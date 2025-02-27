‘Pittsburgh Steelers Are My Favorite:’ Georgia LB Jalon Walker Reveals Love For The Black And Gold

Although they’ve been a little lackluster in recent years, the Pittsburgh Steelers still have one of the strongest fanbases in the NFL. Steelers fans are a threat to take over almost any stadium. Due to their rich history, the team has a passionate following. It seems that even includes University of Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker, one of the top prospects in the 2025 draft.
“I grew up with my dad liking the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Walker said Wednesday on Pro Football Talk. “Of course, I followed behind him. So, the Pittsburgh Steelers are my favorite.”
Projected to be a first-round pick, Walker is one of the most exciting linebackers in this year’s class. He’s a versatile athlete who could find success rushing the passer while also having some range in coverage. While he could potentially be off the board by the time the Steelers pick, maybe he will be available. It sounds like that could be a dream come true for Walker.
Unfortunately, it wouldn’t make a ton of sense for the Steelers to select him in the first round. Edge rusher is one of the team’s strengths, with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith in place as the starters. Nick Herbig is also one of the more reliable backups in the league.
Walker can also play middle linebacker, but the Steelers don’t have a massive need for that position. Patrick Queen just signed a big deal last offseason, and Payton Wilson had a solid rookie year as well. The Steelers could add to that room, but doing it in the first round might not be wise.
Walker is talented, though. He even won the Butkus Award last year, given to the best linebacker in college football. Wilson won that award in 2023, and other winners include Luke Kuechly and Von Miller. Although he might not end up as a Steeler, Walker’s future looks bright.
Wherever he goes, it will be interesting to see if Walker retains any of his Steelers fandom. It might be hard to let that go completely, especially if his father is also a fan. However, if Walker ends up with any of the other AFC North teams, he might need to drop his love for the Steelers quickly. Maybe he will end up in Pittsburgh, too. Anything is possible with the draft.