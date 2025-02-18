Pittsburgh Named Best Fit For Top FA Corner, Several Own Pending Free Agents

Flush with cap space, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be big players come the start of free agency three weeks from now. That means going after external free agents and re-signing their own. ESPN’s Matt Bowen linked the top 50 pending free agents to which team fits them best, matching one outsider and several internal candidates to Pittsburgh.

The top name is San Francisco 49ers CB Charvarius Ward. Bowen thinks he would fit right at home in the Steelers’ scheme.

“Ward has the man-coverage ability to press or pedal off the ball, along with the backfield vision to make plays in zone coverage. I see him fitting nicely opposite Joey Porter Jr. in a Steelers defensive scheme that played single-high coverage over 50% of the time last season. Over seven pro seasons, Ward has 10 interceptions and 59 pass breakups.”

Ward seems destined to hit the market, essentially saying as much in a recent tweet that vowed a stronger 2025 after a down 2024. Regression was understandable given the hardship he faced, losing his daughter to a heart condition midway through the season.

Not turning 29 until May, Ward had a big 2023 season for San Francisco. He picked off five passes and broke up a league-high 23 passes, making the Pro Bowl and earning a second-team All-Pro nod. Active in the run game, Ward notched at least 60 tackles from 2021-2023 and still had 54 tackles in just 12 games in 2024.

He’s expected to command a contract similar to what he inked with the 49ers ahead of the 2022 season, a deal that averaged $14 million per season. Pittsburgh can afford that and faces uncertainty at No. 2 corner. Donte Jackson is a pending free agent coming off an ugly final six weeks while the talented Cory Trice Jr. has yet to prove he can stay healthy over the course of a season.

The rest of the names linked to the Steelers on Bowen’s list were their own free agents – QB Justin Fields and RB Najee Harris. Pittsburgh has a much more notable free agent pool compared to a season ago. Bowen sees the allure of keeping Fields over Wilson.

“With his dual-threat ability and improved footwork and vision in the pocket, the Steelers could re-sign Fields over Russell Wilson.”

Most of the discussion around Fields focuses on his athleticism and running ability and there’s no question those are among his top traits. But as Bowen notes, he made strides as a passer, cleaning up his mechanics and improving consistency.

Listing Harris with Pittsburgh is a little surprising but the Steelers’ ground-heavy run game suits the durable Harris, who has yet to miss a game in his four-year career. Still, going to a place like the Los Angeles Chargers as the hammer back for Jim Harbaugh or perhaps being the workhorse back for the Las Vegas Raiders feel like strong options.

The New York Giants were named best fit for QB Russell Wilson. The two sides had mutual interest last year and if Wilson doesn’t re-up with Pittsburgh and officially becomes a free agent, they feel like the most likely team he’ll sign with in the post-Daniel Jones era.

Top free agent WR Tee Higgins was matched with the Washington Commanders, though the Cincinnati Bengals seem poised to place the franchise tag on him. Kansas City Chiefs OG Trey Smith came in second, Bowen listing his best fit with the Chicago Bears and their need to protect QB Caleb Williams after a 68-sack rookie campaign.