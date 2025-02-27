PFF Outlines Steelers’ Ideal Three-Round Draft Haul

In the months ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, it’s rather clear where the Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest needs lie on the roster. Fortunately for Pittsburgh, the draft class offers some high-end talent and a lot of depth at most of its areas of need.
Those include defensive line, cornerback, running back, wide receiver and quarterback. Though they’re not going to be able to address all of their needs in the draft, making free agency all the more important once again, the Steelers should be able to come away with quite a bit of talent in the 2025 NFL Draft.
For Pro Football Focus, the first three rounds should offer the Steelers immediate contributors. In a piece for PFF.com, Bradley Locker outlined the ideal draft haul for the Black and Gold in the first three rounds.
That haul? Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton and Maryland defensive lineman Jordan Phillips.
“Whether through free agency or the draft, the Steelers are almost certain to bolster their receiver corps next to George Pickens this offseason. Few candidates would be more ideal than Egbuka (82.4 PFF receiving grade), who brings elite route running and hands to the slot,” Locker writes regarding the Steelers’ ideal draft haul. “If Najee Harris doesn’t come back to the Steel City, then running back also becomes a major need for the team. Hampton (4.35 yards after contact per carry) possesses elite contact balance and would form a great [1-2] punch with Jaylen Warren.
“Meanwhile, the team’s defensive line could benefit from Phillips (20 stops, 72.7 PFF pass-rushing grade).”
After going through last offseason searching for a wide receiver to pair with George Pickens, the Steelers struck out and had to battle through the 2024 season with Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III taking turns sharing the No. 2 role. While Austin was intriguing, it was a clear sign that the Steelers didn’t do enough at the position.
That can’t happen again this offseason.
Egbuka has been a name connected to the Steelers for quite some time, and it makes a great deal of sense. He brings the right attitude to the table, is a willing blocker (and is quite good at it), is tough after the catch and is a good route runner, one who can play inside or outside.
He had a great career at Ohio State serving as a dependable No. 2 option alongside the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jeremiah Smith.
Hampton is a name that has been connected to the Steelers recently, too, though in the first round with Todd McShay and Bucky Brooks sending him to Pittsburgh in their mock drafts. Getting Hampton in the second round would be quite a steal, especially outside of the top 50.
That doesn’t seem realistic, but if that were to happen, it would be a home run for the Black and Gold. Hampton would be a great fit in Arthur Smith’s offensive scheme, giving the Steelers a high-level back to pair with Jaylen Warren.
Then, landing Phillips would be a nice grab along the defensive line. Though it’s later than many would like with how deep the defensive line class is and with how much top tier talent there is, Phillips is a nice consolation prize in the draft due to his power and production.
He can play up and down the line of scrimmage, and his tape is quite good. He dominated at the East-West Shrine Bowl and is becoming a popular name for the Steelers along the defensive line, should they not address the unit in the first round.
It’s not a flashy haul overall that Locker proposes, but it’s one that adds talent and production to the roster at areas of need, and they’d be three guys who could play right away. That would be huge for the Steelers moving forward.