly an amazing athlete [who] treats every play as if he is Marshawn Lynch in prime Beast Quake form.” One could ask for another 10 lbs., but OTOH Jeanty is built like a miniature tank, has withstood all the rigors put in his way, and runs much harder than his size. It isn’t a problem. Bottom line: this prospect has a perfect balance of assets for the inside/outside zone scheme that Pittsburgh seemingly wants to build: elite vision, quick feet, patience to follow the blocking coupled with sudden burst when he turns up field, historic levels of contact balance, potent receiving chops, and a “willing and competitive” approach to pass protection. The only thing he might be missing is track star speed, but he’s plenty fast enough. RB Jea

1:15 8.6 WR Luther Burden III, Missouri (Junior). 5-11, 208 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Dec. 12, 2003 (21 years old). Take Calvin Austin III, add 2 inches and 40 lbs. of muscle, and you’ll have a decent cartoon of Luther Burden. He’s that fast, that elusive, that good as a return man, and that tough. He also has the size to routinely run through arm tackles. Missouri used him primarily as a slot and gadget player, which means he’ll have a lot to learn when he hits the NFL and suddenly runs into athletes on his own level, but even the NFL won’t have all that many who fit that description. Bottom line: this is a prospect who could fall to the Steelers because he requires so much projection and will probably disappoint for a year or two as he learns the trade, but there is no one in the draft who has more upside. Steven Pavelka’s Depot scouting report starts by saying, “The one thing people will 100 percent take away from watching Luther Burden play is how dangerous he is within 10 yards and how he is even more dangerous after the catch.” It ends by saying, “To a certain extent, Burden reminds me of a new-age Jarvis Landry. A true, do-it-all guy any team would be lucky to have in its building.” WR Bur

1:15 8.5 WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State (Junior). 6-1, 205 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Oct. 14, 2002 (22 years old). Ohio State used Egbuka primarily as a big slot, but there is no reason to think he’s limited to that role. He runs good, professional routes already, and he does it with the same natural grace that appears when he’s used as a punt returner. The issue is that he’s always played behind great talents, and one has to suspect that CFB’s best WR2 for the past several years may end up as an excellent WR2 in the NFL too. Extraordinary floor; decent ceiling, could become a WR1 but is hard to see as a WR star. Egbuka isn’t a true burner, but he’s fast enough to threaten all parts of the field, and his skills will allow him to move the chains over and over again. The hands are just as good (N.B. I really want to see him run the gauntlet drill). Plus, he’s a fantastic blocker for someone at this position. The drawbacks? Playing so much in the slot means he hasn’t had to deal with long, physical press corners, and he lacks that one, God-given trait to fall back on. The comp would be players like Puka Nacua, A.J. Brown, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, who have to win on professionalism and toughness. The fact that all four have done just that explains why Egbuka looks so much lake a mid- to late-1st pick in the making. Josh Carney’s Depot scouting report adds that Egbuka is an anti-diva: “He’s not a guy who will demand the football, isn’t going to pout when asked to block, and brings a great team-first attitude to the field every time out.” Josh’s comp is Amon-Ra St. Brown. This Steelers-oriented scouting report agrees with that player comp, projecting Egbuka as the same sort of dominant big-slot chain mover and weapon. WR Egb

1:15 8.6 WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona by way of Oregon (Junior). 6-5, 212 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born April __, 2004 (21 years old). McMillan is only a hair short of being the perfect model for what Pittsburgh could use across from George Pickens. A big, tough, strong, multisport athlete with great hands who’s also an anti-diva? My kind of target! Yes, he has a long way to go when it comes to route running. And no, he isn’t going to run a 4.3 flat. But he’s earned legitimate comps to the likes of Tee Higgins and would be more than welcomed here in the Burgh. Alex Kozora’s Depot scouting profile prefers a comp to Drake London, saying McMillan is “a solid receiver with… excellent hands, a big catch radius, good athleticism, high production, and reportedly excellent character. I’m just not quite sure if he’s dynamic and elite… Still, he’ll be a quality add to any offense and should be no worse than a No. 2 receiver for any team.” WR McM

1:20 8.5 CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss by way of Louisiana and Alabama (Junior). 6-0⅜, 195 lbs. with 32” arms and 9⅛” hands. Born March 3, 2002 (22 years old). A tough guy who plays a physical game but needs coaching to avoid all the little ways that professional WRs will turn his aggressiveness against him. A very willing tackler, but only acceptable when it comes to tackling technique. Excellent in press, though he can get beat with double moves and by quickness as he transitions from backpedal. Love the suddenness to trigger quickly in zone and off coverage. Climbed the transfer portal tree, going from Louisiana to Alabama and then on to Ole Miss. Kyle Crabbs’ 33rd Team scouting profile (fringe 1st grade) says, “Amos physically looks like an NFL cornerback, and he plays like one. [Amos] offers above-average transitional burst… a big player who can successfully attack and punch up in weight class against big receivers, thanks to his length, feet, and functional strength.” The Draft Network scouting profile (Round 2 grade) seems to agree completely, as does the Bleacher Report scouting profile, which adds that “he appears best suited for a zone-heavy defensive scheme.” Tom Mead’s Depot scouting report (fringe 1st grade) compares Amos to William Jackson III, who will be known forever in Steelers draft lore as “the one who got away.” “Overall, Amos is of good height and weight with good athletic ability and mental processing. He was primarily a boundary corner but is capable of playing inside as well. He is a consistent communicator with experience in both man and zone coverages. He is adept in both. His football IQ is high, and he has very good ball skills. Against the run, he is a good force defender and is solid with his effort to make the tackle.” CB Amo

1:20 8.4 CB/DB/S Jahdae Barron, Texas (RS Senior). 5-11, 200 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Dec. 4, 2001 (23 years old). A Gen-U-Ine Football Player who played all over the secondary for Texas, moving to CB from S & STAR in 2025 to establish his coverage chops. IMHO, Barron would be in the top-10 conversation if he happened to be two years younger with more in the way of top-end speed. He’s a tremendous athlete in every other regard, with great ball skills as well, and the speed was good enough to be a H.S. track star. The Bleacher Report scouting profile (clear Round 1 grade) describes him as “highly versatile, … [able to play] cornerback, nickel, and safety, … [and] known for his physicality, high motor, and football intelligence….Barron excels in zone, [and] his ability to cover a variety of offensive players, including TEs and larger WRs, is a standout trait…Barron is a force in the run game [too].” This early November 33rd Team scouting profile by Kyle Crabbs (early Round 2 grade) doubts Barron’s ability to thrive on the outside, but sees him as a high value cross between a SS and nickel CB; i.e., a player “who would shine best as a star defender who serves as a critical bridge between the core and the secondary.” Jonathan Heitritter’s Depot scouting profile from January also ends with an early-2nd grade. Jon sees a player similar to Adoree’ Jackson (a high-end slot CB who can slide outside), but seems to describe a Star DB who’d close the middle of the field with his versatility, ability to disguise, and ability to both blitz and play run support. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile also ends in a fringe-1st grade, describing Barron as a tremendous “big nickel corner [who in 2024] played smothering coverage underneath, fueled by route recognition, footwork and play strength.” Zierlein particularly praises his football IQ (“ran receivers’ routes for them like he knew the play in 2024”), but worries that Barron may be limited because “he lacks recovery speed deep.” CB Bar

1:20 8.8 CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina (Senior). 6-1⅝”, 188 lbs. with 32⅝” arms and 9⅝” hands. Born ___, 200_ (2_ years old) [2024 ACL tear] An Avatar corner from a small school who everyone was eager to see in 2024…and who then tore his ACL in a noncontact practice injury in September. Sigh. The admiring Depot scouting report by Jim Hester ends with a player comp to no less than Sauce Gardner “in size, athleticism, production, and aggressiveness at the position…Revel is definitely a cornerback who should be highly considered. He has Pro Bowl and possibly All-Pro caliber potential if he can continue improving what he did in college and recover well from the injury.” CB Rev

1:20 8.6 S/CB/DB Malaki Starks, Georgia (Junior). 6-1, 205 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Nov. 13, 2003 (21 years old). One of my earliest draft crushes, Starks is imho the #1 safety in the draft from a Steelers POV because he profiles as an edge-of-the-box, playmaking strong/Cover-2 talent who’d be a masterful complement to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s skill set. Put another way, he (like Minkah) can fill a role comparable to Brian Branch or Cooper DeJean. A midfield defense with Fitzpatrick deep, Starks at SS, and Patrick Queen/Payton Wilson as the ILBs would terrify QBs across the league. The Depot scouting report by Steven Pavelka (mid-1st grade because of “a slight drop-off in production in 2024”) puts it this way: “Starks shows consistency in every aspect of his game. He’s good in coverage and has great ball skills to make some improbable catches. As a run defender, he is safe and reliable. [And] I think the part drawing me most toward his game is how much of a vocal leader he appears to be on the field along with everything else.” Nevertheless, safeties do drop in the draft, particularly strong safeties, so I wouldn’t rule out a surprise plummet on draft day. [*Cough.* *Cough.* Kyle Hamilton. *Cough.*] And if he does, I would be entirely happy with the pick because this is the sort of raise-all-boats player who will turn Pittsburgh’s secondary from good to great by tightening every hole in the overall net. DB_S Sta

1:20 8.8 OT Josh Simmons, Ohio St. (Senior). 6-5, 310 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Dec. 26, 2002 (22 years old). [October knee injury] Some argued that Josh Simmons should be considered the No. 1 OT of the class until his season-ending knee injury in October. The Depot scouting report by Efram Geller supports that argument. It describes Simmons as a natural pass protector with NFL size and length who already uses his hands at an NFL level and who plays with both patience and sound technique. The flaws would be his run blocking (he gets sloppy in space and will lunge) and the fact that he’s an NFL-level athlete but not a wunderkind. Gets a slight discount on this board due to the Jones and Fautanu picks in 2023 and 2024, respectively, combined with Simmons’ inability to move inside to guard. I don’t like to use October reviews, but scouting profiles by Brandon Thorn deserve an exception. This one ends in a Round 2 grade. This goes to a video scouting report conversation between Simmons and Thorn from the end of January. OT Sim

1:20 8.8 WR Mathew Golden, Texas (Junior). 6-0, 195 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Aug. 1, 2003 (21 years old). Very good speed combined with suddenness, COD skills, body control, excellent hands, return skills, route-running ability, and wonderful stop/start ability all add up to a Round 1 target. Yes, he’s had far too many focus drops, but that’s often something professional discipline can help solve. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile offers a clear Round 1 grade and a comparison to Chris Olave. Jim Hester’s Depot scouting report uses Greg Jennings as the comp. Either would do, right? Jim concludes, “Golden can play all receiver positions due to his versatility, ability to win downfield, route running, and explosiveness. He is truly a weapon on offense, dependable, and can be relied upon to get open in any area of the field…He can come in and be a high-impact starter right away.” What he’s not is physical. We’d have to expect Matthew Golden to be basically useless as a run blocker, and prone to getting bullied by NFL CBs until he refines his craft. OTOH, he has been good in contested-catch situations. WR Gol

1:21 STEELERS’ ROUND 1 PICK A0 AAA

1:24 8.8 WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss (RS Senior). 6-3, 210 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Feb. 28, 2002 (22 years old). A fringe-1st version of the big, possession receiver prototype who’d go at least half a round earlier if he had some special athletic genius to fall back on, or had shown more of the actual skills you want to see from the highest-end prospects. That said, he did lead the country in receiving yards for the first several games of 2024 before a groin injury derailed the rest. Does that limited but recent sample justify a higher grade? Either way his hands, body control, attitude, shiftiness, and overall (if generalized) athleticism ought to earn him a long career in the NFL. He may end up as “only” a WR2, but he’d be a very good one, it won’t take long, and the upside is real. This 33rd Team scouting profile by Kyle Crabbs calls him “an explosive play down the field waiting to happen.” Jonathan Heitritter’s Depot scouting profile (Round 1 grade) calls Harris “a playmaking machine who thrives in downfield and red zone situations [while also being] a quality [intermediate] target [with] sneaky quickness and acceleration [that make] him a dangerous YAC threat.” WR Har

1:25 8.7 CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame (Junior). 6-0, 190 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born March. __, 2002 (22 years old). [hip surgery in October] Morrison, the son of NFL safety Darryl Morrison, could be an ideal late-1st pick if the team has faith that he can develop when it comes to physicality and tackling, and that Cory Trice Jr. can solidify his fundamentals and stay healthy. Notre Dame’s defensive captain has the genuine inside/outside flexibility and ball-hawking gene to solidify Pittsburgh’s positional depth and flexibility. But the physicality flaws are real. He can get big boyed (and will as a young player), he needs to get better at beating blocks, and he is a poor tackler, albeit a willing one. Plays a smart game, with good experience. This goes to the Depot scouting profile by Nate Kosko, which expresses confidence that “Morrison can be a positive player at the next level due to his effortless athleticism, strong IQ, and solid technique,…[but] will have to play more physically to be a surefire CB1.” CB Mor

1:25 8.6 NT Kenneth Grant, Michigan (Junior). 6-3, 335 lbs. with 33¼” arms and __” hands. Born Oct. 27, 2003 (21 years old). Grant projects as an obvious Round 1 target for a 4-3 team in search of a NT, but he may not fit Pittsburgh’s system anywhere near as well. And is there room for a pure NT? Keeanu Benton has become a decent centerpiece and sub-package DT with room to keep improving. But can he also rotate out to be a true DE? If so, that would free up room for a NT pick, and especially one who could conceivably grow into a 3-down player. If not, the team will have little room even for the likes of a Kenneth Grant. Those who want to move Benton outside may fall in love, however, since Kenneth Grant profiles even better than Benton for the 0- and 1-tech roles; a little shorter, but bigger, every bit as athletic for his size, and even better as run stuffer. He’s just a lot less versatile, and that matters in our system. Jim Hester’s Depot scouting profile describes Grant as “a dominant two-down DT with the potential to be a three-down impactful player as a pass rusher…His closest NFL player comparison to me is Dontari Poe. Poe had a nice NFL career and made the Pro Bowl twice. I see a similar trajectory for Grant because he’s a fast mover, strong as an ox, and plays with good effort.” That pass-rush potential is the key. The Steelers spend around 75% of their time in sub-package looks that call for two DTs who can stuff the run and rush the passer. They’ve traditionally been the two starting DEs (Heyward & Tuitt, e.g.) but there is no rule that says one of the two cannot be a player who occupies the nose when the team is in base. Jalen Carter, e.g., might well be aligned as a base NT in the Steelers’ system. Grant came in at #18 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50 list, with notes that he played a very inconsistent game in 2024 that varied wildly from astonishing to thoroughly meh depending on the game and opponent. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile also emphasizes that “[Grant’s] tape can run hot and cold depending on the game and the types of blocks he’s facing. He struggles to anchor when hit with down blocks due to his narrow base and tall pads, but he uses his power and length to beat single blocks and split double teams when he finds the crease. He had some sack production in college, but it might not translate to the league.” DL Gran

1:25 8.8 DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss (Junior). 6-3¼, 293 lbs. with 33” arms and 9¼” hands. Born Oct. 14, 2003 (21 years old). A clear Round 1 prospect for 4-3 teams that will use him as a 3-tech who can rotate further inside to 1-tech. But is he close enough to the physique that Pittsburgh treasures for its multipurpose DEs (and particularly the early round ones)? Jim Hester’s enthusiastic Depot scouting report has a player comp to Fletcher Cox(!), who may well end up in the HOF. A more conservative comp would be to a younger Larry Ogunjobi in his early, starring role years with even more upside. DL Nol

1:25 8.8 DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio St. (Senior). 6-3, 325 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Feb. 24, 2003 (21 years old). Williams is an extremely solid IDL who wins with a power game supported by surprisingly good movement skills. He possesses top-level run-stuffing talent. His pass rush, however, has a ton of “almost there” pressures with too little in the way of sacks that closed the deal. Does he have the foot speed to track down ordinary QBs? Williams’ technique is very good for college, but he will learn a lot more once he’s a pro and may have room to improve through physical training alone. If Captain Cam has no extra weight, why should the incoming rookie? It all adds up to a solid floor with a lot of room to improve, and a cartoon summary along these lines: Definitely what you want in a two-down run stuffer, and he won’t embarrass himself on checks into a passing play, but can he ever be more? Alex Kozora’s Depot scouting report sums up Williams as “an impressive prospect [who is] great against the run, athletic for his frame, and has consistent and solid tape. He’s unlikely to be a high-end pass rusher and [is] best on early downs, but he’s certainly capable of playing in sub-packages.” The 33rd Team scouting report from Kyle Crabbs has some good analysis worth a full read. “Williams is a player who, in the right environment, could see everything snap into place and become a draft steal…[but who] never really made ‘the leap’ at Ohio State…Williams is a disruptive run defender who offers a squatty build, effective length, and active hands…History of impressive explosiveness within the Ohio State S&C program…Williams has some upside as a pass rusher thanks to pleasant quickness for his stature, but he’s likely a rotational player early on run downs with a chance to further develop a pass-rush prowess to command snaps down the line.” This goes to the late January PFN scouting profile, which offers an opinion that “Beyond his all-around, alignment-diverse run utility, Williams is also an exciting pass rusher. He can be used as a battering ram on stunts with his explosiveness, mass, and power, but he also has the active hands to win 1-on-1 and pry his way through gaps.” The flashes are real. DL Wil

1:25 8.6 EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee (Junior). 6-5, 243 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born ___. __ 200_ (2_ years old). An incredibly explosive and bendy athlete with good length, but little in the way of speed-to-power (yet) because he simply lacks the mass. Strength he’s got, but it’s cable strength in his arms more than knock-em-back power. He’s a natural 3-4 OLB since he can be a pass-rush specialist who can drop back into coverage as well. Nate Kosko’s Depot scouting report (fringe-1st grade) describes Pearce as an excellent overall athlete with “blazing speed, [plus]great bend, and contact balance…explosiveness off the line, [and solid] play strength” unless his incredibly string-bean build gets in the way and allows stronger blockers to overpower him. His tackling needs some serious work too. EDGE Pea

1:25 8.6 EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia (Junior). 6-5, 265 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born ___. __ 200_ (2_ years old). Make sure to check the fine print on any scouting reports you read because Williams twisted his ankle in the opening game of 2024 and then played through that pain for the rest of the year. He’s better than his most recent film, which was awfully darned good. This is a Round 1 pass rusher who is just as good against the run, and there is every reason to believe he will be a long-term starter and potential star in the league. Williams came in at #16 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50. Note that this is a discounted grade even though his size and talents look like exactly the sort of OLB Pittsburgh loves to target. Just not this year. Nate Kosko’s Depot scouting report ends in a Round 1 grade and a comparison to Chandler Jones. EDGE Wil

1:25 8.8 ILB/EDGE Jalon Walker, Georgia (Junior). 6-2, 245 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born ___. __ 200_ (2_ years old). The best ILB in the class, and an obvious top-20 prospect. Period. Oh yes – and Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50 listed Walker at #6 as an Edge prospect. For Pittsburgh, though? Which has the best ILB room depth in a decade or two, and a pretty stuffed OLB room as well? An OLB room that includes Nick Herbig, who has basically the same skill set? Fuggetaboutit. ILB Wal

1:25 8.8 TE Tyler Warren, Penn State (Senior). 6-6, 261 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born ___. __ 200_ (22 years old). This is an absurdly low grade for someone usually described as a top-10 talent, but TE is probably the deepest position group on the team. There’s just no room. So why even a fringe-1st grade? Because (a) you never ignore a potential steal, (b) the combination of Freiermuth, Washington, and Warren could be the best 13-personnel package in NFL history, (c) Arthur Smith would be one of the best OCs around to use that package, and (d) this would be a sideway method to fill the WR hole we’ve worried about so much. See also Colston Loveland and Elijah Arroyo. This goes to Steven Pavelka’s Depot scouting report, which ends in an obvious Round 1 grade. Warren came in at #5 (!) on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50, with a comparison to Rob Gronkowski. The early NFL scouting profile quotes an AFC director of scouting as follows: “Elite player, elite character.” TE War

2:01 8.2 CB Azareye’h (“uh-ZAR-ee-a”) Thomas, Florida St. (Junior). 6-1½, 191 lbs. with 32½” arms and big 10⅛” hands. Born July 6, 2004 (20 years old). An avatar corner with endless upside and very high character, held back by all the issues arising from a single year of significant college experience, and the fact that opponents never threw anywhere close to his direction. Want a stat to remember? Azareye’h Thomas “allowed just 94 yards in coverage all season.” But there are holes, and they are big enough to drop him to a Round 2 grade. Put bluntly: Thomas makes mistakes with his fundamentals, can be pushed into mistakes by smart WRs and QBs, and his tackling needs to seriously improve. But he’s 20 years old! One can easily argue that he’s way ahead of the developmental curve for his age, especially given his aggressive attitude toward both run support and WRs who think they can push him around. On the physical front, he isn’t a burner, but he is fast enough, and he loves to play the tough, physical coverage game that Pittsburgh prefers. The Depot scouting report by Alex Kozora says the team that drafts him, “[should not] throw him into the starting lineup Day 1 but by his sophomore year, he could take a leap. He certainly has the profile Pittsburgh looks for.” Started slow at the Senior Bowl but improved with every practice. This goes to a thorough, gif-supported, Steelers-oriented scouting report from February. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein ends in a Round 1 grade despite a few questions about Thomas’ top-end recovery speed. The 33rd Team scouting profile by Kyle Crabbs ends in a Round 3 grade, that can be summed up as fringe-1st discounted by the need for coaching and a specific scheme. “Thomas projects as a developmental starter as an outside cornerback in the NFL. He would be best served playing in a man-heavy scheme and afforded opportunities to play physically in the contact window.” Recognize that kind of defense? There is a reason why ESPN’s Jordan Reid called Thomas “an ideal scheme fit for the Steelers.” CB Tho

2:01 8.5 S (Nickel DB) Xavier Watts, Notre Dame (RS Senior). 6-0, 203 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Nov. 22, 2001 (23 years old). A star WR and LB in high school, Watts shifted to safety in college and never looked back. He’s definitely not someone to pigeonhole as either a free or strong safety. Jonathan Heitritter’s Depot scouting report uses words like, “a ballhawk with a knack for taking the football away…a great feel for routes…can cover most tight ends and receivers man-to-man…[and] is an aggressive, downhill thumper who likes to set the tone.” DB_S Wat

2:01 8.4 EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M by way of Purdue (Junior). 6-4, 285 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Aug. 25, 2004 (20 years old). Efram Geller’s Depot scouting report (strong Round 2 grade) describes Scourton as an Edge prospect with elite upside, especially for a 4-3 team, but one who also needs to develop his craft. “[He has] obvious length and range as a run defender…generates force with ease [to produce a] disruptive speed-to-power-rush…showcases hustle and relentlessness…and the mobility to drop into coverage.” Efram acknowledges Scourton’s disappointing 2024 run but relies on the traits to give a healthy Round 2 grade. EDGE Sco

2:01 9.0 OG Tyler Booker, Alabama (Junior). 6-5, 325 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born April 12, 2004 (20 years old). A colossal specimen of humanity with a surprising amount of agility and technique ability. Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50 had him at #14 based in part on awesome reports about his leadership. Booker will occasionally lose to pure quickness, though it isn’t common. Bull rushers may as well fall back and hope to get a hand in the passing lane. They aren’t going to compress the pocket, that’s for sure. In the run game he has good pad level and decent burst, which combine to make him a phone booth menace. And he won’t hit legal drinking age until a week before the draft. One shudders to imagine the future if this isn’t his grown-man strength already. Booker obviously has tremendous talent for gap/power-running schemes, but does he have the mobility to play in an outside zone as well? The process will tell. Brandon Thorn’s expert scouting profile ends with a Round 2 grade based on massive power and “adequate [but not great] athletic ability, mediocre foot quickness and redirect skills [that] can create soft edges against counter moves.” The Depot scouting report by Nate Kosko ends in a strong Round 1 grade that might have been top 15 if he was a tackle instead of a guard. “As a pass protector, Booker is plug-and-play and can handle any type of rush…[He] has amazing play strength that will make him an immediate starter for any team he gets drafted to. He wins with calmness and confidence all the time, and his vice-grip hands control defenders immediately. While he does not have the fastest movement skills, the power he possesses makes him a great addition to a heavy gap scheme or inside zone offense.” OL Boo

2:01 8.9 T/G Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon (Junior). 6-4⅛, 313 lbs. with 34” arms and 10⅜” hands. Born Nov. 5, 2003 (21 years old). A high school running back who converted to OL, Conerly is a marvelous athlete with great movement skills but limitations when it comes to size and strength. Brandon Thorn had him with a Round 3 grade going into 2024 based on “rudimentary footwork in the run game and lapses in pass protection technique.” Coming out, Thorn awarded a fringe-first grade, calling Conerly “a much more refined and consistent player… [particularly] in his play strength, timing, and ability to establish first meaningful contact.” Someone with this profile won’t get by the team in Round 2. Conerly would be worth that investment even if he was only high-value depth/competition at OT, an ideal OL6 right away and possibly a depth piece at guard who’d fit best in the outside-zone system that Arthur Smith prefers. Indeed, the Steelers might be an ideal landing spot for Conerly given how much he could learn from someone with a similar body type like Troy Fautanu. “Fautanu Lite” wouldn’t be a bad summary. Nate Kosko’s Depot scouting report agrees with the Round 1 grade. “Josh Conerly Jr. is a great athlete who shines in run blocking and is effective in pass protection. His technique is great overall, with some [coachable] tweaks that need to happen.” The only worry is his anchor against good power rushes. OT Con

2:01 QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado (Senior) . 6-2, 215 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born ___. __ 200_ (2_ years old). Don’t take this the wrong way, but Shedeur Sanders’ draft profile rings a lot of Kenny Pickett bells. Both were winners in college. Both set some impressive records. Neither has a great arm but good enough. Neither is especially fast, big, or athletic, but both are good enough in those areas. Both were well known for their timing, accuracy, and chemistry with high-quality receiving targets. Neither has any significant red flags. And both have healthy floors as career backups if they fail to make the big leap. At any other “high value” position (EDGE, DT, CB, OT, WR), both would be very sound Day 2 picks, with good odds of going in the top 50 or higher if they interviewed well. Add the QB premium, however, in a year where that kind of floor is vanishingly rare, and the prospect could easily get picked in the top 20. QB San

2:01 8.5 QB Cam Ward, Miami, Fla (Senior). 6-1½, 223 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born May 25, 2002 (22 years old). Honestly? I might sum Cam Ward up as a poor man’s Justin Fields. There is a very similar 1-in-10 chance to be great, and he will always have his brilliant athleticism, rocket arm, and elite mobility to fall back on. But fans of the team that drafts him need to understand that he’ll come with a multiyear learning curve and would really benefit from a genuine redshirt year to learn the pro game while working on his mechanics. With that year off, he’s got legitimate Round 1 upside. As an immediate starter? Eek. Steven Pavelka’s Depot scouting report complains bitterly about the large number of bad turnovers and ends in an early-2nd grade due to that flaw and the underlying mechanics that cause them. QB War

2:01 8.6 TE Elijah Arroyo (ah-ROH-yo), Miami, Fla. (RS Junior ) . 6-4½, 251 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 9⅝” hands. Born April 5, 2003 (21 years old). [Torn ACL in 2022] This is an absurdly low grade for someone usually described as a Round 1 talent, but TE is probably the deepest position group on the team. There’s just no room. So why even a Round 2 grade? Because (a) you never ignore a potential steal, (b) the combination of Freiermuth, Washington, and Arroyo could be the best 13-personnel package in NFL history, (c) Arthur Smith would be one of the best OCs around to use that package, and (d) this would be a sideway method to fill the WR hole we’ve worried about so much. See also Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren. A receiving TE so freakish that Kyle Crabbs’ 33rd Team scouting profile names Kyle Pitts as the player comp. And it’s not a bad one. The Depot scouting report by Nate Kosko prefers Tucker Kraft because of Arroyo’s “willingness to do the dirty work…The coolest thing I saw from watching Arroyo is how much he improved throughout the year. This continued into the 2025 Senior Bowl, where I thought he was the best tight end in Mobile.” TE Arr

2:01 8.4 TE Colston Loveland, Michigan (Junior). 6-5, 245 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born ___. __ 2004 (20 years old). Another absurd grade based on the team’s lack of need. Loveland projects as a mid-1st, receiving-oriented tight end. But yet again, TE is probably the deepest position group on the team and there’s just no room. So why even a Round 2 grade? Because (a) you never ignore a potential steal, (b) combination of Freiermuth, Washington, and Loveland could be the best 13-personnel package in NFL history, (c) Arthur Smith would be one of the best OCs around to use that package, and (d) this would be a sideway method to fill the WR hole we’ve worried about so much. See also Tyler Warren and Elijah Arroyo. TE Lov

2:01 8.3 WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford (RS Soph.). 6-2, 210 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Dec. __, 2003 (22 years old). [PCL tear in high school; ACL/MCL tear in 2022]. The Canadian-born Ayomanor has all the size, physicality, hands, quick feet, blocking skill, and team-first attitude you could ever want, and he approaches the game like a pro. The only real flaw is the lack of a superpower. Ayomanor is an excellent all-around athlete even for the NFL; he just isn’t the genius deep threat who can overwhelm an opponent with mutant size or speed. Jim Hester’s Depot scouting report compares Ayomanor to Keenan Allen as a healthy-sized prospect who “already looks and plays like a professional [even though] his journey to this point was filled with significant hurdles and victories.” Fair enough, but I also have no trouble seeing him in a No. 86 Steelers jersey. Good CBs typically look forward to testing themselves against an ultimate talent like George Pickens. Elic Ayomanor is the kind of player they don’t look forward to because the SOB gets as much of a kick out of beating them up as he does of out winning the route. Can you tell I’m a fan? Kyle Crabbs late January scouting profile puts it this way: “Elic Ayomanor is a tone-setter. He’s one of the most intense studies of the draft class [and shows] just how physical and urgent play [can be] at the wide receiver position. It’s impressive watching him dictate terms to defenders in all phases, be it at the top of a route stem, at the catch point, or as a run blocker…[He] can win on the outside…[but] if he’s afforded opportunities in the slot, he could be in for a big impact early in his pro career, and he would be an incredible foil for speed receivers in a wide receiver room.” This February Bleacher Report scouting profile (Round 2) notes that Ayomanor is “a good but not a great athlete…[who is savvy…[and has] outstanding body control…[but needs to clear up some] hand-catching mechanics.” The late January PFN scouting profile concludes that “Year 1 might not be pretty for Ayomanor, but the ceiling is high for him down the line. Though I would not say he’s polished enough to be a first-round pick, his combination of size, youth, production, play strength, and speed give him upside that’s worth betting on in Day 2.” This somewhat poetic scouting profile (“chiseled from stone”) ends in a Round 1 grade. WR Ayo

2:12 8.0 S (Nickel DB) Nick Emmanwori, S. Car. (Junior). 6-3, 227 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Feb. 7, 2004 (21 years old). An impressive young man, team captain, and honor student who was forced to play as a true freshman and never looked back. Started as an ILB before sliding back to play Safety/Star – which is a fascinating skill set to pair with Minkah Fitzpatrick. Terrell Edmunds comes to mind as a decent comp, and we all would have loved Terrell if he’d been taken in Round 2 (where he’d be a solid double) instead of Round 1 (a single up the middle). The NFL Draft Buzz scouting profile emphasizes that Emmanwori has a “freakish size-speed combination…exceptional ball skills,…a controlled aggression that sets a physical tone,…[and] is a nasty striker [and good tackler] in run support,…[and] a quick mental processor…Think a more explosive version of Kam Chancellor with better man-coverage skills.” I’ve also seen comps to Derwin James. The weaknesses go to a need for coaches to say “whoa” from time to time and being more of a straight-line athlete than a versatile CB. This late January scouting profile (Round 1 grade) calls him “one of the best pure athletes in the entire 2025 NFL Draft,” but warns that he “will have some growing pains.” Kyle Crabbs’ 33rd Team scouting profile (Round 2 grade) sees Emmanwori as a tremendous strong safety prospect who can be a TE eraser but will have COD trouble if matched up against a shifty slot WR. This goes to a typically solid Draft Network scouting profile from December. The Bleacher Report scouting profile (strong Round 2 grade) agrees with the others: “Nick Emmanwori projects as an early-round pick with the potential to become a highly versatile defender, particularly in run-heavy defensive schemes or as a hybrid safety-linebacker.” The Depot scouting report by Nate Kosko (Round 3 grade) is noticeably cooler than most even if it does end in a player comp to Terrell Edmunds. In a nutshell, Nate “I do not fully trust him in man coverage, and although he plays with good technique and good physicality, his speed down the field worries me…I believe he will live as a strong safety who will be in zone a lot while guarding tight ends and slower receivers when needed.” Others grade the athleticism higher, which results in the frequent late-1st grades instead of fringe-2nd. DB_S Ema

2:12 8.3 DT/EDGE Jared Ivey, Ole Miss by way of Georgia Tech (RS Senior). 6-6, 285 lbs. with 33½” arms and 10¼” hands. Born ___. __ 200_ (23 years old). Ross McCorkle’s Depot scouting profile describes a big, long, and versatile athlete whose lack of bend, plus-movement skills, and overall physical assets, suggest a much higher ceiling if he focuses on playing DL (his 2023 focus) rather than splitting his time at EDGE (72% in 2024). Pluses include the great length and knowing how to use it, though he could add some grown-man muscle to support a proper bull rush. The upside and tools are there, but is the professionalism and motor? Interviews will matter a lot. Ivey described himself as an Edge who has the versatility to move inside in this Senior Bowl interview with Jonathan Heitritter. The late January Bleacher Report scouting profile also worries about the motor (“will take plays off”) and his burst off the line (“subpar get-off, high pad level out of his stance and lack of leg drive through contact”). Everyone agrees that he moves extremely well (bend aside) and has superior hand-fighting skills. The 33rd Team scouting profile emphasizes that Ivey is “a dynamic athlete” with “tremendous power in his hands to jolt the point of attack…[but] lacks the raw explosiveness off the edge to be a dominant force rushing the quarterback.” A DE for sure, but will it be as a size XL but somewhat limited 4-3 player on the edge, or a 3-4 prospect the Steelers would want? DL Ive

2:12 7.8 DT T.J. Sanders, S. Carolina (RS Junior). 6-3¾, 284 lbs. with 33½” arms and big 10¼” hands. Born Jul. 30, 2003 (21 years old). Here’s one to keep an eye on because he’d fit the Steelers’ profile very well if you project an extra 10-20 lbs. of grown-man muscle, which he has the frame to add. Not that strength has been a problem against college opposition. Quite the opposite. Amping that strength up and addressing the cascade of problems that flow from playing too high, would yield just what the team wants. Alas, that kind of development takes time. Sanders should contribute right away as a rotational backup, but it’s hard to see him “getting it” until Year 3 or 4. Remember the floor if that sounds bad. All reports seem to agree that Sanders will eventually become a “long-term starter.” The questions go to whether he can become a star. Jonathan Heitritter’s Depot scouting report concludes with a Round 3 grade, which is noticeably harsher than most profiles. “T.J. Sanders is a young, athletic defensive lineman who has experience lining all over the defensive front…He also has the twitch and juice you like to see from an interior pass. He needs to [tighten his technique and consistency], but Sanders has the tools and traits to become a starter/quality rotational player at the next level. When thinking of a pro comp for Sanders, Osa Odighizuwa comes to mind as another twitched-up defensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has a similar skill set to Sanders as well as favorable career projection…Sanders would be a safe, quality option to consider on Day 2.” DL San

2:12 8.4 EDGE Mike Green, Marshall by way of Virginia (RS Soph.). 6-4, 248 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born ________. (2_ years old). A one-year wonder from a small school with all the twitch you want, an endless motor, very good bend, a nice sense of timing, and several effective/developing pass-rush moves. It came together in 2024 (his first year as a starter) to produce huge numbers against both smaller-school opponents and bigger ones like Ohio State. The NFL will be a shock, but Green has the athletic stuff to become a fine NFL pass rusher after a year of professional strength training and exposure to next-level OTs. FWIW, this is the young man who blew up a slew of opponents at the Senior Bowl. Steven Pavelka’s Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade) ends with a comp to Alex Highsmith. “When looking at their play styles, you’ll see both of them be smart and disciplined by sealing the backside in case there is a cutback to them in the run game. When watching both, I think they are about on the same level when it comes to their spins and bendability.” EDGE Gre

2:12 8.3 EDGE Kyle Kennard, S. Car. by way of Georgia Tech (RS Senior). 6-5, 254 lbs. with exceptional __” arms and __” hands. Born Dec. ____, 2001 (23 years old). The 2024 SEC leader in both sacks and TFLs, Kennard has gotten better every year and has very good length, motor, and burst off the line, plus moderate-but-acceptable bend around the edge. Efram Geller’s Depot scouting report particularly admires Kennard’s “true NFL strength,..high motor…sound tackling technique…and capability to convert speed to power.” The strength to power isn’t bad either, and he already has a few decent moves that NFL coaching will greatly improve and expand. The Gamecocks asked him to focus on the pass rush and play run support along the way. That left room for a few embarrassments on that front, but he has done okay when asked to set the edge and certainly has the ability to do so. He is also a decent tackler, with the native stuff to become a very good one. EDGE Ken

2:12 8.2 EDGE/DT Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M (Junior). 6-5⅛, 281 lbs. with 34¼” arms and 9⅛” hands. Born Nov. 12, 2003 (21 years old). A player with excellent burst and good strength who best projects as a 4-3 DE but might have the capacity to add bulk and play as a 3-4 DE. Explosive, athletic, and a presence on every snap due to his very hot motor. Tom Mead’s Depot scouting report notes a lack of bend that may limit him as a top-tier pass rusher, but acknowledges that Stewart is a fine athlete outside of that specialized skill set, with the suddenness and effort to succeed at the next level. EDGE Ste

2:12 8.1 EDGE Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss by way of Florida (Senior). 6-4, 255 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born April __, 2004 (22 years old). The Ole Miss pass rusher was an award-winning, multisport athlete in HS (tennis, basketball, and football), and has grown into an excellent Edge prospect even by NFL standards. The big issues are limited bend, and the uncertainty that comes from tape, including more flashes but fewer proofs than you’d ideally like to see. The assets include very good (if irregular) burst off the line, solid bend, and a vicious spin move. There are echoes of a young Alex Highsmith in the descriptions. A fine athlete who can play in space, he will be much better in Year 2 after spending his rookie season building strength and tightening up his technique across the board. Efram Geller’s Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade) puts it this way: “Highlights portray him as a can’t-miss, elite draft prospect. He performs high-upside pass-rush reps that most edges in this class can’t even attempt, but on a down-to-down basis, is highly inconsistent…To fully unlock this potential, he must round out his pass-rush profile. He’s a one-trick pony who relies heavily on winning with his release and speed [plus] an incredible inside spin move.” The sky’s the limit if he can add a few more and develop the speed-to-power ability that he still hasn’t mastered. EDGE Uma

2:12 7.7 RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina (Senior). 6-1, 220 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born March 16, 2003 (21 years old). Hampton and Kaleb Johnson are this year’s best downhill power backs, and it isn’t all that close. Both are a little smaller than Najee Harris but have better chops for running outside zone as a big slasher with good but not special speed and excellent contact balance to fight through the gap for a few extra yards. Both also earn a slight discount on this board because the team seems to be leaning in the other direction, toward someone with enough speed to hit home runs. Hampton, in particular, is a very safe pick. No one will ever regret having this young man on their team. He’s just plain good with no real holes. But is he the best option for this team? Alex Kozora’s Depot scouting profile from January (early-3rd grade) describes Hampton as an accomplished, well-rounded, high-character, hard-working tough guy who “has vision, power, balance, can catch and block.” RB Ham

2:20 STEELERS ROUND 2 PICK (# 52 OVERALL) A0 AAA

2:24 8.3 CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky (Junior). 5-11¼, 179 lbs. with 31½” arms and 8⅞” hands. Born ___, 200_ (2_ years old) A natural press corner who excels in zone, he has the playmaker gene but is going to suffer from comparisons to Emmanuel Forbes – the 2023 Round 1 pick who recently busted out of Washington due to his string-bean build. Hairston isn’t quite that skinny (an inch shorter and 10 lbs. heavier), but he has the same general build. Older college tape showed false steps and too much guessing, but none of that showed up during the Senior Bowl practices. The Depot observation team said he looked “super physical… mirrored well in 1v1s, [and was] super sticky in coverage;” which adds up to a very good slot-CB potential if he can prove his long speed at the Combine. Hairston is a willing tackler but not a good one, as you might expect. This goes to a Senior Bowl interview with Steeler Depot’s Ross McCorkle on how “Mad Max Hairston” earned that particular nickname. Alex Kozora’s Depot scouting report calls Hairston, “a fun, ball-hawking cornerback and easy athlete…can cover and he can make splash plays on the ball.” The problem comes down to simple size and strength, where Alex worries “I don’t know how much room there is to grow there.” CB Hai

2:24 8.0 CB Darien Porter, Iowa St. (RS Senior). 6-2⅜, 197 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 8⅞” hands. Born Jan. 6, 2001 (24 years old). Team captain for 5 games in 2024, Porter is a true football player, and his track-level speed, avatar height, and extensive special teams experience create a very high floor. The issues come down to age, COD questions, and inexperience at this position. Porter converted from WR in 2022, meaning he has only two years of experience as a defensive player. NOTE: Porter has been responsibly compared to Tariq Woolen, who was in turn compared to Richard Sherman: the stereotype of an ideal Cover-3 CB who can shut down a geographic third of the field on either side but would suffer if he needs to follow in-breaking routes as well. Tom Mead’s Depot scouting report (fringe-2nd grade, and one source of that comp) summarizes as follows: “Overall, Porter is an outside corner with very good height, weight, length, and elite speed….His mental processing is solid and [shows] good awareness of route combinations. He tracks the ball well, is a willing tackler, and displays very good effort across the field…Porter is raw as a defender and still developing his ability. Being an older prospect with development still needed is an unfortunate combination. However,..[t]here is a lot to like here. His best fit would be in a scheme using a combination of Cover 3 and press man. He may not start right away but he can be used in sub-packages on the outside or to match up with tight ends. Additionally, he’ll be a core special teamer right away.” Tom also reports that Porter rarely used a jam in college despite being perfectly designed to do that too. The Draft Network scouting profile (Day 2 grade) calls Porter “an uber-long, physical corner [with] surprising speed and burst to close,” adding that he appears to have “lateral quickness” question marks. It adds that “Porter is a willing run defender, but his tackling technique needs work. He’ll square up to the ball carrier but lunges with poor angles and falls off tackles too easily.” The 33rd Team scouting profile by Kyle Crabbs (Round 2 grade) agrees that Porter projects as a high-level perimeter cornerback prospect, whose “extensive experience as a special teams stalwart can help ensure he’s contributing enough to dress on game days.” CB Por

2:24 8.4 DT Alfred Collins, Texas (RS Senior). 6-5⅝, 320 lbs. with very long 34¾” arms and __” hands. Born ___. __ 2001 (23 years old). A very good, 2-down, run-stuffing DL who can stack and shed with the best of them. My personal comp would be to someone like Javon Kinlaw, a Round 1 pick in 2020 who busted out of San Francisco, started to “get it” in 2024 while playing for the Jets, and is now going into free agency as a genuine starter. That adds up to a very good Round 3 pick, and a warning to not overdraft. Others feel less cautious. To quote Kyle Crabbs’ scouting profile, Collins “just has splendid stack and shed ability at the point of attack and offers elite length and hand power…[but has a] limited pass-rush profile due to some hip tightness and modest first-step explosiveness.” Came in at #50 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50 list. The Depot scouting profile by Jim Hester (Round 2 grade) sees Collins as a prospect with ” a really unique blend of size, length, traits, and versatility that reminds me a lot of Richard Seymour [wow]. His body looks like it was built in a 3-4 defensive lab, so I would definitely think that he’ll be strongly looked at and considered by Pittsburgh with its need to replenish its defensive line room. His capability of lining up in multiple positions, the experience he brings, the intelligence, strong run-defense ability, and the pass-rush upside are all selling points for him.” On the pass-rush front, Jim writes: “Collins has many pass-rush moves in his arsenal, but he fails to build and execute a consistent pass-rush plan. Many of his moves lack polish and only lead to stalemates…He suffers from some stiffness that prevents his bend from reaching elite thresholds. Collins frequently anticipates passing lanes and swats down throws at the line of scrimmage. He likely won’t provide starter-level production rushing the passer early in his NFL career and might never develop into a consistent threat in this area. Still, there is certainly a lot to work with for a defensive line coach.” DL Col

2:24 8.0 DT Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee (RS Senior). 6-1⅞, 295 lbs. with 33½” arms and huge 11⅛” hands. Born March 11, 2002 (22 years old). Alas, he’s worth more to another team. At 6-2, the length just isn’t there despite the long arms. That drops him to a fringe-2nd grade from a Pittsburgh POV, while he’s a fringe-1st for the pure 4-3 teams based on both his build and strength, athleticism, first-step explosion, anchor, some sneaky pass-rush skills, motor, motor, motor, and a lot of room to improve with better technique. The drawbacks (other than physique) are fixable, and likely to be fixed given the reports that he possesses a fabulous work ethic and dedication to the football craft. They basically come down to lack of consistency due to the evils of a high pad level, limited wind, and a few injuries. Note that this is the player who “suffered” a widely reported and condemned fake injury in November that managed to stop the clock without using a timeout. That could honestly be seen as a positive if viewed from the right POV. Jim Hester’s Depot scouting report lauds the “incredible motor and non-stop hustle…significant upper-body power, very big and strong hands…really deep bag of pass-rush moves,” and other assets that include burst off the ball and ability to shed blocks. The problem? Norman-Lott “doesn’t have the requisite size” and “teams don’t appear to trust him as a run defender.” In a way, Omarr Norman-Lott can be seen as the mirror image of a modern NT. His snap count is limited to two-thirds instead of one-thirds because he will always need to come off the field on potential run downs, vs. always coming off when there might be a passing play in the works. DL Wil

2:24 8.6 EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas (Senior). 6-5½, 273 lbs. with 33⅝” arms and 10⅛ hands. Born Jan. 2, 2003 (22 years old). [Neck injury late in 2024] A young man with alopecia who suffered a neck injury during the big game…pardon me while I get over the PTSD. Ahem. The Steelers have a deep OLB room, but Landon Jackson would fill a particular gap: he’s the exact opposite of Nick Herbig as a pass rusher. Herbig is slick, quick, and bursty, but small enough to have issues in run support. Jackson has extra size and exceptional length, which make him an excellent run stuffer and an effective, leverage-oriented pass rusher. They’d make an awesome combination for rotational depth and would allow the defense to focus on whatever style would bother the opponent most. Alex Kozora’s Depot scouting report emphasizes that length and Jackson’s proven ability to use it. “His great length that allows him to control blockers at the point of attack… [and] a good chance to use his deep bag of skilled pass rush moves… He is serviceable in the run game by using his length to hold blockers upright and locate the ball, [but] will need to fix some coachable issues such as tackling and quickly shedding blocks. Unfortunately, his lower-body strength will put a ceiling on him in the run game.” EDGE Jac

2:24 8.3 EDGE Josaiah Stewart, Michigan (Senior). 6-0¾, 248 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9⅝” hands. Born April 26, 2003 (21 years old). Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile says, “Stewart falls below the classic size threshold as a 3-4 outside backer, but it might not matter much. He plays with all-day aggression and thirst for contact. He’s a decisive, linear rusher with the get-off and bend to win at the top of the rush, but he turns speed into power if tackles get too light on their feet.” Efram Geller’s Depot scouting report ends by saying, “Josaiah Stewart is an extremely fun prospect. He explodes off the line of scrimmage and plays with a passion that pops off the screen…[as] unteachable effort, explosiveness, and college production…He’s a locker room leader and a do-it-all player across the defensive line. His size limits him from being an All-Pro player.” EDGE Ste

2:24 8.8 ILB/EDGE Jalon Walker, Georgia (Junior). 6-2, 245 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born ___. __ 200_ (2_ years old). EDGE Wal

2:24 8.6 G/T Donovan Jackson, Ohio St. (Senior). 6-4, 320 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Dec. 4, 2002 (22 years old). A tremendous football player who happens to play on the offensive line. Jonathan Heitritter’s Depot scouting report (Round 1 grade) describes Jackson as an all-but-instant starting guard and emergency OT who should have a long, successful career. “When it comes to weaknesses in Jackson’s game, there isn’t much to write home about. He lacks elite mobility and athleticism for the position, having good footwork, but is better playing in a phone booth… He can play in nearly any scheme [as a] big, strong, bulky blocker that dominates in the running game while utilizing his strength and stopping power in pass protection.”, OL Jac

2:24 G/T/C Grey Zabel, N. Dak. St. (RS Senior) . 6-5⅜, 316 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 9⅜” hands. Born March 30, 2002 (22 years old). He played OT in college, then arrived at the Senior Bowl and looked like he’d been playing both G and C for most of his life. Nasty, smart, strong, and quick. Zabel played in a run-heavy offense (2:1) The Bleacher Report scouting profile by Brandon Thorn has a summary that catches the majority view well: “Zabel shows starter-level physical tools with refined run-blocking skills and understanding of leverage that signal he can become an immediate role player and potential starter within his first year or two with center likely being his best fit.” In other words, ideal IOL depth behind Zach Frazier and a fine potential heir to Isaac Seumalo. Both Thorn and Lance Zierlein express doubts about Zabel’s ability to play OT at the next level. OL Zab

2:24 8.5 T/G Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota (RS Senior). 6-6, 330 lbs. with 34” arms and 9⅜” hands. Born ___. __ 200_ (2_ years old). Efram Geller’s Depot scouting report describes Ersery as “a pro-ready run blocker who moves extremely well [and] has the technique to play in both zone and gap-running schemes.” Minnesota has a zone-blocking system, so he is more experienced at blocking on the move than many of his peers. This would make him a starting guard right away, but the kicker is that “Ersery held up in pass pro enough [as a tackle] to suggest he can do the same in the NFL” My ideal OL pick for the Steelers would be a guard-capable tackle who’d compete with Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu enough to really push them, with the loser ending up as an ideal starting guard. Here’s Exhibit 1 of that prototype. OT Ers

2:24 8.5 RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa (Junior). 6-0, 225 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Aug. 14, 2003 (21 years old). The Steelers may let pending free agent Najee Harris walk, reportedly for lack of threatening outside the tackle box as well as he does inside, and because they want more of a home run hitter. Johnson and Omarion Hampton are the top two guys to hope for if you want slightly smaller Najee who will still excel as an inside hammer but also fits the outside zone system. Jonathan Heitritter’s Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade and a comp to Melvin Gordon III) concludes that Johnson “has similar size but is a far more explosive runner [with] the full package when it comes to size, burst, strength, vision, and pass-catching capabilities.” The need for projection earns a small discount for this board, but one suspects that Johnson would look like a real star if the OL can develop enough to give him a step or two before first contact. His long speed is solid enough, but the burst is only so-so. Here is a particularly well-written Steelers-oriented scouting report from mid-February. The Bleacher Report scouting profile describes Johnson as another power back with good vision, toughness, and bad intent. What he lacks is “the twitch and suddenness for a sharp change of direction to be a one-cut runner…He is more adept and suited for gap/man scheme runs, where he can attack downhill and maneuver through congestion.” The player comp is James Conner. Needless to say, this mid-January, Vikings-oriented scouting profile concludes the opposite. “Johnson is a classic wide-zone back. He does a great job at reading blocks and cutting back when the hole opens up.” It does agree on the lack of elusiveness and home run speed. RB Joh

2:24 8.0 WR Jack Bech, TCU (Senior). 6-1¼, 214 lbs. with 31½”arms and 8⅞” hands. Born Feb. 18, 2002 (22 years old). It’s official: this is the year of the tough, gritty, dirty work, Day 2 WR prospect. Jack Bech fits that category to a tee. He loves to block, loves to beat up DBs when he isn’t catching the ball, he loves to wrestle the ball away for a win on contested catches, he loves special teams, and yes: he can and does love to make catches, and then get every bit of YAC there is. Probably a WR2 instead of a #1, because he lacks a superpower, but he’s got an enormously high floor (good route runner), and this type of player can surprise pundits by rising well above what you might have expected. A bigger, taller Roman Wilson? His brother Tiger Bech, a former Princeton star working on Wall Street, was one of the 15 victims killed in the 2025 New Years Day massacre in New Orleans. RIP. Enjoyed a tremendous Senior Bowl week and game in which he showcased tremendous hands and some savvy route running. Jonathan Heitritter’s Depot scouting report sums the prospect up as follows. “Jack Bech is a well-rounded pass catcher who lacks ideal speed and quickness, but he does a good job getting open against tight coverage and making plays when in tight coverage. He can profile as a big slot at the next level who can also play outside, having the instincts to find soft spots against zone coverage and win over the middle or down the seam as a big play threat.” WR Bec

2:24 8.2 WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa St. (Senior). 5-9¾, 196 lbs. with 30¼” arms and 8½” hands. Born Sep. 4, 2002 (22 years old). On the intangibles front, Noel was a two-year captain, received numerous Big 12 coaches awards, and some academic honors. Color that box checked! Then he popped onto the scene at the Senior Bowl, where this small, dense WR was so good that the opposing DBs named him the practice player of the week. No one wins that honor unless he’s bursty as heck and already runs good routes. This goes to a Steelers Depot interview with Ross McCorkle, and this to the Depot Scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter. Jon’s report (Round 2 grade) describes Noel as “an undersized, yet polished prospect who can make plays all over the field from the slot, winning quickly as a route runner on short and intermediate concepts while also being able to stretch the field and win jump balls down the field, too.” I.e., a talented chain mover with good mass but a severe lack of length, who projects best in the slot but isn’t limited to that role. To my eye and ear, the descriptions leave vibes of a slightly smaller but just as dense Deebo Samuels (2 inches and 10 lbs.), with even better speed and the same kind of inside/outside/gadget versatility. But is that what Pittsburgh could really use, especially when the player is still battling the occasional drops? Kyle Crabbs’ 33rd Team scouting profile (Round 3 grade) notes that “Noel has been predominantly implemented as a slot receiver [who has]… run a bevy of routes…His frame is compact, and Noel offers quick feet,…[but] his second gear doesn’t scream ‘burner.’” He adds that “Noel’s value as a slot receiver is boosted by some prolific numbers as a return man.” WR Noe

2:24 8.5 WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami (RS Senior). 5-10, 200 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Dec. __ 200_ (2_ years old). Yet another of this year’s super tough, move-the-chains, slot WR prototypes who loves to block, and profiles as an extremely high-floor contributor to any WR room, but probably not a #1 because he isn’t an athletic wunderkind. Already a good route runner, Restrepo’s measurements don’t do justice to his pure physicality and love of the game. Another prospect who’d see the #86 jersey as his model for what a receiver ought to be. Kyle Crabbs’ 33rd Team scouting profile says, “He’s got perhaps the best pure blend of route running and hands in this year’s class.” Jonathan Heitritter’s Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade) describes Restrepo as “an ideal slot receiver for the next level…[and] an impressive route runner who gets in and out of his breaks seamlessly…He has a gritty mentality as a pass catcher and can shake defenders out of their cleats with his route-running savvy.” TBH, the description rings many of the same bells as Roman Wilson in 2024, which Jon mentioned too even if he preferred to end with a comp to Amon-Ra St. Brown. WR Res

2:24 8.3 WR Jalen Royals, Utah St. (Senior). 5-11⅜, 210 lbs. with 31” arms and 9¼” hands. Born Feb. 18, 2003 (22 years old). [October foot injury] An athletic marvel from a smaller school who suffered through awful QB play and is still learning to play the position in all the little ways that will matter as he faces professional opponents. Royals has both extraordinary speed and the ability to carry that speed through his breaks and double moves, which combines to make him a very good route runner and a potent downfield threat. He just hasn’t figured out how to deal with big, physical CBs who refuse to give him any space off the line or get there in time to challenge his catches. Alex Kozora’s Depot scouting report makes a particularly interesting read because it highlights how hard this prospect is to judge. Through lens “A” he looks like one of these all-around winners who do so many things well that teams end up with no way to stop him. See A.B., Rice, etc. Through lens “B” he projects as only “that 50-catch-per-year guy across from the WR1.” He’ll test very well, but interviews are likely to matter even more. The Bleacher Report scouting profile (Round 2-3 compromise grade) points to a major need for better release skills off the line as the potentially solvable flaw that will hold him back. This goes to an interesting Draft Network interview from the Senior Bowl, where Royals shows a solid dedication to the craft, and compares his game to Diontae Johnson (without the off field issues, of course). WR Roy

2:24 8.4 WR Savion Williams, TCU (RS Senior). 6-3¾, 225 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Dec. __ 200_ (23 years old). The upside play of the draft, Williams is a height/weight/speed athletic marvel with pretty good agility to cap everything. A Combine killer in the making. He’s a high school QB (with a monster arm, btw) who has steadily improved as a WR over his college career but hasn’t “gotten it” yet. Interviews will be key since coachability, hearts, and smarts are going to be the main questions that teams will want to answer. He has a baby daughter, which always helps on the maturity front. Jonathan Heitritter’s Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade) sums up the positives like this: “Savion Williams has the size, height, length, and pure athleticism that will make any scout start drooling as they turn on the tape. Very few people at his size move the way he does, and his skill set allows him to beat defenses in a multitude of ways.” In other words, a grand slam if he can learn the intricacies of the position, merely an exciting maker of occasional splash play if he can’t. WR Wil

2.24 8.4 WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa St. (Senior). 6-4, 215 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 9½” hands. Born Dec. 15, 2002 (22 years old). [Not to be confused with Jay Higgins, the Iowa Hawkeyes ILB]. A tall, tough, football player who wins on his size, body control, sneaky athleticism, and catch radius. Higgins already has a good release package, a wide route tree, and he may well have the best hands in the draft on both contested catches and difficult throws. YAC is good but not special. The only problem is his tendency to get big boyed by physical CBs who take position and box him out. Efram Geller’s Depot scouting report describes Higgins as “a talented route runner who moves impressively well for his size. The only main starting concern is play strength; beyond that, he… should earn playing time as a rookie and develop into a starter. He fits into any scheme as both a slot and outside target. In the right situation, Higgins can become a high-end wide receiver.” He looked tremendous at the Senior Bowl, where he also gave Efram this Interview. The Bleacher Report scouting profile ends in a Round 4 grade, describing Higgins as a high-floor, moderate-ceiling “possession receiver who can align at the X, Z, and slot positions. Expectations would place him in the WR3/4 role with opportunities to climb the depth chart.” WR Hig

3:01 7.7 CB Denzel Burke, Ohio St. (Senior). 6-1, 193 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Nov. 10, 2002 (22 years old) Burke is something of an enigma. He’s got it all physically. Long enough, big enough, tough enough, fast enough, and a superior athlete even by NFL standards. And he came into 2024 as a solid Round 2 pick who was expected to vault into Round 1 with a good season. Then he didn’t. Emphatically. Why? Alex Kozora’s Depot scouting report points the finger at maddening inconsistencies in his technique, which have made him very effective in press-man coverage but almost a liability when he gives a cushion or plays in zone. Alex compares Burke to a more durable Ahkello Witherspoon, “a talented but inconsistent player throughout his career, [who] also doesn’t offer a ton against the run [though he does] show effort.” Interviews will matter, especially since Burke’s top-tier athletic talent had carried him through all challenges until the 2024 run. Did last year show his limitations? Or will it spur him to build on those talents in a professional way? CB Bur

3:01 S Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma (Senior) . 5-9¾, 198 lbs. with 29½” arms and 8⅝”hands. Born Jan. 29, 2003 (22 years old). The Bleacher Report scouting profile sums him up as “a smart, instinctual safety prospect with the versatility to play at multiple levels of the defense.” DB_S Bow

3:01 7.9 DT Darius Alexander, Toledo (RS Senior ) . 6-3⅝, 304 lbs. with 34” arms and 10¼” hands. Born August ____, 2000 (24 years old). [Mtg. at Senior Bowl, _____] Subtract 3 years off his age add 2 inches of height, and you’d have the perfect Steelers DE prospect. And with arms that long, who cares about the height? Especially for a certified Feldman Freak, long-levered, dominating run stuffer who also has a lot of as yet untapped potential? The age…is a bigger problem, which earns a full 1-round discount on this board. Alexander dominated throughout the Senior Bowl practices (where the Steelers showed great interest) to such an extent that Alex Kozora’s Depot scouting report came out as soon as the practices wrapped up. Alex ended with a Round 3 grade based on early-2nd tape and potential, with a significant discount for turning 25 in August. Alex also reports that Alexander has excellent play strength, uses his length well and “is stout at the point of attack. Explosive off the snap, he creates power on his punch and is always in control of the block…His bull rush is money as a pass rusher…[but he’s] also able to swim and rip… He’s not just a power guy… Toledo even asked him to drop into coverage several times.” One could add that he carries his 300+ pounds extremely well and moves almost like an oversized ILB. This goes to a Vikings-oriented scouting profile from January, which calls Alexander “a bona fide run defender and one of the best in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He is constantly clogging running lanes, redirecting plays, and getting his hands on ball carriers.” The Draft Network scouting profile catches an image that older fans have indelibly set in the brain: Alexander looks and plays like a Dick LeBeau 5-tech. Remember 2-gappers like Aaron Smith, who stood his ground, bench-pressed two OLs, and then shed them to make the tackle? That’s Alexander. The drawback is pass rush. “He’s strong as a quick, lateral mover, which allows him to [use a few techniques very well]…but what I don’t see consistently from Alexander is a motor in the passing game. His profile—athletic ability and power—suggests he should be a more tenacious pass rusher and more disruptive on a regular basis. This theme of taking plays off showed up too often for my liking.” This goes to a solid, Giants-oriented scouting profile that extols his ability to shed blocks, and this to a similar, Chiefs-oriented scouting profile. DL Ale

3:01 6.7 DT Joshua Farmer, Florida St. (RS Junior). 6-2¾, 314 lbs. with epic 35¼” arms (not a typo) and big 10½” hands. Born ___. __ 200_ (2_ years old). Here’s a prospect to learn more about, because he actually fits the Steelers’ mold at DE. The height isn’t there. Heck, it isn’t even close. But he’s got arms so long that he has a better net reach than most OTs. According to Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50 list (Farmer was #39), the young man “has outstanding bulk, length and strength… with a quick first step and push-the-pocket power. He can win early when slanting and he flashes the ability to stack moves together…Against the run, he faced double-teams quite a bit, but he can sink his weight and hold up fine, [and] he has a lot of shock in his hands to jolt and free himself. He’s a little late to locate the ball carrier at times, but once he finds him, he pursues with effort.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile generally agrees but sees a high-floor player with a potentially average ceiling. “Farmer needs to play as a two-gapper who muddies the pocket. He’s powerful, with long arms and strong hands,..[and has] an average anchor [that] should improve if he’s allowed to use that length to gain early control at the point of attack. There is nothing tricky about his rush, but he can jar blockers backward with a single punch. His traits will be coveted but his upside might be as a rotational defender with average starting potential.” The Draft Network scouting profile (Round 3 grade) calls Farmer, “a one-on-one nightmare with raw strength and lateral juice to cause havoc in the backfield against the run or pass.” It also notes some pad-level issues that lead to “struggles against lateral double teams.” Tom Mead’s Depot scouting report (Round 5 grade) amounts to a total pan compared to the others. The report acknowledges the many assets and the fit. “Farmer has good height, weight, and elite length with good play strength. He has experience playing from the 0-tech to the 5-tech in one- and two-gap schemes. At the snap, he has twitchy burst with solid hand placement.” But all of that gets a significant downgrade because the motor isn’t up to Pittsburgh’s standard, and “The pass-rush plan is nonexistent. He doesn’t get off blocks and doesn’t make enough plays.” DL Far

3:01 7.9 DT Rylie Mills, Notre Dame (RS Senior). 6-5, 295 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Aug. 20, 2001 (23 years old). [December Knee Injury requiring surgery] Interesting. Rylie Mills fits the Steelers’ profile well enough to earn his own “watch list” article last June. He is a fine, penetration-oriented DT and team captain who helped get Notre Dame into the CFP. The issue is a knee injury in the late-December playoff game that knocked him out for the rest of the season. All we know is that it wasn’t an ACL tear but was something severe enough to rule out any participation for at least a month or two. This grade assumes that injury won’t impact his rookie season. Jonathan Heitritter’s Depot scouting report pours a bit of cool water on the preseason hopes by emphasizing how far Mills still needs to go with his fundamentals and physique. Jon’s player comp was “John Cominsky [who] was drafted in the fourth round back in 2019 and has become a quality rotational player/spot starter for Detroit, a similar role I foresee Mills having in the league.” In other words, a valuable piece of the puzzle but not a likely Heir To Heyward. DL Mil

3:01 7.9 DT Ty Robinson, Nebraska (RS Senior). 6-4⅞, 296 lbs. with 32½” arms and big 10” hands. Born May 3, 2001 (23 years old). Color Pittsburgh intrigued, because he has something within spitting distance of the length it looks for, a very quick burst off the line, and the playing style that requires every reviewer to use the word “violent.” The issues come down to the flip side of all that length – trouble dropping his center of gravity and overall pad level – together with his relatively advanced age, and a severe lack of sophistication when it comes to the DT craft. A boom-or-bust prospect who fits so well that he could easily be a Day 2 selection. Expect Robinson’s stock to fluctuate noticeably as the process moves forward. This goes to the early January Draft Network scouting profile, which notes that Robinson has pass-rush chops in addition to his run-stuffing prowess but suffers from serious pad level issues. “Robinson possesses… the physical tools NFL defenses covet in a DL. With a few fine-tuned adjustments—improving his pad level and developing a more detailed pass-rush strategy—Robinson has the potential to be a well-rounded and highly impactful contributor at the next level, excelling against both the run and the pass.” Jim Hester’s Depot scouting report [Strong Round 3 grade) ends with a comp to “Steelers great Aaron Smith [as] a tall guy with a lot of power and size who plays high at times and doesn’t have the greatest length but knows how to win with strength, violence, motor, and intelligence. [Robinson’s] ability to get to the quarterback and create significant pressure took a big leap this past year.” DL Rob

3:01 7.8 EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston Coll. (Senior). 6-2¼, 248 lbs. with exceptional 34½” arms and 9¼” hands. Born Sep. 25, 2003 (21 years old). Ezeiruaku had tremendous production in college because he’s got burst, bend, exceptional length, and several developed pass-rush moves. He’s just notably undersized, and it isn’t clear that he can add the strength and mass he’ll need to properly set the edge against offensive linemen who will routinely outweigh him by 50-100 lbs. Think of an extra-long but no bigger Nick Herbig. Nate Kosko’s Depot scouting profile (Round 3 grade) ends with a comp to Harold Landry III: “Donovan Ezeiruaku will be a designated pass rusher in his first year and [until he can] up his effort, play strength, and aggressiveness… It is a pretty sight to see when he wins with his jab step and swim move. [But] if he is snuffed out, there is no other way for him to win.. What worries me most is his run defense and lack of play strength.” The December Bleacher Report scouting profile (Round 3 grade) agrees: genuinely great production with several very good moves but undersized with a lack of the required NFL play strength. The 33rd Team scouting profile by Kyle Crabbs ends in a more positive fringe-1st grade, calling Ezeiruaku “the most NFL-ready-made pass rusher in the class of 2025…a dynamic athlete with a seemingly endless variety of pass rush counters [and] great motor.” Crabbs also calls him “an effective run defender despite being modestly undersized,” but acknowledges that the “natural anchor at the point of attack is not great due to his frame, [and the]…ability to convert speed to power against NFL tackles may be hit or miss” for the same reason. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein heads back toward a Round 3 grade, calling Ezeiruaku “a slightly undersized outside linebacker for a 3-4 front with long arms and plus athleticism… [who] uses every bit of his length paired with aggression to mitigate size differences at the point of attack.” EDGE Eze

3:01 EDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU by way of Oregon (RS Senior) . 6-4, 250 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born ___. __ 2002 (22 years old). According to the 33rd Team scouting profile by Kyle Crabbs (Round 3 grade), Swinson offers “a vast array of pass-rush maneuvers and counter ability to play slippery through first contact, [with] some surprising speed through steep angles…[plus] good length and closing burst.” What he needs is a few years in an NFL weight room to build his play strength, and some extra training on how to set a harder edge. This goes to the NFL Draft Buzz scouting profile, which highlights Swinson’s “rare athleticism for the position…[and] devastating inside counter move.” This January scouting profile explicitly draws the obvious comparison to Alex Highsmith’s draft profile. This Giants-oriented scouting profile (Day 2 grade) identifies some lack of bend as the worst trait. EDGE Swi

3:01 OG Marcus Mbow, Purdue (RS Junior) . 6-4, 309 lbs. with 33” arms and 10⅜” hands. Born April 2, 2003 (21 years old). Imagine a shorter Chuks Okorafor, who played OT in college but has arms too short to do it in the NFL. What would he do? Move inside to become a movement-oriented, outside-zone guard. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile offers this summary: “What Mbow lacks in desired size and mass, he makes up for with athleticism, hustle and elite instincts. He is likely to head back home to guard after two years manning right tackle for Purdue. He’s a free-flowing athlete with the ability to create chunk-run opportunities with blocks on the second level or in space, but he’s also willing to swap paint with aggressive first contact.” Mbow came in at No. 47 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50 list. OL Mbo

3:01 8.3 T/G Anthony Belton, NC State (RS Senior). 6-5⅜, 345 lbs. with 34½” arms and 10¼” hands. Born _________, 2001 (24 years old). With three years of starting experience, Anthony Belton looks an awful lot like the guard-capable swing tackle Pittsburgh could really use as depth behind Troy Fautanu and Broderick Jones. His run blocking is already there. His pass protection needs work because he tends to lose leverage and roll his shoulders for extra reach on his punch. He won’t push for a starting job in 2025 unless someone gets hurt, but the ceiling is high enough to see that happening as soon as Year 2. Jonathan Heitritter’s Depot scouting report ends in a Round 2 grade because a dominant show at the Senior Bowl suggests Belton is closer to getting on the field than his earlier film suggests. This goes to the 33rd Team scouting report by Kyle Crabbs. Brandon Thorn’s scouting profile admires the “starter-level size, natural power, and enough athletic ability to warrant being drafted” but considers him a “high-variance dart throw [due to] sloppy technique and shaky recovery skills.” OT Bel

3:01 8.1 T/G Emery Jones LSU (Junior). 6-4¾, 312 lbs. with long 34¾” arms and big 10¾”” hands. Born March 5, 2004 (21 years old). Omar Khan and Andy Weidl like to build from the trenches, and there is room for a T/G type who’d compete with Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu. Jonathan Heitritter’s Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade) sums Jones up as follows: “He is a good athlete with impressive movement skills and noticeable strength, but he doesn’t always play with that strength as he needs to play more under control and less over his toes to capitalize on the traits he has.” Note that I have worked with men in other sports who had this “wants to lean in” problem, and it is fixable; but not easy to fix because you need to rebuild a lot of habits built up since childhood, both mental and physical. The player comp is none other than Broderick Jones, and you could knock this grade up by the better part of a round if you choose to write off the 2023 first rounder as a loss (which I do not). Brandon Thorn’s scouting profile ends in a Round 3, potential starter grade, saying Jones has high level tools, but also some serious technical concerns that contribute to “shaky body control and balance [that] too often sap his ability to sustain, leaving more questions than answers in his projection to the NFL.” OT Jon

3:01 8.3 QB Will Howard, Ohio State (RS Senior). 6-4, 235 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Sep. 24, 2001 (23 years old). Howard had a great start to 2024. And he had an awesome end to 2024, when things began to click and he led his team to a national championship. In between was a bit less impressive. Alex Kozora’s Depot scouting report starts by emphasizing Howard’s “prototypical frame [and] elite-level downfield touch… [and skill at] throwing good YAC balls that hit receivers in stride.” Howard also has a nice, compact release and the ability to play better in the clutch. All good. But he’s a pocket passer, not a high-quality athlete (“awkward and clunky”), his arm can fail him at times, and he played in a QB friendly offense that covered his shortcomings with a lot of extraordinary weapons. Alex views him as QB3 for the weak 2024 class. QB How

3:01 8.0 RB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma St. (Junior). 6-2, 225 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Jan. 15, 2004 (21 years old). Gordon is a downhill power runner who put up spectacular numbers in 2023 but failed to match them in 2024 because he ran behind a very poor offensive line. Najee Harris sympathizes! The exact same thing happened to him when he moved from the dominating Alabama OL to the rebuilding Steelers’ line. I have little doubt that Ollie Gordon can be a major contributor on a team that gives him creases to aim for. The big question: will Ollie Gordon only be a classic, nifty-footed, Steelers-type sledgehammer? Or does he have the burst to threaten the edge against NFL defenders? Ross McCorkle’s Depot scouting report admires all the key assets: size, contact balance, vision, COD ability, play strength, toughness, and receiving ability. Gordon also has excellent size, and pretty good top-end speed “once he gets a full head of steam.” The acceleration is described as “just adequate,” and his blocking could use some work. Ross compares his running style to Le’Veon Bell, right down to the occasional times when his patience can drive you mad, but the film also shows plenty of quick hitters where he saw a crease and took it without hesitation. RB Gor

3:01 7.9 RB RJ Harvey, UCF (RS Senior). 5-9, 208 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Feb. __, 2001 (23 years old). A back with Lev Bell patience, the ability to burst through a hole when it appears, and the speed to go all the way if he gets the chance. Steven Pavelka’s Depot scouting report describes Harvey as a “shifty [player with the] ability to cut on a dime [who] flashes home-run speed [and] has good ability in the receiving game.” Good contact balance too. Harvey has fully recovered from a torn ACL in 2021. The big downside is a minor case of fumbleitis. This goes to a Senior Bowl interview with Steeler Depot’s Jonathan Heitritter. RB Har

3:01 7.8 RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State (Senior). 5-10, 208 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Oct. 22, 2022 (22 years old). You want home runs? As a true freshman, TreVeyon Henderson set the Ohio State record for most yards in a single game! The young man majored in patience, vision, burst, killer speed and may be the best blocker of the class. But he has been limited by nagging injuries throughout his college career, and you have to wonder how many games a year he’d miss due to NFL-level violence and physicality. Alex Kozora’s excellent Depot scouting report includes a few extra tidbits, positive and negative, that really fill out the story. “Willing and aggressive pass protector… Unselfish and team-first player, known for sliding to win instead of scoring…Limited power and goes down easily…Surprising lack of wiggle to elude defenders in close quarters.” I add that his film shows some gaping holes he’s unlikely to find in the NFL. Alex concluded, “Henderson is a breakaway speed runner with home-run ability…but he doesn’t profile as a 1A running back or starter. He’s better off the bench as a 1B/No. 2.” This goes to a nice Steelers-oriented scouting report from late February. RB Hen

3:01 7.7 RB Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State by way of Ole Miss (Junior). 6-0, 219 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born ___. __ 200_ (2_ years old). Quinshon Judkins stood out in the CFP against the best competition in the nation. He plays fast, with impressive vision, agility, burst through the crease, and contact balance after he gets hit. Profiles such as Josh Carney’s Depot scouting report point out that it’s immediate rather than long speed. “He’s a guy who will hit the 10+ yard run time and time again (14.7% of his college runs went for 10+ yards)….[but then] he’d just run out of gas.” An excellent fit if the Steelers really want to emphasize zone running and can do without home runs since he also has the sturdy size that ought to keep him healthy. This goes to a January scouting profile from Kyle Crabbs. RB Jud

3:01 7.6 RB Devin Neal, Kansas (Senior). 5-10¾, 220 lbs. with 30” arms and 8¾” hands. Born Aug. 12, 2003 (21 years old). Quick story. I focused on Devin Neal in early January because the description looked like exactly what Pittsburgh wants. Good size with a history of durability and the ability to take over a game – like he did in a 41-carry game when he singlehandedly outscored a Colorado football team led by Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy-winner Travis Hunter. My problem was simple. Neal played a lot of snaps in college, was reported to be 215 lbs., and the way he moved convinced me he was probably closer to 200. Enter the Senior Bowl, where he weighed in at 220 and looked every bit as good. The critique would be that Neal’s very good at everything, but short of great in all of it with the possible exception of short-area quickness. Speed, vision, burst, agility, contact balance, play strength, receiving ability, etc. Production too (4,200 yards in his career), and he’s also been described as “soft-spoken and professional.” Alex Kozora’s Depot scouting report (strong Round 3 grade) ends by saying, “For a Pittsburgh team that likes its running backs to have size but could be looking for explosiveness in Arthur Smith’s zone system, Neal provides both. He’s a true slashing zone runner who reminds me of Devin Singletary. But that profile doesn’t perfectly align. My NFL comp will land on D’Andre Swift.” This goes to a fairly balanced December scouting profile, which says “The attribute that holds Neal back the most is his general lack of physicality. He’s somewhat undersized [N.B. Not according to the Senior Bowl scale], and it shows often on inside runs [N.B. to my eye fair] and doesn’t have true breakaway wheels to function as a speed threat.” RB Nea

3:01 7.6 WR Isaiah Bond, Texas (Junior). 5-11, 180 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born March 15, 2004 (20 years old). And now we come to a WR option who does have a superpower: “Surreal short-area agility and explosiveness to change directions and create space.” Continuing, respected analyst Kyle Crabbs adds that Bond is “Electric… [A] hyper-creative route runner [who] can turn defenders inside out from the slot or perimeter alike.” Fast too. His stock falls because his college production did not match the talent. Not much help in the run game, he may have issues with beating NFL press experts on the release, and he wins because he’s open more than he will be on contested catches. Played for Alabama in Saban’s final 2023 run before transferring to Texas for 2024. Nate Kosko’s Depot scouting report ends in a Round 3 grade based on a projection that he will “[have a place] in the league as a deep threat and gadget player, [but] lacks the physicality, blocking ability, zone IQ, and down-to-down route running ability to be a consistent starter in a good receiving room.” WR Bon

3:01 8.0 WR Ricky White III, UNLV (Senior). 6-0½, 179 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 8⅞” hands. Born Feb 6, 2002 (23 years old). Josh Carney’s Depot scouting report and the Shrine Bowl interview emphasize that White is the big-play special teamer of the draft. “As a receiver, though, White has a lot to work with. He doesn’t explode out of his breaks as a route runner and tends to round things off at times, but there’s some moments on tape of him being a dynamic route runner, winning with precision in his routes to create separation and make for big plays…Where White is going to be really intriguing to watch in the NFL is after the catch… [because he is] dynamic with the football in his hands… [and] can break tackles.” Add 10-15 pounds of good weight to his frame and you’d have a major draft target. I’m just not sure his frame can support that. WR Whi

3:01 7.9 WR Kyle Williams, Wash. St. (RS Senior). 5-10¼, 182 lbs. with 30½” arms and 8¾” hands. Born ___. __ 200_ (2_ years old). A skilled WR with moderate size; good speed, COD, hands, and quickness; exceptional savvy; and inside/outside flexibility. He’ll need to add a good bit of strength and a professional release package to counter big CBs, but he could be special if he has that kind of obsessive work ethic. Tom Mead’s Depot scouting report compares Kyle Williams to no less than Antonio Brown – in style as a prospect, not as a prediction that he’ll have a half-dozen consecutive years with HOF production, nor go batty with off-field problems. “He is the antithesis of the [current] Steelers’ wide receiver room. He wins off the line, creates space, and adds yards after the catch. Additionally, he has room to get even better.” What’s missing is bulk, length, and blocking prowess. This scouting profile agrees with Tom Mead, saying Williams “has all the tools of an above-average NFL receiver.” The Draft Network scouting profile mirrors the others. “Williams is a great athlete with surprising nuance to his route tree who suffered from poor quarterback play or his season could have been even bigger in 2024. He projects as an alignment-versatile receiver.” WR Wil

3:12 7.9 CB Zy Alexander, LSU by way of SE Louisiana (Senior). 6-1, 192 lbs. with 31⅜” arms and 9¼” hands. Born ___. __ 200_ (2_ years old). The written notes all sound like a fringe-1st prospect. Consider the Bleacher Report scouting profile: “Great length and size… runs very well, saying in phase… Quickly sinks his hips; good physicality… secure tackler who comes up quickly to support the run… great ball skills… excels in press coverage… particularly [good] against larger wideouts… etc.” Jonathan Heitritter’s Depot scouting report ends with a Round 3 grade based on concerns that Alexander may be a bit of a linear athlete who really belongs in a Cover 3 defense rather than the more varied Pittsburgh system. A more general critique would be that Alexander gets burned too often by elite natural talent. Improving his jam and other technical factors could help, but all of that is projection. I really want to see how he measures up for pure, straight-line speed. CB Ale

3:12 7.9 CB Quincy Riley, Louisville (RS Senior). 5-10⅜, 192 lbs. with 31½” arms and small 8⅜” hands. Born May 26, 2001 (23 years old). Often included on “most underrated CB” lists, Riley is quick, fluid, and aggressive, with the COD to play you-take-that-cat ball. An eager tackler but not an effective one, he should have better results for a young man this size. Good ball skills, with inside/outside flexibility to cover a variety of CB tasks. Jim Hester’s Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade) describes Riley as an old-fashioned smaller CB you’d assign to cover the likes of a Julian Edelman; the miniature but super-shifty slot receiver. “Man coverage is where he shines brightest. He can use his exceptional ball skills, straight-line speed from his track background, physicality at the catch point, and fluid hips to mirror guys off the line.” CB Ril

3:12 7.8 NT Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon by way of Houston and tiny Independence Community College (RS Senior). 6-2, 342 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 9½” hands. Born ___. __ 200_ (2_ years old). A huge, squatty, and immensely powerful nose tackle. Caldwell is an intriguing prospect because he was surprisingly explosive during his 2024 run at close to 350 lbs. This dropped to 242 for an excellent Senior Bowl (where he flashed “a bull rush that is almost unfair”) and also told Steeler Depot’s Ross McCorkle that he plans to drop another 20-25 lbs. Playing at 320 would do nothing to harm his anchor, which is based more on leverage and strength but might add some extra pop to his pass-rush potential. If that happens, he will be firmly on the Steelers’ Round 3-4 watch list. This also means that Caldwell’s condition at the Combine could be a good indicator of his discipline and dedication. Jim Hester’s Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade) starts with these revealing lines: “Jamaree Caldwell is a testament to perseverance, work ethic, and finding a way to succeed.” That’s exactly what you want to read about a Round 3-4 pick because it guarantees the floor while leaving room open for the ceiling. “Caldwell is a girthy, twitchy, and strong nose tackle who offers a lot of flexibility for a team. He’ll most likely be a two-gapping monster in the middle, but he’s a guy you don’t necessarily have to bring off of the field on third downs because he gives you plenty of flashes as a pass rusher. His power, low center of gravity, and short-area quickness make him a very unique nose tackle prospect.” This goes to a Chiefs-oriented scouting profile. The 33rd Team scouting profile by Kyle Crabbs (Round 4) concludes that the 340+ version of “Caldwell projects best as a 2-gapping nose tackle at the NFL level. He offers pleasant upside as a supersized A-gap rusher, but his marquee role is that of a space-eater in base defense and on short-yardage down and distance opportunities.” The 325 lb. version? That’s the debate. DL Cal

3:12 8.6 EDGE Ashton Gillotte, Louisville (Senior). 6-3, 275 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Dec. 5, 2001 (23 years old). Efram Geller’s Depot scouting profile describes Gillotte as a fringe-1st, “extremely well-rounded pass rusher with a high run-defending floor. Gillotte’s athletic ceiling limits his draft profile… but he is skilled enough to start immediately and grow into an edge two… His premier athletic trait is strength… [and the] ability to string moves together.” Edge is never off the Steelers’ board no matter what, but it is certainly a lower priority in 2025 than most years. Especially for a prospect who looks more like a 4-3 DE than a 3-4 OLB. That earns a significant discount on this year’s Steeler-specific board. EDGE Gil

3:12 8.0 G/T Wyatt Milum, WVU (Senior). 6-6⅜, 315 lbs. with 32½” arms and 10¼” hands. Born Dec. 27, 2001 (23 years old). A four-year starter at both LT and RT on the same OL as Zach Frazier, Milum’s lack of reach and ultra-quick feet will force him to play guard at the next level. In that role he’s a darned nice prospect who might be graded higher if Pittsburgh had more need at the position. This goes to Brandon Thorn’s typically excellent scouting profile (Round 2 grade). Ross McCorkle’s Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade) agrees that Milum will need to be a guard at the next level because pure speed off the edge and lateral counters were his bane as a college tackle. That flaw, which vanishes if he moves inside, probably accounts for the high number of penalties. Ross particularly praises Milum’s “tremendous latch strength…When he [gets] his hands on you, good luck breaking free from the block.” He adds that Milum’s football IQ, “get-off and first-step reaction to the snap help compensate for his lack of top-end athleticism and allow him to successfully reach block to seal off defenders.” OL Mil

3:12 8.1 OG Tate Ratledge, Georgia (Senior). 6-6, 320 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Apr. 26, 2004 (23 years old). Technically adept, surprisingly athletic, starter-ready, and with room to improve. The main knocks on Ratledge come from his exclusive RG experience in a system based solidly on gap and inside zone-run concepts. His ability to play other spots and other systems requires speculation. Other than that, he’s a good, solid, multisport athlete who piled on good muscle once he began to focus on his future as an NFL guard. Ross McCorkle’s Depot scouting report (Round 2-3 grade) describes Ratledge as a good, athletic, power-oriented guard whose “current technique has him better suited for a gap-based run scheme…[but] with some technique work, he can be just as effective in a zone offense that has him playing in space a bit more.” Ross uses none other than Mason McCormick, the Steelers’ 2024 Round 4 pick, as the player comp. Brandon Thorn’s scouting profile agrees, and also ends in a Round 2 grade for a “potential impact player [who] should get in a lineup within his rookie year.” OL Rat

3:12 QB Tyler Shough (“Shuck”) Louisville by way of Texas Tech by way of Oregon (7-year RS Senior) . 6-5, 225 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Sept. 28, 1999 (25 years old). [2021 broken collarbone, 2022 broken collarbone, 2023 broken fibula] Excellent size, easy NFL arm talent, tremendous mobility, and a full slate of college experience under excellent QB developers. That’s impressive! So why isn’t Shough in the Round 1-2 conversation? (A) you need to discount his grade for that long list of season-ending injuries, all of which occurred before halfway through the season, and (B) he’ll turn 26 soon after opening day of his rookie year. Shough has been around long enough to be Justin Herbert’s backup at Oregon! Ignore those discounts and Round 1-2 would be appropriate. And, in fact, the buzz is building! Shough was voted the best practice QB at the Senior Bowl. That sent respected analysts like Louis Riddick (review is linked) and Todd McShay (same) back into the film room, from which they emerged with ”Steal Of The Draft!” narratives. Greg Cosell has him as the #2 QB in the draft based on film alone. The expansive PFN scouting profile from the same time period puts it bluntly: “Shough could be a high second-round pick, and one could argue he deserves to be in the same conversation as Ward and Sanders. However, his talent cannot be evaluated in isolation. External factors, such as his age and injury history, play a significant role in his draft stock.” This gif-supported, Vikings-oriented scouting report agrees on the Day 2 grade and the QB3/4 position for this year’s draft class, despite some well-argued frustrations about Shough’s field vision and tendency to check things down too quickly. QB Sch

3:12 7.9 RB Cam Skattebo (“SKAT-eh-boo”), Arizona St. (RS Senior). 5-11, 215 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Feb. 5, 2022 (23 years old). A good, between-the-tackles, downhill runner with excellent contact balance, physicality, 3rd-down ability as both receiver and blocker, and an endless motor. He lacks short-area acceleration, and he’s only got adequate speed. This goes to the Bleacher Report scouting profile. The Draft Network scouting profile uses words like “punishing” and “physically dominant.” Jonathan Heitritter’s Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade) says Skattebo isn’t the guy if you want to add speed, but rather “is similar to what the team has targeted in the past at the position: big, strong, and powerful with notable receiving skills.” RB Sca

3:12 7.5 RB Bhayshul Tuten, Va. Tech (Senior). 5-9¾, 209 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Feb. 4, 2003 (23 years old). Tom Mead’s Depot scouting report makes for a very interesting read because the descriptions make Tuten sound like a Round 2 prospect for a team that wants to rely on outside zone runs, but ends with a Round 4 grade because (a) he can’t be a bell-cow back outside of that limited role, (b) has fumbling problems to overcome, and (c) the ridiculous depth of the 2025 class. “Overall, Tuten has good size and elite speed…can make a guy miss anywhere on the field…runs with patience… and can accelerate in a blink. [He also runs] with good pad level, [contact balance]…is a solid receiver out of the backfield…and is a willing pass protector [who] shows good technique while taking on blitzers.” RB Tut

3:21 STEELERS’ ROUND 3 PICK (# 83 OVERALL) A0 AAA

3:24 7.5 CB Cobee Bryant, Kansas (Senior). 5-11, 171 lbs. with 31⅞” arms and 8⅞” hands. Born ___. ______, 200_ (2_ years old). [Mtg. at Shrine Bowl, _____] A ballhawk who plays a very physical game despite his string-bean build, which is by far the biggest concern. Special teams prowess provides a solid floor. This goes to the Bleacher Report scouting profile, which admires Bryant’s athleticism, ball hawking, tackling, and overall game, but does question his top-end speed and in some instances COD. Josh Carney’s Depot scouting report (Round 3-4 grade) describes Cobee Bryant as a miniature tough guy who “looks like a nice complementary No. 2 cornerback in the NFL…He’s sticky in coverage, has excellent ball skills, and will throw his body around to make plays against the run. My only real concern is his size. His frame is largely maxed out, too, so it’s not as if he can add weight from a muscle standpoint…He has all the tools. His measurables just hold him back some. But you can’t measure heart and determination.” CB Bry

3:24 8.4 EDGE/DT Jordan Burch, Oregon by way of S. Car. (________) . 6-4⅜”, 294 lbs. with moderate __” arms and __” hands. Born ___. __ 2001 (23 years old). DL Bur

3:24 DT Howard Cross III, Note Dame (RS Senior) . 6-1, 290-ish lbs. with ___” arms and __” hands. Born Dec. __, 2001 (23 years old). His father is Howard Cross Jr., the longtime Giants TE. The son is a quick as [censored], undersized 3-tech who’s going to make some 4-3 team very happy. Not a fit in Pittsburgh, more’s the pity DL Cro

3:24 DT Aeneas Peebles (RS Senior) . 6-0⅜, 289 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 10” hands. Born Sep. 3, 2001 (23 years old). Aeneas Peebles is fun, regardless of how you think he’d fit in Pittsburgh. Look at that build again. He’s about 5 inches shorter than a typical Pittsburgh DL, and just about the same weight. A walking, ironwood stump, with strength to match the mass and pad level to match the build. Add a motor that would frighten wolverines and one of the best get-offs in CFB. What do you get? Someone who (a) burrows through gaps with enormous speed and leverage, (b) constantly blows up plays with stupid amounts of penetration, and (c) is very hard to move because he’s the low man. What can’t he do? 2-gap. Peebles is a penetrator; a human church key for prying open offensive lines, and (unlike your Heyward/Tuitt prototypes) his opponents will always know what he’s going to do. That’s a part-time player for the Steelers unless (a) he matures into Aaron Donald, or (b) the team uses an extra roster spot to build a DL rotation of players with various skill sets. This goes to the Draft Network scouting profile, which uses phrases like these: “Wildly disruptive… elite center of gravity… great technique… the kind of defensive lineman I want on my team…a game-wrecker [with] a compact, stocky frame with a heavy mid-body and tree-trunk legs… the ideal penetrating disrupter [whose] get-off is downright elite, but his ability to get his feet in the ground before contact is special… a force multiplier for an IDL room… Violent, tenacious, and technically savvy, Aeneas Peebles is your favorite team’s favorite IDL..” It’s enough to make you wish the Steelers were a 4-3 team. This PFF article on top draft sleepers notes that “Peebles has been the nation’s most efficient pass rusher at the defensive tackle position over the last two years.” DL Pee

3:24 7.4 DT JJ Pegues (“p’GEZ”), Ole Miss by way of Auburn (RS Senior). 6-2⅛, 323 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 9¼” hands. Born Nov. 25, 2001 (23 years old). Expect this grade to move a lot over the process since JJ Pegues is hard to fit into any kind of box. Athleticism? The man started college as a versatile TE, moved to the defense, and still took offensive snaps as a Wildcat QB and short-yardage RB! And did it well since he’s quite nimble for his size. He’s also supposed to be a huge asset from the hearts-and-smarts perspective. Pegues came out of nowhere to dominate the Shrine Bowl practices, and the clips in Josh Carney’s Depot scouting report (early 4th) leave a deep impression that it was no fluke. Pegues may be built like a NT with very little extra weight — and he has that “You Shall Not Pass!” ability — but he moves with the explosiveness of someone 40 pounds lighter. He’s also got better length than most of his peers, close to what Pittsburgh asks of its DE prospects. TBH, most of those clips look like someone I would grade in Round 2! The issues appear to be (a) rawness when it comes to hand fighting, pass-rush moves (few if any), and overall awareness at the position despite several years of experience, and (b) “some questions about his motor; tends to not finish plays, [which] could be due to two-way usage and lack of conditioning.” All fair points. Interviews will matter. This goes to the NFL Draft Buzz profile, which identifies a whole series of impressive assets before a more limited set of drawbacks that basically add up to, “very raw on the position-specific skills.” This tape-supported, Giants-oriented scouting profile ends in a mid- to late-3rd grade. This neat little January scouting profile ends in a fringe-100, Round 3-4 grade. DL Peg

3:24 7.6 NT Jordan Phillips, Maryland (RS Soph.). 6-1¼, 318 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 9⅜” hands. Born Jun. 6, 2004 (20 years old). Yet another fascinating NT type for the Steelers to look at in the Round 3-4 range. Phillips is a certified Feldman Freak athlete with a deep background as a high school wrestler. Combined with his really good strength, leverage (he gets pad level), and burst, this young man (only 20!) has endless potential. Perhaps even more than you’d hope, since he also has a famous work ethic. The issue is that he’s barely begun to learn the position, and a lot of that work ethic during Years 1-3 will be devoted to nailing down his elementary basics, and developing some pass rush moves. Jim Hester’s Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade) explains that “ Phillips isn’t a guy who will wow you with any pass-rushing moves or techniques to deconstruct a block. His wins come more from get-off and power with full extension rather than breaking down blocks… If he can rush the opposing quarterback and collapse the pocket at the next level, it will come from his power in the early stages of his development. He’s very raw regarding pass-rushing moves and has the required skills to break down a block. He has the footwork to develop, but the technique and fundamentals just aren’t there consistently.” The gifs that Jim includes from Senior Bowl practices show a particularly impressive ability to deal with double teams. The Draft Buzz scouting profile could have copied the Depot version: “after hours of film study, one thing becomes crystal clear – Phillips has the raw tools to be a game-wrecking nose tackle in the NFL. The wrestling background shows up constantly in how he uses leverage and hand placement to control blocks… The defensive scheme fit here is crucial. In [Pittsburgh,] Baltimore or Cleveland’s aggressive 3-4 front, Phillips could be unleashed as a penetrating nose who commands double teams and creates havoc. His explosive first step would be weaponized on stunts and twists, while his natural power at the point of attack would eat up blockers. The processing delays I see on tape need serious work – he’s often a beat late reading combination blocks which leads to him getting washed. But you can’t teach his brand of explosive power and natural leverage.” DL Phi

3:24 8.2 NT Deone Walker, Kentucky (Junior). 6-7¼, 340 lbs. with 34½” arms and 10¾” hands. Born Mar. 11, 2004 (20 years old). I can easily predict the fights in our Comments section about this very young man who had the stuff to be elected a team captain in both his Sophomore and Junior years. That’s a locker room leader! But… how much more will he be on an NFL field than he was in college? On the plus side, there’s Walker’s youth, and the potential if he can develop significantly better pad level, better burst off the ball, and skill at using his length. On the down side, his college play demonstrated a lack of stamina & motor, high pad level, and sharply limited mobility outside the box despite his impressive quickness on the line. TBH, I really wish he’d go back to college rather than entering the 2025 draft. His 2023 was much better than 2024, and that 340 includes at least 15 lbs. of bad weight. His stock might really go up if he can play at 320 instead. If nothing else, it would answer the questions going to discipline and dedication. I’d also love to know why he’s playing DL rather than OT, because that’s what he looks like. Note that another comp stood out during the Senior Bowl: Daniel McCullers, who had similarly enormous length and strength, but never made it in the league because he couldn’t play low enough. Walker’s Senior Bowl consisted of boom-and-bust downs where he looked unstoppable when he got the initial edge, and got routinely abused by much smaller men when they got beneath his pads, or hit him with wash-down double teams. Nate Kosko’s Depot scouting profile calls Walker “a high-energy player who wears his heart on his sleeve… You can feel his veteran presence, which other teams take note of because of the number of double teams sent his way. Walker eats these double teams and does not allow himself to get pushed back… Along with his athleticism, Walker plays with light feet, which gives him a good chance of changing direction.” Here is a Senior Bowl interview with Steeler Depot’s Jonathan Heitritter. Kyle Crabbs’ January scouting profile (to be updated) (Round 4 grade) views Walker as a “supersized player who plays supersized on a number of different fronts” but warns that “his pass rush profile [that] gets everyone most excited [is] the least likely to translate.” A very high quality, but purely 2-down Nose Tackle in either a 3-4 or 4-3, and preferably a system that would include 0-tech, 1-tech, and 2i-tech to reflect his athleticism. “He’s not explosive enough as currently constructed to warrant authentic 3-technique opportunities.” The PFN scouting profile specifically notes that he was “much less effective as a pass-rusher in 2024 than he was in 2023,” but says his “incredibly high upside” nevertheless warrants a pick in the first half of Round 2. The Bleacher Report scouting profile (strong Round 3 grade) notes his background as a HS basketball player, and concludes he has flashed “the quickness of a 3-technique,” but will be limited to Nose Tackle snaps “until he starts playing with better leverage and improves against double teams.” This early January scouting profile acknowledges the native assets, but ends with a Round 4 grade based on “marginal pad level and a lack of effective hand usage… [plus] his lack of motor, competitive toughness, pad level, and conditioning.” DL Wal

3:24 8.4 DT/EDGE Jordan Burch, Oregon by way of S. Car. (RS Senior). 6-5⅛, 295 lbs. with moderate 32¾” arms and __” hands. Born Oct. 10, 2001 (23 years old). An oversized 4-3 DE who would look exactly like an ideal Steelers DT if not for the lack of arm length (which does show up when he’s been asked to defend against the run). He’s also reported to be an exceptional, if somewhat linear, athlete with several pass rush moves and the ability to convert speed to power in a serious way. The process will move his stock significantly up or down from a Steelers POV. Tom Mead’s Depot scouting report notes that Internet scouts may be undervaluing Burch because a knee injury slowed him down for most of the 2024 season, even if he did tough his way through. EDGE Bur

3:24 7.6 EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio St. (Senior). 6-5, 260 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born May 6, 2002 (22 years old). [Has occasionally lost his cool on the field.] A power-oriented Edge who excels at setting the edge and collapsing the pocket, but lacks the burst, bend, array of developed pass rush moves, and weird athleticism to really challenge NFL OT’s around the edge. He was a 5-star recruit for a reason, so his overall athletic talent can’t be questioned, but it’s never quite translated. The main issues on film were missed tackles and an apparent lack of wind that saps his motor. Questions also exist about his ability to handle coverage duties. Steven Pavelka’s Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade) describes Sawyer as a big, solid gamer who steps up big in the biggest moments, and is “almost guaranteed to be a rotational edge rusher as a 3-4 outside linebacker at worst… Creates a good amount of pressure that may not show up in the stat sheets with sacks… One of my biggest issues with Sawyer is [the way he will] constantly [have] either a sack or tackle for loss in his grasp but can never seem to finish.” EDGE Saw

3:24 EDGE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio St. (Senior) . 6-5, 269 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born May __, 2003 (21 years old). As good an Edge player as you’re going to find for someone who lacks the bend, burst, and native athleticism to beat NFL tackles in the pass rush game. He’s tremendous at setting the edge on run downs; has a high football IQ that gives him superior instincts about when to cover swing passes, and the like; and he should be solid at compressing even an NFL pocket. May be more of an undersized 4-3 type than a 3-4 OLB who’d be asked to handle multiple duties. EDGE Tui

3:24 7.6 OT Charles Grant, William & Mary (Senior). 6-4, 300 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born ___. __ 200_ (2_ years old). Tom Mead’s Depot scouting report describes Grant as a highly athletic small school tackle, who was bigger and better than his FCS competition, but will need to add some bulk and more refined technique in order to make the jump up to the NFL level. OT Gra

3:24 7.0 QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss (Senior). 6-1⅞, 226 lbs. with 9½” hands. Born May 13, 2003 (21 years old). There are some prospects who appeal beyond all the measurable factors, and Jaxson Dart is one of them. This is a tough, tough kid with very good size, who played through painful injuries without a blink. He’s got the “It” factor, too. Alas, but his actual film doesn’t live up to that. As summarized in Alex Kozora’s Depot scouting report, “he’s just not great in any area besides his toughness. His biggest issue is a lack of timing on throws. Dart needs to speed up his process and he’s often too late, allowing contested situations with the DB closing on his target… Dart does a lot of things well… [b]ut there aren’t a lot of things he does great… Everything about his game is Bs, not As.” Yeah, okay, I can grant all that [pouts out lower lip] but I don’t care. This is the sort of young man who will make your team better even if he’s only a backup. Gardner Minshew 2.0. QB Dar

3:24 7.9 RB D.J. Giddens, Kansas St. (RS Junior). 6-1, 205 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Aug. 26, 2003 (21 years old). Cue the Jaylen Warren vibes, except 5” taller and 10 lbs. lighter. Giddens A solid, all-around RB who can run inside, outside, and on pass routes. Notes include good vision, contact balance (not a given for someone his height), patience to let blocks develop, and short area quickness to make tacklers miss. Jonathan Heitritter’s Depot scouting report ends in a Round 3 grade and a comparison to Chuba Hubbard “as another high-cut runner who has good size and play speed but wasn’t seen as the freak athlete. However, after backing up Christian McCaffrey for a couple of years, Hubbard broke into the starting lineup and shined in 2024, earning himself a lucrative contract extension. I see a similar trend for Giddens.” RB Gid

3:24 7.6 RB Damien Martinez, Miami by way of Oregon St. (Junior). 5-11⅛, 226 lbs. with 32” arms and 8½” hands. Born Jan. 31 2004 (21 years old). A power back from the Najee Harris school, who will toss off potential tacklers one on one, and then move the pile another yard or three for good measure. But he’s a ‘turn one into two, three into 6’ type of runner, who won’t ever turn 7 into 50. The only off field knock seems to be a young-and-stupid arrest for “suspicion of DUI” back in 2023, which was later dropped. Ross McCorkle’s Depot scouting report concludes that “what he lacks in long speed and burst, he makes up for with patience, good angles, and stop-start ability with his lateral agility. He is both tough to bring down and elusive enough in the open field to be a problem in space.” Ross also acknowledges that he needs to learn how to block (which should be doable), and isn’t a receiving threat (which may not be due to iffy hands). This goes to a Depot interview with Ross McCorkle at the Senior Bowl. RB Mar