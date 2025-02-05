Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Early NFL Draft Prospects For Pittsburgh

I host a Pittsburgh Steelers Town Hall on the Clubhouse App every Monday at 8:30 PM Pittsburgh time. During the season, 12-20 folks review Steelers games and opine on moves made during the season. In the offseason, we transition to draft prospects, signing free agents, and other Steelers moves.

This past Monday, several of us discussed the position groups that are a priority in the draft. We identified several early college prospects who may fit the Steelers’ needs.

Defensive Line

We agreed that the defensive line is one of the top priorities. Cam Heyward is toward the end of his career with no more than two seasons left to play. Keeanu Benton is out of position at nose tackle and needs to be bumped out to defensive end to maximize his effectiveness. Other than Heyward, none of the Steelers linemen showed the capability to consistently pressure quarterbacks from the interior. Plus, Pittsburgh experienced problems controlling the run.

We see the Steelers investing a first or second draft pick on the position. Here is a list of potential prospects the Steelers should consider if still on the draft board at pick 21 or in the second round. I’ve included a link to the Steelers Depot Draft profile where available:

– Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen

– Michigan DT Kenneth Grant (Mason Grant not within reach)

– Oregon DT Derrick Harmon

– Kentucky DT Deone Walker

Two later-round prospects we discussed were:

– Maryland DT Jordan Phillips

– Georgia NT/DT Nazir Stackhouse

Wide Receiver

Wide receiver had a very high priority regardless of George Pickens’ status with the team. We agreed that the Steelers have enough smaller receivers like Calvin Austin, or they could use free agency to acquire slot receivers. We want the Steelers to draft a taller outside receiver to either complement or eventually replace Pickens.

– Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka

– Ole Miss WR Tre Harris

– Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins

– Texas WR Matthew Golden

– Colorado Will Sheppard (We really like Jimmy Horn even though he’s a slot receiver)

Running Back

The Steelers will need a running back to tandem with Jaylen Warren. We believe that Najee Harris will have a new team in 2025. The running back pool is deep. So, we anticipate a running back selected somewhere between the third and fifth rounds. Prospects include:

– North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton

– Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson

– Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins (teammate TreVeyon Henderson, an intriguing change of pace if available)

– Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II

Cornerback

We do not know whether the Steelers will re-sign Deonte Jackson. But the Steelers still need to bolster outside cornerback with Cory Trice still developing. Prospects considered include:

– Texas CB Jahdae Barron

– Florida State CB Azareye’h Thomas

– Kansas CB Cobee Bryant

Aaron Curry Departure

We also discussed the departure of inside linebackers coach Aaron Curry. We did not produce any specific replacements. However, Alex Kozora published a list of possible coaching replacements for Aaron Curry.

Brandon also mentioned a couple of mid-round quarterbacks the Steelers might consider. Art Rooney II mentioned the possibility of looking to the draft this year or next for a quarterback. He also expressed a desire to have a backup quarterback with skills that match the starter. So, if Justin Fields is re-signed. We came up with Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. But if Russell Wilson returns. Then we picked Ohio State QB Will Howard. Marc Mosley strongly believes Alabama QB Jalen Milroe is a better matching backup for Fields than Dart.

Conclusion

This is a very early look at prospective draft picks the Steelers may prioritize in the first four rounds. We may revise the prospects as Town Hall participants study the draft class more deeply. Mark Bergin advised that his deep dive into college draft prospects does not begin until after the Super Bowl.

We also anticipate free agency signings impacting the Steelers’ draft priorities. But this gives us an early look into who the Steelers may look at early in the draft. Right now, the Steelers are a work in progress. We do not see the Steelers making any major coaching or philosophical changes.

So, the best way for the Steelers to improve their prospects for a stronger performance in 2025 is by improving on the current roster. We want the Steelers to draft a wide receiver and defensive lineman in the first two rounds. Running back and cornerback in the next two rounds. However, it is possible a quarterback will be selected in the mid-rounds.

Many thanks to Ken Sterner, Ted Webb, Brandon, Jake, Marc Mosley, Adam, and Mark Bergin for contributing to this discussion.

