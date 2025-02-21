PFF Writer Names Sam Darnold Best QB Option For Steelers In 2025

The last time the Pittsburgh Steelers had realistic hopes of contending for the Super Bowl, they had consistent quarterback play. It’s no coincidence that the Steelers haven’t been true contenders ever since they lost that. Sam Darnold represents a potential change in fortune for Pittsburgh, and Pro Football Focus’ John Kosko thinks he’s the Steelers’ best option at the position in 2025.

“If Darnold were to land in Pittsburgh, he’d have Arthur Smith calling plays in a run-heavy system, an ideal setup for a quarterback who thrived using play action in 2024,” Kosko wrote. “The Steelers still need to add weapons and improve pass protection, but for Darnold, organizational stability is key. No team provides that better than the Steelers.”

It seems like a no-brainer that Pittsburgh would have interest in Darnold, who is coming off easily the best year of his career. He completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns with 12 interceptions and a passer rating of 102.5. By basis of the eye test and the stat sheet, Darnold was better than any option the Steelers had at the position in 2024.

Yet, Sam Darnold’s had a roller-coaster of a career, and there are red flags for some. Before landing in Minnesota, Darnold bounced around. He was drafted third overall by the New York Jets in 2018 and things never worked out there. He had a solid six-game stretch with the Carolina Panthers in 2022. However, that was the most sustained success Darnold had before landing in Minnesota. Combine that with the fact that his only successful year came with excellent weapons around him and one of the better head coaches in the league in Kevin O’Connell and people begin to question whether his success was a fluke.

If the Steelers have any interest in Sam Darnold, Kosko does provide some reasons for encouragement. Arthur Smith is not the same caliber of play caller as O’Connell. Yet, Darnold thrived in play-action schemes, which Smith loves to use. Also, the Steelers are much more of a stable organization than ones Darnold’s been a part of.

Darnold could be a serious upgrade. He’s also a major risk. Still, it might be time for Pittsburgh to take one of those risks.