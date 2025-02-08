Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: How Good Was The 2021 Draft Class?

The 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers draft class completed their fourth season. Time to see how Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth, and former Steeler Kendrick Green stacked up against their draft class contemporaries. I’ll also comment on the rest of the class.

Here is the link to their third year recap if you want to compare the statistical changes from last season.

All statistics extracted from the Pro Football Reference (PFR) unless otherwise noted. Linemen sacks come from Pro Football Focus (PFF). I’ve linked the original Steelers Depot draft profile for each player when available. Here is how the Steelers top three 2021 draft picks stack up statistically against their contemporaries after four seasons of play:

RUNNING BACK

RUSHING RECEIVING ALL Name G Snaps ATT Yards Suc% Y/G TGT REC Yards Suc% Y/G Touch TOT YDS Pts Najee Harris 68 2881 1097 4312 46.4 63.4 233 180 1149 48.5 16.9 1277 5461 204 Travis Etienne 49 2019 637 2691 46.3 54.9 170 132 1046 44.7 21.3 769 3737 120 Javonte Williams 54 1760 606 2394 44.6 44.3 203 158 966 39.9 17.9 764 3360 100 Trey Sermon 42 468 134 505 49.3 12.0 29 22 138 31.0 3.3 156 643 18

Career Earnings and Relative Value

Here is a chart showing career earnings from Over the Cap with their overall selection in the draft and how I ranked them:

Name Drafted by Drafted/OA Rank Earnings Najee Harris Steelers Round 1/24 1 13,047,444 Travis Etienne Jaguars Round 1/25 2 12,898,112 Javonte Williams Broncos Round 2/35 3 8,865,754 Trey Sermon 49ers Round 3/88 4 4,376,893

Running Back Summary

Najee remains atop this small pack of running backs and leads the group in most categories. The emergence of Jaylen Warren helped Najee remain effective while getting less touches. A nice one-two running back punch. A durable back who appeared in all 68 regular season games. He’s broken 130 tackles on his way to gaining over 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons. But the Steelers declined to offer him the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Travis Etienne came back from missing his rookie season for two seasons of strong performances, including production in the postseason. Jacksonville exercised the fifth-year option in April 2024. So, Etienne is set to make $6,143,000 in 2025.

However, his production lagged in 2024.

Javonte Williams suffered a huge setback in 2022 after a promising rookie season that saw him on the PFWA All-Rookie team with Najee. Javonte Williams bounced back from knee surgery for a solid 2023. He played in all 17 games in 2024, starting 11 of them but gaining just 513 rushing yards. Trey Sermon lags far behind. He doubled his career offensive snaps in 2024 but just gained 258 total yards from scrimmage.

Jaylen Warren will be back on the roster. The question is, who will be paired with him? And will that running back be an effective replacement for Najee Harris?

TIGHT END

Name G Snaps D/ST TGTs RECs Yds Suc% Y/R Y/G Catch % Drop% Pts Kyle Pitts 61 2643/1 333 196 2651 47.7 13.5 43.5 58.9 5.1 60 Pat Freiermuth 61 2676/178 302 220 2190 55.6 10.0 35.9 72.8 3.3 112 Hunter Long 37 517/348 12 8 68 66.7 8.5 1.8 66.7 8.3 6 Tommy Tremble 61 2104/681 131 85 782 45.8 9.2 12.8 64.9 3.1 62 Tre McKitty 34 844/110 26 16 117 34.6 7.3 3.4 61.5 7.7 0

Career Earnings and Relative Value

Here is a chart showing career earnings from Over the Cap with their overall selection in the draft and how I ranked them:

Name Drafted by Drafted/OA Rank Earnings Pat Freiermuth Steelers Round 2/55 1 16,146,156 Kyle Pitts Falcons Round 1 / 4 2 32,910,496 Tommy Tremble Panthers Round 3/83 3 6,710,647 Hunter Long Dolphins Round 3/81 4 4,968,696 Tre McKitty Chargers Round 3/97 5 3,044,056

Tight End Summary

I place Pat Freiermuth as the top tight end in this group over Kyle Pitts. He is ahead of Pitts in scoring, successful reception rate and catch percentage. And in 2024, Freiermuth caught more passes, gained more yards, and scored more touchdowns than Pitts. The Steelers signed Freiermuth to a four-year, $48.4 million contract extension in September 2024. Pitts is a strong second with more yards per catch, total receiving yards, and receiving yards per game. Atlanta exercised the fifth-year option on the 2021 Pro Bowler’s rookie contract in April 2024.

Tommy Tremble easily outranks the other three players taken in the third round. He leads them in receptions, receiving yards, scoring, and has the lowest drop rate of the entire group. The Dolphins traded Hunter Long to the Rams in 2023, but he missed most of the season to a thigh injury. Long played all 17 games in 2024. However, he had a limited role. He scored his first NFL touchdown off a blocked punt in the Rams 44-42 win over Buffalo. Tre McKitty played in 17 games for the Chargers in 2022 with over 500 offensive snaps. Primarily a blocking back, he did not accumulate a lot of statistics. The Chargers released McKitty in 2023 after he appeared in six games. McKitty was without a team for most of 2024 until Cleveland signed him in December. But, he did not play in 2024. He’s currently on a reserve/future contract with the Browns in 2025.

Pat Freiermuth continues to show untapped potential. Looking for Arthur Smith to feature him more in the Steelers passing game in 2025.

CENTER

Name G GS O/ST Snaps Accepted Penalties Penalty Yards Declined or offset Sacks Given up Snaps per Penalty Snaps per Sack Landon Dickerson 63 62 3997/290 31 208 4 8 122.5 499.6 Josh Myers 56 56 3481/128 9 64 2 5 328.1 696.2 Creed Humphrey 68 68 4530/324 15 129 5 5 242.7 906.0 Kendrick Green 36 19 1363/99 7 65 4 3 132.9 454.3 Robert Hainsey 60 35 2403/123 6 40 2 3 315.8 801.0 Quinn Meinerz 62 56 3500/229 12 86 1 8 286.9 437.5 Drew Dalman 57 40 2607/64 12 115 4 3 166.9 869.0

Statistics pulled from the PFR, but sacks allowed from PFF.

Career Earnings and Relative Value

Here is a chart showing career earnings from Over the Cap with their overall selection in the draft and how I ranked them:

Name Drafted by Drafted/OA Rank Earnings Creed Humphrey Chiefs Round 2/63 1 23,346,316 Landon Dickerson Eagles Round 2/37 2 27,816,215 Josh Myers Packers Round 2/62 3 7,275,213 Quinn Meinerz Broncos Round 3/98 4 16,028,233 Drew Dalman Falcons Round 4/114 6 6,317,724 Robert Hainsey Buccaneers Round 3/95 5 6,606,960 Kendrick Green Steelers Round 3/87 7 4,875,764

Center Summary

Creed Humphrey started every game as the Kansas City Chiefs’ center the past four years. He’s played 98 percent of their offensive snaps and every snap in their 12 postseason games. The three-time Pro Bowler named AP first team All-Pro in 2024. He leads the group in number of snaps between sacks given up. He’s also rated as a ferocious run-blocker. Humphrey is off to an extraordinarily strong start to his NFL career. Kansas City signed Humphrey to a four-year contract extension worth $72 million in August 2024. He could be on a Hall of Fame trajectory.

The Philadelphia Eagles shifted Dickerson to left guard. The three-time Pro Bowler signed a four-year, $84 million contract extension before the 2024 season. An aggressive lineman, he’s drawn 35 flags. But that has not stymied the Eagles offense. It’s still an area of concern since that is a penalty once every 122 snaps – far more frequent than the rest of the group.

Josh Myers started the first four games at center playing every single offensive snap his rookie year. But injuries forced him to miss 10 of the remaining games. He then started in the Packers’ 2021 playoff game playing all 56 offensive snaps as the starting center. Since his rookie year, Myers started 50 of 51 regular season games. An athletic center, he could be a linchpin for the Packers if they re-sign him for the 2025 season.

Meinerz Rising Player

Quinn Meinerz originally projected to play center after the Denver Broncos drafted him. But he started at left guard in the Broncos’ Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens due to teammate’s injuries his rookie year. Other injuries forced Meinerz to start at right guard for the rest of the season. He does give up sacks more frequently than others in the group, a sack every 437 snaps. But he’s steadily improved in pass protection. He did not make the initial Pro Bowl list, but was named an alternate in 2024 which he declined. The AP recognized Meinerz as a first team All-Pro. The Broncos signed a four-year, $80 million extension with Meinerz before the 2024 season.

Drew Dalman played back-up center and right guard in 2021. After his rookie season as a backup, Dalman was named the Falcons’ starting center in 2022. In 2023, Dalman started 14 games missing three due to injury. He has emerged as a leader of the Atlanta offensive line, but he missed eight more games due to an ankle injury in 2024. He finished the last six games back as the starting center. However, he’s scheduled to be a free agent this offseason. He is the best value as a fourth-round pick if he gets past his injuries.

Robert Hainsey saw action in nine games and two playoff contests during his rookie year. Hainsey became the starting center in his second season. He started all 34 games in 2022 and 2023 at center. He had just one accepted penalty in 2022 and played solidly. However, Hainsey regressed in 2023. He allowed 13 more quarterback pressures than he did the previous season. Tampa Bay selected center Graham Barton in the first round. So, Hainsey became a swing tackle in 2024, appearing in all 17 games but starting just one.

Rough Start

Kendrick Green has had a rough start to his NFL career. In 2021, he played the first 15 games as the Steelers starting center. Then he hurt his ankle. Green was susceptible to the bull rush and often ended up on the ground. He committed eight penalties in 977 offensive snaps. While Green demonstrated athleticism, those flashes were too infrequent. Green competed with Kevin Dotson at left guard but did not play a single snap in 2022. Pittsburgh traded Green to Houston. He started three of four games in 2023 but tore his meniscus in the game against the Steelers and went on injured reserve. In 2024, he was a backup lineman with one start at guard. He’s a free agent in 2025.

Pittsburgh tried to convert an athletic college guard to starting center. It did not work. The Steelers missed out on several talented linemen available in the draft.

Day Three Selections

Pittsburgh made six selections on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh drafted Texas A&M teammates, offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. and ILB Buddy Johnson, in the fourth round. Dan Moore won the starting left tackle job as a rookie due to training camp injuries. He’s started 66 games at left tackle the past four seasons. He missed just two games to injury during that span. A steady presence, his play slipped at times but often was underappreciated. Pittsburgh has drafted two tackles in the first round the last two years. So, Moore is likely going to find another team as a free agent in 2025.

On the other hand, Buddy Johnson played in just four games mainly on special teams his rookie season. The Steelers placed Johnson on injured reserve late in the season. He did not make the Steelers roster in 2022. That year, he spent time on the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans practice squads, but did not play a snap. In 2023, he started on the Bears roster but was waived injured. Dallas picked him up and he’s played mainly special teams in 2023 and 2024.

Kevin Colbert surprised many by trading a 2022 draft pick to snag Isaiahh Loudermilk in the fifth round. Loudermilk played in 15 games including the playoff game as a rookie. He broke up three passes at the line of scrimmage using his long frame. His playing time reduced in 2022 with DeMarvin Leal playing ahead of him. But he played in 11 games, starting three of them. In 2023, his playing time edged upward. He appeared in 16 games with 181 defensive and 82 special teams snaps. Loudermilk played a lot more special teams in 2024 than previous seasons and added another 222 defensive snaps with Leal on injured reserve. An unrestricted free agent, he could re-sign near the veteran minimum.

Rounds Six and Seven

Pittsburgh picked up Miami linebacker Quincy Roche in the sixth round. But the New York Giants signed him off waivers. There, Roche played 17 games with over 400 defensive snaps mostly in his rookie year. Roche played three games for the Giants in 2022 before his release. He had a brief stint with the Steelers and other teams in 2023. But Roche has not played in the NFL since 2022.

In the seventh round, Pittsburgh picked up Oklahoma DB Tre Norwood. Many considered it a steal so late in the draft. Norwood played defensive and special teams snaps in 32 games his first two seasons. One of the slot options, Norwood had 61 combined tackles, defended four passes with one interception. But he did not make the roster in 2023. He last played in the NFL in 2022. He signed with the Birmingham Stallions in August 2024.

The Steelers’ final pick Pressley Harvin III beat out veteran punter Jordan Berry. He made the PFWA all-rookie team in 2021. Harvin showed inconsistency especially with several shanked punts on wide open fields. He ranked 28th in punting average in 2022, but improved his consistency in the second half of 2022. He also corralled some wild snaps to save field goal attempts. Harvin delivered another erratic performance in 2023. He signed with San Francisco in 2024 but did not make the roster.

Conclusion

The Steelers drafted nine players in the 2021 draft. The draft produced a starting running back, tight end, and left tackle. But two, Najee Harris and Dan Moore, may sign with other teams as free agents in 2025. Tight end Pat Freiermuth is signed through 2028. Isaiahh Loudermilk played four seasons as a rotational defensive lineman, but he is a free agent in 2025 too.

The rest of the class is gone. Only Buddy Johnson and Kendrick Green played in the NFL this past season. Kendrick Green is a backup guard in Houston. Buddy Johnson played 18 special team snaps for the Cowboys against Pittsburgh. Quincy Roche and Tre Norwood have not played in the NFL since 2022, and both signed with UFL teams in 2024. Harvin, an inconsistent punter, had some tryouts but was not signed after San Francisco released him in the 2024 preseason.

Overall, a few contributing players. But depending how free agency goes, the Steelers could be down to just one of their 2021 draft picks in 2025.

I’ll check back for a final recap of this rookie class at the end of 2025 season.

